A Norwegian Furniture Company With 16 Years In A Row Generating FCF, 5.2% Dividend Yield And No Debt

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker EKO.)

Investment thesis

Companies with many years of history go through good and not-so-good times. When things are not going well, a skilled management that will make the right decisions can turn things around, make the company get over their worst moment and lead to one of their best. If besides that, said company is listed in the stock market, this can make their stocks go through the roof after overcoming the adverse circumstances.

This could be the case for Ekornes (OTC:OTC:EKRNF). After a few years of production cuts in their flagship products, higher costs that affected their margins and, therefore, a significant reduction in their dividends, the management implemented some strategies that radically changed their outlook. Such was the effect that, given this year’s increase in profits, the management decided to allocate half of it for an extraordinary dividend, which provided their shareholders with a total of 21% yield in only a year (5% ordinary dividend yield + 16% extraordinary yield).

However, the share price has hardly been affected by these positive changes in the last two years, as it has barely increased by 30% during that period. In my opinion, the company’s revalorization potential is much higher. This may be due to it being a small Northern European company, followed by few or no analysts – a perfect opportunity for patient and long-term focused investors.

About Ekornes ASA

Ekornes, with a market cap of NOK 4.38 billion (USD 500 million), is the largest furniture producer in Norway. They started to sell their first “chairs” in 1971 and they continue doing so by extending their product and brand range: Ekornes Contract, Svane, IMG and Stressless, the latter being the best known and the most profitable for the company. The first Stressless chairs were introduced to the Norwegian market in 1971.

The Group has five factories in Norway, one in the USA, one in Thailand and two in Vietnam, and their products are sold in large parts of the world through their own sales companies or importers.

Ekornes has a wide and geographically well-diversified client portfolio, with more than 3,000 customers, with the largest grouping of stores accounting for around 7 % of sales revenues, so there is no concentration risk.

Source: Ekornes ASA´s 2016 annual report

Their brands

Their most famous brand is Stressless, which is, according to the company, the best-known furniture brand in Europe, known by more than 85 million people around the world. In 2016 as a whole, the number of seat units produced per day averaged 1,634. It is, by far, the brand generating the most income. Below is a chart about the income produced by Stressless by country:

Source: Ekornes ASA´s 2016 annual report

IMG is another one of their brands, together with Svane and Ekornes Contract. IMG’s largest markets are Australia/New Zealand, USA/Canada and Scandinavia, and even though it’s the second most important brand regarding income, it does not exceed 15% of the total.

Source: Ekornes ASA´s 2016 annual report.

Note: In these charts it can be seen that, even though the company does not have a concentrated client portfolio, it is somewhat dependent on their most powerful brand - therefore, there is certain risk. It must also be noted that the management is making every effort to launch new models under the Stressless brand in order to continue strengthening their moat and deal with trend changes.

Below is a table that summarizes well the importance of every brand for the company:

Source: Ekornes ASA´s 2016 annual report.

Valuation

Ekornes is a company with over 45 years of experience in the sector – one featuring fairly predictable trend changes.

From 2007 to 2016, the company has increased their sales by 22%, and they have only been significantly reduced in 2 of those years.

Source: Ekornes ASA´s 2016 annual report.

From 2014, the company’s management has been implementing an expansion plan in Germany as well as in the USA to negotiate the distribution of their products through new vendors. The chart above shows that this plan has increased their sales by 17% compared to 2014.

As for their EBIT margin, it has been contracting during the last few years, going from an 18.1% EBIT margin in 2007 to a 9.5% in 2015.

Source: Ekornes ASA´s 2016 annual report.

It was in 2015 when the company’s management undertook a cost reduction plan that, together with gains on unrealized forward currency contracts, increased their EBIT margin in 2016 to a 14.1%.

Year after year, the company generates a huge amount of free cash flow, this year presenting FCF/ Sales = 14.1% and FCF/ Capitalization = 10%. In 2014 they contracted a debt of NOK 300 million in order to acquire the brand they now own, IMG. They were able to refinance it by cash flow in 2 years, while paying their shareholders a dividend yield ranging from 4.5 % to 6 %. Now, after refinancing their debt and with the company’s good prospects, their FCF will be higher and the management shall be able to increase their dividend, repurchase shares or acquire new brands if good opportunities arise. All three of them are good options for the investor.

