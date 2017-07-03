Welcome to the top edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Value stocks are up again today with growth names (primarily tech) down again today. Are we seeing the top in tech stocks?

On June 9 in an article titled, “Energy Stocks Surge From the Grave at the Expense of FAANG,” one of our contributors, Pain Capital, wrote that:

“In my opinion, the market has gotten too complacent on the growth prospects of the FAANG complex. Today’s severe divergence in performance was just the start of a broader reallocation of funds. Growth has outperformed value, but with headline articles like the one Goldman Sachs wrote two days ago titled, 'The Death of Value,' we aren’t too far away from the top.”

Since June 9, we have seen the rotation from growth to value accelerate, and the rotation from tech (XLK) to energy (XLE) and financials (XLF).

See chart below of XLE vs XLK:

See chart below of value vs growth:

Will the second half of 2017 finally see value stocks outperform tech?

There’s nothing like price to change sentiment. Investors have a profound infatuation with putting a story to price. Whether they are bubble stocks like Tesla (TSLA) potentially changing the world of energy or Amazon (AMZN) killing all retailers, there is always a nugget of truth in there. But investors must remember that price is the only determinant of investment risk and is the only variable investors have control over (buy or sell).

In our view, the bull story has largely been priced into MOST tech names. While some may argue that names like Apple (AAPL) remain undervalued (something we think is true), other tech names do not justify their current valuations no matter what kind of numbers you spin on the company.

As for the value oriented names left in the dust in the first-half of 2017, the bearish consensus has largely priced in the bearish narrative into the price making the investment inherently less risky than where we started 2017.

So, are we seeing the top in tech stocks?

Possibly, but more importantly, we ask ourselves, “is the bullish story largely priced in?”

We can confidently say yes. The growth to value rotation is underway and will continue to be the theme for the second half of 2017.

For investors interested in value stocks and energy stocks, please consider signing up for HFI Research.