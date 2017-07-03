Adidas: Great Growth Company, But Its Share Price Is Very Much Overvalued

Investment Thesis

The market continues to be delighted with adidas' (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) financial performance. I, for one, am also very impressed. When I started researching this company, I approached my analysis thinking that this company was the number two in the sporting industry. However, after researching the company more thoroughly, I have been left very impressed with both its management and its financial performance. With that said, its stock price leaves no margin of safety and its stock remains, in my opinion, largely speculative.

The article that follows contains recent business highlights, then financials and a balance sheet appraisal, followed by valuation work and finishes by discussing investment risks.

Recent Business Highlights

On the back of what proved to be an exceptional year for adidas (fiscal 2016), the company continued to accomplish and deliver impressive results in 2017 Q1. It had resounding growth and management's effort to control costs allowed the company to leverage its cost structure which ended with net income that increased by a staggering 30% YoY.

Its strong performance over the last 5 years, saw its revenue increase at a strong clip, which allowed management at the end of fiscal 2016 to increase its dividend to €2 per share.

In this author's opinion, adidas' business model is superior to that of its biggest competitor, Nike (NYSE:NKE). I say this because, Nike has only approximately 10% revenue exposure to emerging markets (2017 Q1). However, emerging markets continue to grow significantly quicker than developed markets versus approximately 40% of revenue from emerging markets for adidas (2017 Q4).

Moreover, adidas has opted to compromise on pricing as a tool in its sales arsenal, together with its exposure to emerging markets, which continues to grow significantly faster than developing markets, these two combined are set to offer adidas strong tailwinds, which are unlikely to slow down in the near term.

Within its forecasted outlook, adidas expects the sporting industry to grow by mid-single digits in 2017. This growth coupled with the business's exposure to developing economies which are expected to grow by 4% in 2017, executed by a management team which has proven itself as not only capable but savvy also, should support strong growth in adidas over the next 3-5 years.

Financials

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

On the one hand, adidas has had revenue growth with a CAGR of 7.7% over the last 5 years, but more recently, management really stepped up its performance and delivered 16% currency-neutral revenue growth in 2017 Q1 versus the same period a year ago.

On the other hand, adidas' FCF margin are not so particularly strong (highlighted pink), which shows that narrative aside, adidas' economic business model is not particularly healthy and it has little pricing power and it needs to rely on volume to drive an increase in revenue.

Financial Position

The company's balance sheet offers adidas some flexibility. While it is not particularly solid, with a net debt position of €860 million, it does carry some cash, which would allow it to tackle some mishaps in execution, which are likely to happen.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

So far, I have painted what I consider to be a true reflection of adidas' operations, which are those of a bullish growth company. Now, with that said, however bullish the company performance has been recently and continues to be, its stock price, on the other hand, appears to have overshot and landed itself very much in the overvalued spectrum. This point of view makes itself evident in the table above.

Highlighted in pink, both its current P/S ratio and its current P/Cash Flow far outstrip it trailing 5-year average, which leads this author to believe that adidas' future goals of 2020 have already exhibited themselves in this company's stock price - represented here as an extended multiple relative to its 5-year average.

DCF Analysis

A back of the envelop DCF analysis with a normalized €476 million of FCF, with 10% growth over the next five years (which is a very strong assumption, particularly when we consider that adidas has only grown its revenue in the past 5 years at a CAGR of 7.7%), before leveling off at 5% (which is a realistic CAGR, when one considers its competitors' current performance). I discounted this FCF back at 10%.

I used 10% because on the one hand, adidas has shown that it is still aggressively growing with no sign of slowing down while keeping a somewhat flexible balance sheet, but on the other hand, it does have intense competition in all markets it serves. This brings the DCF to approximately €12 billion market cap. Therefore, paying more than double that at a $40 billion market cap leaves investors with no margin of safety.

Again, this DCF analysis leads me to surmise that while adidas' performance has been stellar, this has already been reflected in a very optimistic stock price.

Investment Risks

adidas has very few own-retail stores. With the opening of its first flagship store in 2016, in New York, adidas has had to reach consumers through strategic alliances. While many brick and mortar retailers are seeing reduced foot traffic and are having to be creative in the ways they interact with its consumers in order to improve the consumer's shopping experience, adidas largely relies on its strategic partners to offer this experience.

This creates a gap in the desirability of its products, with the main lever which adidas is able to successfully pull on being the price of its products. With intense competition from grey markets as well as an increase in retailers' own private labels, this can cause adidas to lose market share if it does not successfully distinguish itself from competitors.

adidas' products have to compete with other companies' products, such as Nike's products, often just a few shelves away. Nike has invested significantly more into its brand and as such, it carries greater appeal among consumers. While adidas competes with Nike's products on price, it must, to a large extent rely on business partners to promote its products over those of the competition. Competition for adidas is set to continue to escalate, with Nike investing heavily into optimizing and shortening its supply chain as part of its strategic goal, which it has called the triple double.

Conclusion

I understand the success which adidas has recently had and it's a much stronger company now than it was just a five short years ago. Nevertheless, I cannot see any realistic way for an enterprising investor to make an adequate return at the price that ADDYY trades at. There is simply too much hope that this company will outcompete strong competitors like Nike and continue to grow at the rate it has grown recently. Even if the company does ultimately reach its goal of doubling its revenue from 2015 by 2020, that target and more has already been reflected in its share price.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.