Here we are with another installment of my "stock considerations" for the upcoming month. With the first week of trading upon us in July, it is time, once again, to lay out a plan for my potential stock picks for the month. As many of you already know, I make sure to purchase at least one stock every single month no matter where we are in a business or macroeconomic cycle. The goal of every long-term dividend growth investor is to remain consistent with their buys and try not to attempt to time the market and wait for the "best" possible time to invest. Time in the market is our single greatest asset that allows for faster compounding and "smoothing" out those inevitable peaks and valleys of stock prices we all experience in the near term. With that being said, let's take a look at my July 2017 stock considerations.

First up is a name I bought several months ago and am considering once again, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). JCI is a solid long-term dividend paying industrial that has been lagging a bit post its Adient plc (NASDAQ:ADNT) spin-off and continues to look decent to me at current levels.

Next, I am considering adding to my Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) holding. Last month saw me "blitz" into the pharma/biotech space with four new positions in my portfolio including, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). While all four holdings are very small portions of my portfolio, I plan to slowly increase their size as opportunities to average down come up.

Finally, I am looking at the health REITs once again. It's been a while since I added to any of my current holdings and HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) is starting to look OK to me once again. Basically, anything under a $30 price could potentially trigger a buy.

As always, I conclude these posts with the caveat that Mr. Market always has the last word with regards to my potential buys. New buying opportunities can creep up unexpectedly as was the case with Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) or Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) as an example last month. What do you think about my potential stock picks for the month of July? Are any of the names mentioned above making your buy list this month? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long JCI, ADNT, PFE, TEVA, AMGN, GILD, HCP