What Does It Take For AMD To Break Out?

For the stock to go up to $16 and stick, Q2 revenue needs to beat the estimate by at least $50 million, or management must raise the guidance by at least 1%.

AMD, the company, has not made money for a long time. AMD, the stock, is currently 11% overvalued. But neither are a hurdle for the share price to advance.

It must have been gut-wrenching for Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) loyal shareholders to watch their stock plummet nearly 25% after the Q1 earnings announcement. It also took more guts for new shareholders to buy in while AMD failed to break out of the $12-13 level while its arch-enemy Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) soared more than 60%. Since I just performed a downside stress test for NVDA, it is only fair to do an upside breakout test for AMD.

At this stagnant level, even the most vivid AMD critic should have the open mind to acknowledge the potential upside if certain situations arise. To this end, I devise a breakout test to measure AMD’s stock price reactions in light of the expected positive scenarios such as revenue and earnings beats, management raising guidance, and significant stock mispricing.

Fundamental Breakout Tests

1. Revenue Surprise

The number one stress for a typical company to deal with is the public market’s constant scrutiny on quarter-to-quarter financials. Let’s start from the top. Share prices are very sensitive to how a company delivers in the short-term financials relative to the Street’s expectations. On this front, AMD has beat 7 of its last 13 quarters' revenue estimates (Figure 1A) and exceeded analysts' revenue forecasts by, on average, $3.3 million a quarter (company 10-Qs and Zacks' estimates). More importantly, AMD's prices tend to move up 3% for every $10 million revenue surprise (Figure 1B). Since I am more interested in the upside potential, it can be roughly estimated how much the share price will go up at various levels of revenue beats (Table 1). As the current revenue estimate is $1,155 million for Q2 2017, per Zacks' estimates, AMD's current stock price is at $12.50. If the actual revenue is $1,255 million ($100 million higher) for Q2, the price will go to $16.25. In the last section below, I will revisit the likelihood of each scenario.

2. Earnings Surprise: A Non-Event?

Moving down to the bottom line, AMD has a depressing record of regularly missing the earnings estimates. EPS missed estimates 10 of the last 13 quarters. On average, the quarterly earnings surprise was -12 cents (Figure 2A). Though AMD's stock prices have been insensitive to earnings misses, the company has not been profitable for the last 13 quarters and will not be meaningfully profitable until late 2018 (Source: Company 10-Qs). For all practical purposes, there is little evidence showing that shareholders care if the company meets the earnings estimates.

3. Management Guidance

One of the well respected SA readers, "Puddnhead" (no joke), suggested that management guidance may be a major factor for Nvidia:

"If there is any quarter that might have some disappointment risk, it's this one. They've switched 6 weeks ago to taking orders on Volta boxes in the HPC space, and I don't think they can recognize revenue until they ship, which will be Q3? Meanwhile the gaming side (outside of Switch) may be now ebbing while people wait to see Vega and/or Volta. But on the other hand, Nvidia should be able to give some really insightful guidance on how Volta is doing, and Q3 expectations. Maybe a guidance boost?"

His comment actually leads me to think that if anyone needs guidance from management, it is AMD’s shareholders. AMD, the turnaround kid, has more to prove after coming out of a weaker financial track record than Nvidia. More importantly, the market is "teetering on the edge" for a glimpse of the potential future for AMD's Ryzen, Vega, and the most recent ethereum cryptocurrency phenomena.

Puddnhead, like those of you who don’t believe statistics, added:

"OK, but I feel you are ignoring a pretty reliable truth that management guidance is a huge factor in changes to street's guidance. So I don't buy treating them as completely distinct things."

For this valid point, using "statistics," I manage to filter out the portion of management guidance which is not reflected in the consensus revenue estimates. The actual procedure is a bit boring. If you are interested in the details, please ask a question in the comment section and I will reply.

In Figure 4, the adjusted management guidance has shown an expected and significant positive relationship with stock price movements. This means that the share price responds to changes in management guidance for next-quarter revenue. In fact, for every 1% increase in revenue guidance, the stock will increase by 12%. This is consistent with our assertion that AMD's investors are more concerned with the prospect of the new products which may not have an immediate impact on revenue. Based on this relationship, the expected prices in light of changes in management guidance are presented in Table 2. The current guidance from Q1 is that revenue will drop by 8%. If management raises Q2 guidance by 2%, AMD's prices will go to $15.5.

Undervaluation Correction: A Non-Event?

However, following the evidence shown in NVDA’s case, the stock mispricing tends to correct itself when it is deemed excessive. The failure to break out at the current range, a bearish sentiment justified or not, may be consistent with the subsequent correction in stock prices, i.e., reverting to the fair values at the time. To see if this is a likely argument, I need to first come up with a reasonable fair value for AMD to measure the level of mispricing. I follow the two procedures used in many of the previous studies, Sales Franchise Value (SFV) model and Implied PE (IPE) model. I estimate the historical AMD fair values by averaging SFV and IPE estimates over time. For more details, please see here.

In Figure 3B, AMD's market prices and fair values are displayed. Historically, the company has been undervalued by 5%, which is considered fairly valued. Currently, AMD is 11% overvalued. For every 1% mispricing, the subsequent reversal is only around 0.05%. Considering the magnitude of other fundamental impacts, the valuation error should be negligible.

Where Do AMD’s Fundamentals Need to Be?

For AMD's shareholders, the real question is what needs to happen for AMD to go above, say, $16 and stick. Based on the above analysis, it appears that either the Q2 revenue surprise should be between $50 million and $100 million, or management should raise the revenue guidance by at least 1%. As the “theoretical” upside potential being shown, let’s be practical about assessing what most likely will happen in the near future.

Since Q1 2017 earnings call:

In Q1 2017, AMD gained a 2.2% CPU market share over Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), but lost 2% in GPU market share over Nvidia. Overall, AMD gained less than 1% market share. AMD’s EPYC chips, launched June 20, are expected to be comparable to Intel’s Skylake processors, which are scheduled to launch on July 11. The preliminary evidence suggests that Intel's Core i9-7900X will maintain its dominance over AMD in the CPU market. The revenue from the accelerator ventures is expected to be relatively small in the near term. Ryzen 7 1800X launched on June 29. It is expected the Ryzen series will add 12% to Q2 revenue. On the other hand, Nvidia’s Volta, a "wild card" to AMD, is scheduled to launch in Q3 2017. From JPR’s graph below, the bulls' typical claim that "AMD will take 40% of the GPU market, 35% of the desktop x86 CPU, and 10% of server CPUs" is not realistic. AMD’s own wild card is the recent dramatic jump in digital currency prices. This is driving demand for AMD graphics cards; ethereum cryptocurrency is up over 2,800 percent year-to-date while Bitcoin is up about 160 percent this year. Although, AMD’s retail shortage to meet the speculative demand of cryptocurrency suggests that "a bubble in a bubble" is not sustainable.

That being said, even if most of the good news above may not have an immediate impact on Q2 revenue, the $50-100 million revenue beat seems reasonably achievable. At a minimum, the revenue guidance beyond Q2 will be most likely raised.

