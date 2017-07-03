Has T. Rowe Price Glimpsed Tesla's 'Valley Of Death?'

Introduction

It's almost like over the years there's been all these sort of irritating articles like Tesla survives because of government subsidies and tax credits. It drives me crazy…. What matters is whether we have a relative advantage in the market. And, in fact, the incentives give us a relative disadvantage. Tesla has succeeded in spite of the incentives, not because of them. But these incentives have limited lifetime and limited scale…. So Tesla's competitive advantage improves as the incentives go away.

Thus spake Elon Musk during the May 4 “earnings” call.

I and others have many times debunked Musk’s claim that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) survives despite rather than because of subsidies and tax credits (most recently, here).

I think the evidence is clear. Tesla badly needs subsidies and tax credits to survive.

Hong Kong Is the Latest Example of Tesla's Subsidy Addiction

The State of Georgia furnishes an excellent example. Before August 2015, with the benefit of a $5,000 EV state income tax credit, Tesla did a brisk business there. However, after Georgia eliminated the credit, Tesla deliveries there declined quickly and dramatically.

Denmark provides another telling example. Through 2015, Denmark waived its substantial tax on new cars for EVs. Consequently, Denmark became one of Tesla’s most important markets. Once the tax waiver was rescinded effective January 1, 2016, however, Tesla sales fell off the map.

The latest example comes from Hong Kong. Tesla delivered 3,697 cars there during the first quarter of this year. That was nearly 15% of Tesla’s worldwide deliveries.

Effective April 1, Hong Kong changed its tax laws, reducing the amount of registration tax it waives for EVs. The consequence? The reported number of Hong Kong EV registrations for April is zero.

The Coming ‘Valley of Death’

Probably the most important tax credit is the U.S. federal income tax credit, which affords the buyer of an electric vehicle a $7,500 credit against income taxes

The tax credit is available for the first 200,000 EVs delivered in the U.S. by a manufacturer. Once the 200,000 number is hit, phase-out begins. At the start of the second calendar quarter after 200,000 is achieved, the credit drops to $3,750 for two quarters. It then drops to $1,875 for the next two quarters, and then (assuming no change to the law) disappears.

Most industry observers agree that Tesla, GM, and Nissan will be the first to enter what one writer has dubbed the “Valley of Death.”

(Death Valley National Park. National Park Foundation photo.)

Obviously, though, the Valley of Death is far deadlier to Tesla, which sells only EVs, than to GM and Nissan, for whom the EVs are a relatively small part of the overall business.

So, when will Tesla enter the Valley of Death? It’s impossible to say. Unlike other automakers, Tesla does not (as the law appears to require) report and publish data on how many U.S. tax credits Tesla cars have used. See part III, here.

Those who have studied the question agree Tesla is highly likely to reach the 200,000 number at some point in 2018. Clean Technica outlines four scenarios here, and Insideevs offers its Q3 2018 estimate here.

California’s Solution: More Tesla Subsidies

California offers the most generous EV subsidies of any state in the nation, and those incentives already are heavily tilted in Tesla’s favor, as they are far more generous for pure EVs ($5,000 rebate) than for plug-in hybrids or fuel cell vehicles (for which the rebate size is typically $1,500).

(All this, on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax abatements and pollution waivers that California has extended to Tesla.)

However, with Tesla about to enter the EV Valley of Death, the existing California taxpayer munificence will no longer suffice. A California legislator recently proposed a $3 billion spending bill to increase and extend the subsidies

The legislator, Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) has said his bill is aimed at cars that “reduce climate altering emissions.” In fact, though, the legislation seems aimed at helping Tesla. Indeed, the legislative language could hardly have been more carefully crafted to favor Tesla if Tesla itself had done the drafting.

Why do I say that? Here are some key features of the proposed legislation:

It would take effect in September 2018, which should just about coincide with when Tesla enters the valley;

It would not benefit the coming Tesla EV competitors such as Jaguar, Mercedes, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, Ford, and BMW until much later when they, too, have hit the 200,000 number in the U.S.; and

It would be apply only for EVs with a range of over 200 miles, to the exclusion of other battery-based technologies such as plug-in hybrids, non-plug hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell cars, and other pure EVs with ranges of less than 200 miles.

Let’s pause to note that as of 2014, the State of California’s pension liability was $74 billion and growing. That figure did not include another $17 billion for the University of California, nor the $150 billion more for various local government pension plans ($4B just for San Francisco), nor the $125 billion in unfunded retiree healthcare costs.

Those numbers almost certainly have not improved since 2014. Yet what is proposed is legislation that would, in effect, be a wealth transfer from the middle class (who for the most part cannot afford expensive Tesla cars) to the affluent (who are Tesla’s key customer base).

Where would the money come from? Assembly person Ting says it would come from “a portfolio of taxpayer-neutral sources.” I would enjoy an explanation of what those taxpayer-neutral sources might be.

T. Rowe Price Believes the Music Has Stopped

The proposed California legislation suggests to me that Tesla appreciates the immense problem posed by the EV Valley of Death.

Does T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund (PRGTX) appreciate it, as well? It appears so. That fund recently unloaded its large holding of TSLA shares.

So, it may well be that Joshua Spencer of the T. Rowe Price fund believes the music has stopped in the game of Tesla musical chairs, and has decided to take a seat.

What about other large institutional holders, most especially Gavin Baker’s Fidelity OTC fund (FOCPX) and James Anderson’s Scottish Mortgage Trust at Baille Gifford & Co.? Have Messrs. Baker and Anderson been lunging for the empty chairs recently?

If not, will they wish they had?

Time will tell.

Yes, Tesla Will Have Real Competition Soon

Anyone who doesn’t believe that more formidable EV completion is coming, and coming soon, should watch this unscripted interview of Jaguar Land Rover’s head of product development, Wolfgang Ziebart, who discusses the design and development of Jaguar’s I-Pace.

Things that Stick with You

Perhaps the most off-beat piece I’ve ever read about Tesla or Elon Musk at Seeking Alpha is from last May, entitled Tesla: Anyone Party With Elon Musk?

The article's author, upon completing Ashlee Vance’s biography of Elon Musk, was surprised at the report that Musk and his roommate, while students at the University of Pennsylvania, paid for their 10-bedroom home by hosting frequent parties.

Why surprised? The author's time as a Penn student overlapped with that of Musk, and the author was curious to understand how he had never heard about the parties despite the fact that, per Vance, some 10% of the Penn student body attended.

Indeed, before writing his article, the author spoke to more than 30 other Penn graduates from the 1993-1997 time frame, and came up empty on any awareness of Musk parties.

Why does it matter? The author had no position in TSLA, but believed that Musk’s reputation was key to financing the ongoing losses.

Upwards of 250 comments were made to the article. None, however, from anyone who had ever attended such a party, or had knowledge of any other attendee.

I, too, believe that Musk’s reputation is one of the keys to Tesla’s ability to finance ongoing losses. And, I believe, the losses will be ongoing. And that to stay alive, Tesla will need to continue tapping the capital markets.

The Tesla story will continue until Wall Street has had enough, and then no longer.

As for the fabled Penn parties, just as in accounting there is no such thing as a little fraud, so too in constructing a personal narrative there is no such thing as just a little fudging.

A Note of Thanks

As always, I had helpful information from a number of Seeking Alpha members in researching this piece. Seeing the brickbats that regularly come my way, they wish to remain anonymous, but I thank them sincerely.