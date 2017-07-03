Syntel Unjustly Punished By Mr. Market

Investors should simply ignore the market's pessimism and grab as many shares as they can.

When I am looking for a company to invest in, I put great emphasis on two things. First, the strength of the business, determined by the company's fundamentals and margins, and second, the price I have to pay to get in. After a 68% selloff, Syntel looks perfect from both angles.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) reached an all-time high of $53 a share in March 2015. A little over two years later, the stock hovers around $17, after the company decided to distribute a special dividend of $15 per share to its shareholders, thus erasing $1.2 billion from its equity base.

The Business Perspective

And, while I agree that a negative net asset value could create some problems for a lot of companies, I do not think Syntel is one of them. As the analysis below will prove, the company's ability to consistently increase sales and earnings without adding a lot of debt to its balance sheet means it simply does not need to stash money under the mattress.

Source: Syntel's SEC Filings

A quick look at Syntel's 10-year earnings and revenue records reveals a strong uptrend in both parameters. In fact, the company's sales have nearly tripled, while its net income rose by over 300% between 2007 and 2015. The $57.4 million loss in 2016 investors got so scared of is actually the result of a one-time tax expense of approximately $270.6 million in relation to the above-mentioned special dividend payment.

In reality, simple math shows Syntel would have come up with a net profit of roughly $210 million in 2016. Yes, that is below the 2015 result of $252.5 million, but it is still a very decent 21.7% net margin.

That is why I believe the stock's plunge is nothing more than an overreaction. As a value investor, I am simply going to ignore the naysayers and see if I can take advantage of Mr. Market.

I usually base my analyses on the company's average performance for the last three years, but including 2016 balance sheet and cash flow data in the calculations would only distort the results, just as it did with the income statement. This is the reason I am going to use the 2013-2015 three-year period to evaluate Syntel.

Syntel's gross margin is twice higher than the 20% minimum I am looking for. This means the company is able to control the price of its services without feeling a constant pressure to lower them, in order to stay competitive.

But a high gross margin would be useless if the company's costs were out of control. Fortunately, that is not the case with Syntel whose average SG&A expenses and depreciation and amortization costs amount to just 30.5% and 4.1% of the gross profit, respectively. In addition, there is no need for SYNT to spend anything on research and development.

Still, in my opinion, the best news is Syntel does not need to borrow a lot of money, in order to operate. Its average interest expense totals less than 1% of the operating income. As of March 31st, 2017, the company has $428 million long-term debt on its balance sheet, which, in theory, could be paid off entirely in about two years using nothing but Syntel's annual profits. That is what I call a conservatively financed, self-sufficient business. On top of that, less than 8% of Syntel's net income is spent on capital.

All this explains how the company has been able to achieve an average net profit margin of almost 27%, 20% return on assets, and 25.5% return on equity - three metrics every company would be proud of.

Calculations Based on Information by MarketWatch

I like Syntel a lot. As the table above shows, its money-making machine is literally working flawlessly. Thanks to Mr. Market's irrationality, I like its stock price as well. The 2013-2015 three-year average earnings per share of $2.86 and the current market price of $17 give us a trailing P/E ratio below 6, which is ridiculously cheap for such a profitable and efficient business.

The company is projected to deliver 2017 EPS between $1.57 and $1.77, which still means a forward P/E ratio between 10 and 11. Chances are Syntel will not stay this cheap much longer.

One Possible Negative

Syntel is heavily dependent on a small number of clients. In the last three years, 74% of its sales came from its 10 largest customers. 22% came from a single source American Express (NYSE:AXP) which is Syntel's largest client. If Syntel loses even one of its largest clients, the impact on its top and bottom line would be devastating, which would inevitably be reflected by the stock price in the short term.

Prediction

According to Morningstar, Syntel reported EPS of $0.76 in 2007 and $3.00 in 2015 for an average annual compounded growth rate of 18.7%. Let's assume that the company's EPS in 2017 will be $1.67 - the middle of the estimates. If Syntel could maintain that 18.7% EPS growth for the next 10 years, which is likely, since it has been able in the past, its EPS in 2026 will be $9.27.

According to GuruFocus, Syntel's median P/E ratio for the past 13 years is 15.85. Multiply that by $9.27 and we get a price target of $147. Buying SYNT at $17 per share now and selling it for $147 in 2026 translates into a 24.1% annual rate of return for a total return of 765%.

Of course, this is a very bold prediction, but even if Syntel fails to achieve that growth, it should still be an outperformer. I am an optimist.

Conclusion

Syntel's fundamentals have been strong in the past, and there is no reason to expect a change in the future. Meanwhile, the market has punished the stock for no reason, eliminating most of the downside risk. While the stock could rise from $17 to $147, it cannot fall below $0, creating an extremely favorable risk/reward ratio for long-term investors. Of course, given Syntel's steady record of sales and earnings increases, $147 is much more probable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYNT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.