LCI Industries: Adding To Its European Business, I'm Not Adding Yet

LCI Industries (LCII) continues to execute on its bolt-on acquisition growth strategy. The company which is better known as Drew Industries to some, (as it recently changed its name) continues to make nice nimble deals while the core business enjoys solid organic growth thanks to a strong RV market.

I like the operational performance of the business and the strategy to act as a consolidator in a fragmented market. While the company continues to make nice deals and operates with a strong balance sheet, valuation multiples are roughly in line with the market. While this might look appealing, we have to be mindful of both the strong sales and margins of the business, as valuation multiples could rise rapidly if peak operating momentum might reverse.

Using estimated earnings power of closer to $4 per share through-the-cycle, I am a buyer if shares retreat back to the $75 mark, after 2016 has been a very strong year in terms of stock market momentum.

A $1.7 Billion Growing Empire

LCI produces components for OEMs which are used in RVs, but also in adjacent products which include buses, trailers, trucks, trains and even modular housing, among others. Roughly 92% of the $1.7 billion in annual sales are derived from supplying directly to OEMs, as aftermarket sales make up for the remainder of revenues.

Typical products being produced include chassis, axles and suspension solutions. Outside of the structural components, LCI produces various other components including vinyl, kitchen and bath products, furniture, luggage and installations, among others.

Roughly 70% of sales are derived from the RV market in which LCI is a key supplier to the likes of Thor Industries (THO) and Winnebago (WGO), among others. The company is largely a play on the US market, but has established an overseas presence as well following the 2016 purchase of Project 2000 in Italy in a $19 million deal. This bolt on deal fits right within the strategy of the company. LCI continues to make many small deals. It acquired 5 companies in 2016, adding $64 million in annual sales in the process.

The company is led by Jason D. Lipper who has been with the business for two decades and is just 44 years old, being the CEO since 2013. Mr. Lipper therefore has plenty of time to lead the business to new highs in the coming decade(s).

What About The Current Performance, Growth And Valuation?

Early in April, LCI posted its first quarter sales as revenues were up 18% to $498 million while earnings were up by 20% to $43.1 million. Organic revenue growth of 14% was in line with the industry growth rate, which is always a comforting sign. Average content per trailer and RV was up some 2.6% to $3,058 as the company remains upbeat about the health of the industry and the business, with preliminary April sales numbers being up 15% year over year.

Operating with $65 million in cash, LCI operates with a modest net cash position of $12 million, equivalent to half a dollar with 25 million shares outstanding. For the year 2016, LCI posted a net profit of $130 million, but given the current pace of growth, earnings of $150 million should be within reach this year.

That translates into potential earnings of close to $6 per share, which at $100 implies that shares are valued at market-equivalent valuation multiples of 17 times earnings, amidst a healthy balance sheet and reasonable 1.9% dividend yield. The current valuation of $2.6 billion comes in at roughly 1.3 times sales, assuming that they continue to grow in the remainder of the year and might approach the $2 billion mark.

Despite the growth, cash flow conversion is decent with capital spending equaling depreciation charges in Q1, while capital spending is only expected to exceed depreciation charges by $15 million for the year. The business continues to focus on deals of course which results in additional cash outflows. LCI's dealmaking in Q1 came at a cost of $11 million.

A Great Run

Like the rest of the industry, LCI has seen its fair share of struggles during the recession. Shares lost 80% of their value and collapsed from $40 in 2007 to $8 in early 2009. This came as sales fell from $670 million in 2007 to barely $400 million two years later, forcing LCI to post losses that year as well. Ever since shares have recovered on the back of a general recovery in the industry and the cumulative impact of bolt-on dealmaking over time. Sales grew to $1 billion in 2013 and have gradually risen to $1.7 billion by 2016 as margins have improved dramatically to low-double digits.

The recovery, in terms of sales and earnings, has provided a big boost to the stock which recovered and broke through the $50 mark in 2013 before nearly doubling again in 2016 to a high of $117 earlier this year. Following this huge run higher, shares have retreated to the high eighties after some anxiety emerged about the state of the industry, before recovering to levels just above the $100 mark now.

The latest deal comes after LCI has acquired Lexington in May, an Elkhart manufacturer of seatings solutions. That $40 million deal came in at just 0.7 times the annual sales of $60 million. This somewhat more sizable deal is now followed by the $17 million purchase of Metallarte, an Italian manufacturer of doors which adds $12 million in sales to the business. This deal adds to the growing European operations, being the third deal in Europe in the last twelve months.

Final Thoughts

I like the strategic move which LCI is making, that is diversifying away from RVs and from North America. The issue is that 70% of sales are still generated from the RV market, as over 95% of sales are generated in the US, which makes LCI still a play on a cyclical RV industry in North America.

While the current multiple looks reasonable, the concern is obvious that we are at a favorable point in the cycle, driven by economic conditions, low fuel prices and good credit availability. While these arguments are true, RV producers point towards the fact that outdoor vacationing is popular among millennials, and it is very hard to bet against the current momentum and long-term favorable demographic trends.

The issue is that current operating margins of around 12% are roughly twice the average of 6% over the past decade. This is important as revenues are now peaking at $2 billion. If we assume that in a downturn sales are falling back to $1.5 billion, as margins would approach their long-term average, operating earnings could fall to just $90 million. With a 35% tax rate and modest interest expenses, earnings could come in at $55-60 million, for earnings of just $2.30 per share.

If a $2.30 per share number is realistic in a downturn and current peak momentum allows for earnings of $6 per share, through-the-cycle earnings might average at little over $4 per share. That implies that valuations based on those estimates come in at 25 times, which is obviously not that appealing. Based on that earnings potential and average multiples, I will be a buyer at around the $75 mark, levels seen a year ago.