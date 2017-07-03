Adobe: Meet Your Master, 'Sensei'

Last Thursday, June 29th, Adobe (ADBE) announced new voice analytics capabilities in Adobe Analytic Cloud. How great these new set of tools are and how material they will be to ADBE’s bottom line remain to be seen, however that isn’t the important takeaway from the press release. The important thing is that these tools leverages ADBE’s on artificial intelligence capabilities of Adobe Sensei, which is one of the most important drivers of ADBE’s future. However, given how new Sensei is, and the lack of disclosure in ADBE’s public filings, many investors are not aware of the importance of Sensei.

For those of you who are not up to speed on AI, it is important to know that AI is simply mind-blowingly important. However, few people truly understand or appreciate the importance of AI. This is likely due to the fact that the “AI Big Bang” occurred around five years ago, and since then technological advances have been happening at a mind-blowing pace. Secondly, the cutting edge also is dominated by a small number of institutions, so the vast majority of us are far removed from the latest technology. Take a look at this table – it clearly shows that the tech giants are outspending everyone else. For example, Amazon (AMZN) is spending 22 times what GE is spending on AI. Or take a look at this article which is one of the many articles highlighting the war for scare AI talent: “Microsoft research chief Peter Lee says the cost of acquiring a top AI researcher is comparable to the cost of acquiring an NFL quarterback.”

ADBE also says very little about Sensei in its public filings, which contributes to investors’ lack of awareness. According to ADBE’s 10-K, the following are effectively everything ADBE says about Sensei (I’ve left out redundant wordings): “A core part of Creative Cloud is Adobe Sensei, a new framework and set of intelligent services for dramatically improving the design and delivery of digital experiences. Adobe Sensei leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and deep learning capabilities to tackle today’s complex creative experience challenges… we believe Sensei will increase the value we provide our customers and create a competitive differentiation in the market.”

ADBE first introduced its Sensei platform in November 2016. Sensei was introduced as ADBE’s effort to unify its existing AI technologies to be deployed across the entire Adobe platform. Sensei will use ADBE and its customers’ content and data to automate work processes, assist in the creative process, and help businesses better understand their end customers, among other capabilities not discussed during the event.

While there is no direct monetization of Sensei, it will potentially impact all of ADBE’s existing and future products and achieve indirect monetization through technology leadership, improved conversation rates, and retention. For example, as of November 2016, management said there are 50 capabilities already baked into the marketing Cloud levering Sensei.

Management made it absolutely clear that Sensei is of fundamental importance, using language, for example, such as the following during the MAX 2016 event: “(Sensei is) a big bet… this is actually a very, very foundational bet, and you will continue to see us expand into new categories, new scenarios on the basis of this platform bet for us… (Sensei is) one of the biggest strategic investments that we will continue to make to deepen the technology moat that we have associated with our platforms, so other people cannot compete with the breadth and depth of the offerings that we have in the marketplace.”

In March of 2017, ADBE announced additional Sensei features described as “Adobe Sensei for the enterprise.” New features include Intelligent Alerts and Anomaly Detection to generate an appropriate response to milestones reached in the customer journey. In the same event, demonstrating that they are serious about enterprise, ADBE announced a partnership with the king of enterprise software – Microsoft (MSFT). ADBE is now “actually open for business in terms of key solutions” with three specific solutions available on the Azure platform (with more to come).

Given the context above, it is no surprise that ADBE announced a new suit of tools that leverages the Sensei platform. Investors should expect more to come. Sensei is a platform that will drive every aspect of ADBE's business.