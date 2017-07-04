July 4th, Aggressive Forbearance

Good, but minimal, government explains American financial outperformance of the globe since the Crisis.

But that's the gristle. The tenderloin is a unique combination of freedom and control. Our way of government.

Never blame a legislative body for not doing something. When they do nothing, that don't hurt anybody. When they do something is when they become dangerous.

- Will Rogers

July 4th. The day we consider what makes America great. At the head of my personal list is the country’s unique duality.

A government that features forbearance.

An economic and financial system that features nonviolent aggression through competition.

When I think of how our government (mal)functions, I remember the subtle wisdom of Will Rodgers.

A much-underestimated third leg that stabilizes American government is the world’s strongest rule of law. Without that, the other strengths unique to our government would amount to nothing.

The foundation

American government was founded on the principle of forbearance. The founding fathers, alone among the framers of governmental systems historically, were less concerned about how to construct a well-run government than how to prevent concentration of power in tyrannical hands.

But also, consistent with the emergence of Political Science at the time of America’s birth, American commerce is driven by the tension between a predisposition to permit competition and the efficiency it creates on one hand; while regulating business to prevent the excesses that emerge when the “invisible hand” of competition grasps and claws on the other.

This article considers how our financial markets flourish, how they have asserted themselves within recent decades to become the envy of the world, within our unrivaled governmental system.

How American government acts

My recent discussion of the latest, stress-free, Big Bank stress tests illustrates the ballet-like, seemingly effortless, interaction between our government’s apparent inaction and our financial system’s controlled aggression.

The reasonable wish of the Big Banks: reduce the billions they have been forced to spend chasing regulatory butterflies sprung upon them by bank regulators. My favorite regulatory stupidity: asking the Big Banks to explain how they would manage themselves during a regime of negative Fed policy rates – a policy that the Fed’s policy-maker, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), had already wisely dismissed.

A new administration and a Republican majority in both houses of Congress have improved the negotiating position of the banks relative to opponents, represented by politicians such as Senators Barry Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Rather than duking out the matter of expensive, nitpicking, Crisis-induced, regulatory excess out on the floor of the House, Congressional pressure on the bank regulators produced the desired outcome – the Big Banks’ get-out-of-jail-free card – and a nice capital gain for bank stockholders last week.

The role of rule of law

The yawning gap between the performance of the American banks and those of Europe highlights the importance of the rule of law to American economic growth. The difference between the healthy condition of American financial institutions, which now dominate both New York and London financial markets to an unprecedented – and perhaps somewhat dangerous – degree has little to do with differences in regulation between American and European banking systems. It depends instead on the fact that laws are obeyed in the United States, but largely ignored on the Continent.

Following the Crisis, the western world adopted roughly equivalent changes in capital requirements, now the centerpiece of governmental risk management, consistent with global Basel Agreements. American regulators drove hard to see these capital restrictions were obeyed.

European banks, in contrast, laughed the capital regs off, while European regulators looked the other way. The result has been Europe’s current rolling series of banking crises in Greece, Italy, and Spain. The crises, born of poor capitalization, have been compounded by scandal.

Deutsche Bank (DB) sought to capitalize on the dire straits of Monte dei Pachi with a phony derivatives trade. Deutsche Bank has thoroughly disgraced itself. In addition to the Monte dei Pachi deal, it was caught washing Russian money, and sits perched at the top of the tables of Big Banks fined in the LIBOR and forex scandals. Deutsche Bank seeks today to rise from the ashes of shame, but has yet to demonstrate it can raise a generation of competent bankers within its own walls. Guns for hire, notably refugees from the Bankers Trust acquisition, have been the bank’s undoing.

Efficiency driven by competition

Another reality hobbles the economy during the period since the Crisis. A justly angry electorate demanded restrictions on the financial institutions’ excesses (including Congress’ habitual weakness for pumping up the housing market).

These restrictions, counterbalanced by the aggressive monetary policy – expansive to an unprecedented extent – are largely responsible for a dramatic disparity between the rate at which the United State rose from the ashes of the Crisis and the doldrums in which the remainder of the free world’s economies remain today.

The uniquely American respect for excellence in performance from anyone – rather than privilege due to birth or success in arms – assures that any governmental barrier will be overcome and growth through innovation assured.

The new dilemma

The problem the financial system will confront going forward is the lack of clarity that Crisis-driven emergency measures have created. Several unintended consequences of the Crisis are left unresolved.

The dangerous concentration of global banking assets. The risky global asset concentration within our five banking behemoths [Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC)] must somehow be mitigated. The Big Banks themselves did not create the situation directly.

This concentration is first, the result of American governmental salvage efforts in the desperate effort to prevent a financial meltdown in the wake of the collapse of Lehman and the insanity at AIG (AIG). It is second, the result of the incredible disappearing European financial institutions due to chronically incompetent bankers and their incompetent regulators in Europe. If you assure bankers that they cannot fail, the European standard, you can’t expect them to learn the business.

There are many proposals for a governmental fix for this risky concentration. This approach neglects the lesson of the Crisis. Government got us here. The private sector should get itself out.

The process of private sector-driven reduction in the relative importance of the Big Banks has long since begun, but cracks in the edifice of the new financial order are already apparent. The coming regulatory problem is that the expansion of financial institutions outside the Big Banks is largely privately financed.

This opens the possibility of a financial meltdown that absolutely cannot be rescued directly through government-provided liquidity. The Government of the United States is not going to provide liquidity to a privately financed corporation. Some Mickey Mouse mechanism will need to be devised. Credit lines will be exercised under pressure from government that will produce kosher financial institutions needing rescue, or the like. Call it the modified Lehman approach.

But it’s all good

Contrary to claims made during the election campaign; by one measure, financial market resiliency and strength, America is as great as ever. Much of my literary effort is spent attacking the many flaws of our system. But on this occasion, it’s good to remember that the alternatives are far worse.

