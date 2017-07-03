Major Asset Classes - June 2017 - Performance Review

by: James Picerno

US real estate investment trusts (REITs) rebounded in June, taking the top spot for performance among the major asset classes. MSCI REIT Index gained 2.1%, the strongest monthly gain in four months. For the first half of the year, however, MSCI REIT's 2.7% advance is relatively weak vs. the rest of the field.

Last month's biggest loser: inflation-indexed Treasuries. Bloomberg Barclays Treasury TIPS Index fell 1.0% in June, the benchmark's biggest monthly setback since last November. Year to date, the TIPS index is up fractionally, rising a thin 0.9%.

The overall trend for global markets was positive in June from a market-cap perspective. The Global Market Index (GMI), an unmanaged benchmark that holds all the major asset classes in market-value weights, edged up 0.4% - the seventh consecutive monthly gain. For the year, so far through June, GMI is sitting on a solid 8.5% total return.

