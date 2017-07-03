Better Dividend Aristocrat: Procter & Gamble Or Clorox?

Published by Bob Ciura on July 2nd, 2017

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has a longer history of dividend growth than Clorox (NYSE:CLX). That said, Clorox is no slouch when it comes to dividends.

Clorox has increased its dividend each year since 1977, a streak of 40 years. P&G has increased its dividend for 61 years in a row.

Both P&G and Clorox are members of the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Not only is P&G a Dividend Aristocrat, but it is also a Dividend King, which is a stock with 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases. Including P&G, there are just 19 Dividend Kings.

If an investor were trying to choose between the two, this article will discuss why P&G might be a more attractive dividend stock than Clorox.

Growth Potential

Both Clorox and P&G are performing well.

Clorox grew sales by 4% last quarter due to 7% growth in volumes. Earnings-per-share increased 8%. Over the first three fiscal quarters of the year, Clorox grew sales and earnings-per-share by 4%.

It has a diversified product portfolio, which consists of household cleaning products, food, and cat litter, among others.

Clorox benefits from a strong product portfolio. Over 80% of its U.S. products hold either the number one, or number two market share positions in their respective categories.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation, page 2

Clorox has exhibited strong growth rates, but P&G's growth is more impressive.

P&G generated 15% earnings growth last quarter, in constant currencies. Over the first three fiscal quarters, core earnings-per-share rose more than 10%.

One of the biggest reasons for P&G's strong earnings growth is its huge portfolio restructuring. It has sold off dozens of brands that represented low-growth categories. Some of the jettisoned brands include Duracell and a portfolio of more than 40 beauty brands. The goal of the restructuring is to slim down and become more efficient.

Going forward, P&G will focus on just 65 brands, which could help it return to higher growth rates. P&G's earnings growth should benefit from a more streamlined cost structure. P&G has realized $10 billion in cost savings, as a result of its restructuring. Last quarter, P&G's selling, general, and administrative expense fell by 40 basis points, as a percentage of sales.

In addition, the company is devoting a significant portion of the funds received from its divestments for share repurchases. P&G expects to return about $15 billion to shareholders this year in share repurchases.

Another long-term growth catalyst for P&G is in the emerging markets, where it has a distinct advantage over many of its peers. Clorox has a relatively small international segment, which represents approximately 17% of its total sales. By contrast, P&G generates more than half of its sales from outside North America.

Source: P&G Fact Sheet, page 1

P&G's international exposure has actually held it back this year because of the strong U.S. dollar. Unfavorable currency exchange reduces the value of product sales generated overseas.

However, international markets - particularly emerging markets like China and India - offer very attractive long-term growth potential. These are nations with large populations of consumers and high economic growth. Sales growth in the developing markets rose more than 4% for P&G over the first three quarters of the fiscal year.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

In addition to its stronger growth potential, P&G stock trades at a noticeable discount to Clorox.

Clorox expects earnings-per-share of $5.25-$5.35 for the soon-to-be-completed fiscal year. This means the stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 25, based on the midpoint of guidance. This is about on par with the S&P 500 Index. As a result, Clorox seems fairly valued.

Meanwhile, P&G expects fiscal 2017 core earnings-per-share to increase in the mid-single digits from fiscal 2016, when it had earnings-per-share of $3.67. If P&G generates 4%-6% growth this year, it would have earnings-per-share of approximately $3.82-$3.89. Based on this, shares trade for a price-to-earnings ratio of 22, which means it is has a more attractive valuation than Clorox.

P&G could be the better value going forward.

Thanks to its cost cuts, share repurchases, and exposure to emerging markets, P&G's earnings could grow at a higher rate, if its turnaround is successful.

This would tilt the expected return from these two stocks, in P&G's favor.

A breakdown of P&G's potential annual returns is as follows:

3%-5% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

3% share repurchases

3.2% dividend yield

Under this scenario, P&G would generate total returns of approximately 9%-12%.

Clorox is also likely to grow sales at a 3%-5% annual rate, which is the company's expectation as part of its "2020 Strategy".

However, it will not benefit as much from cost cuts and share repurchases. Clorox maintains a much less aggressive strategy for margin expansion.

And, Clorox repurchased only $254 million of its own stock in fiscal 2016, down from $434 million in fiscal 2015.

Total expected returns from Clorox could be as follows:

3%-5% revenue growth

0.25%-0.5% margin expansion

1% share repurchases

2.5% dividend yield

Overall, annual returns are likely to be in a range of approximately 7%-9% per year for Clorox, going forward.

This shows the value of P&G's major divestment and restructuring. By letting go of brands that were weighing it down, and by significantly reducing costs, earnings growth could be stronger moving forward.

And, since P&G stock has a lower valuation, it could see more significant expansion of its valuation multiple than Clorox.

Dividend Yield

Lastly, P&G holds an advantage over Clorox, when it comes to dividend yield.

Clorox recently increased its dividend by 5%. The new annualized dividend rate rises to $3.36 per share. Based on the share price, Clorox has a 2.52% dividend yield. This is slightly above average - the S&P 500 Index has an average dividend yield of 2%.

P&G also recently increased its dividend by 3%. Its new dividend is $2.76 per share, which is a yield of 3.17%.

While Clorox held a slight edge in terms of dividend growth this year, P&G offers higher significantly current dividend income.

With a yield advantage of approximately 70 basis points, P&G stock offers roughly 25% more dividend income than does Clorox. P&G's dividend growth was slightly below Clorox's for 2017, but this is largely because P&G is still working through its portfolio restructuring.

Going forward, there is a good chance P&G could return to higher dividend growth, as its dividend growth accelerates.

Final Thoughts

Both Clorox and P&G are high-quality stocks. They each have strong product portfolios and leadership positions in their industries.

Clorox stock has enjoyed a much bigger rally over the past several years. This has created substantial wealth for existing shareholders, but it makes the stock less attractive now, relative to P&G.

Due to P&G's growth potential, lower valuation, and higher dividend yield, it looks like a better dividend stock to buy than Clorox at this time.