When assessing the company through their operations, we get these figures:

31/12/2016 Enterprise Value / CF 8.4 Enterprise Value / FCF 9.4 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 6.8 Enterprise Value / Net Income 13.0

Source: own elaboration.

The company’s low valuation multiples together with their strong balance sheet enables us to affirm that the company is selling pretty cheap. To this we could add that it is expected that, in the future, Ekornes will continue producing at the same rate, and their capacity to generate free cash flow will not be influenced by consumer trend changes nor possible future economic crises.

The above can be stated due to the support provided by Ekornes’ past financial data.

The table below shows the company’s capacity to generate free cash flow. From year 2000 (the first annual report available in the company’s website) until 2016, the company has steadily generated FCF, even during the big 2008-09 crisis.

It must also be noted that their free cash flow growth from 2000 until this year has been 524 %.

Source: own elaboration.

It is for that reason that it is safe to say that Ekornes shall continue generating free cash flow in the future and it will increase in the long-term with sound strategies by the management, as seen in the last few years.

Financial Position

The company has NOK 230 million cash against a NOK 12 million debt – an insignificant one, which will not put Ekornes under pressure when bad times arrive. As seen in the table below, Ekornes shows a very solid balance sheet:

31/12/2016 Quick Ratio 1.06 Current Ratio 1.73 Total Liabilities/Equity 0.43 Total Debt / EBITDA 0.02

Source: own elaboration.

Capital Allocation

As for their capital allocation, during the last 10 years the company was able to fund their maintenance CAPEX through cash flow from operations, without needing to issue new shares, thus diluting their shareholders’ participation (37 million shares in 2006 against 37 million in 2017):

Source: Morningstar.com

Dividend

It is not surprising that, with such ability to generate cash, the company, having analyzed their options, decided that the best thing they can do with said money, not acquiring new brands nor repurchasing shares, is to give it back to their shareholders.

From 2002 the company has never stopped paying dividends, although it is true that it was substantially reduced for some years, as 2008, with the first consequences of the financial crisis, or from 2014, due to the acquisition and consequent payment of a debt to fulfill the operation, thus leaving less money reward shareholders.

But this is where the story becomes interesting: In 2016, the management decided that at least 50% of the future operating profit generated by the company shall be distributed as dividends. And that is quite a lot of money, so much so that a total yield of 5% plus 16% extraordinary dividend yield is expected for September 2017 with a 46% payout ratio.





Source: own elaboration.

For 2017, dividends are split in two payments. The first one took place in May - NOK 6.00 per share (5.22%) - and the second one, the extraordinary one, which will take place in 2017’s third quarter - NOK 19.00 per share (16.1%). Unfortunately, in order to claim the extraordinary dividend we should have signed for May’s ordinary dividend, so we are a bit late here.

The good thing is that this is just the beginning. As long as Ekornes continues with their expansion plans, their dividends will continue increasing year after year, and so will do their extraordinary ones.

Competition

Ekornes is coping with more and more competition, both through the opening of new stores by giants such as Ikea or Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), which makes the expansion of Ekornes’ products difficult both in Europe and in the USA, and through the emergence of new powerhouses such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is gaining ground online (a field in which Ekornes’ management has barely developed strategies to attract new customers without the need of retailers or third-parties). The development of online global expansion strategies would attract new income with fewer costs – therefore, greater margins.

Outlook

Regarding the company’s future, through the inclusion of new models and the conversion of Ekornes in a more efficient furniture producer, the company aims to achieve in the long-term:

An annual growth of 3-5%

An EBIT margin of 16-18%

Conclusions

Even though Ekornes is part of a very competitive industry, with frequent trend changes and an increasing tendency towards low-cost furniture, I personally believe that the company’s management will reach their long-term goals, backed by efficient operations and no financial debt. This will allow them to allocate more money towards new product innovation, negotiate new agreements with new international vendors and continue paying dividends with a very high yield.

Besides, I believe this company is greatly undervalued and there is no major reason to justify their current market prices. It might be due to their low capitalization and to being a Norwegian company listed on an index not very well-known by large or international investors.

Under my view, all these factors provide a great safety margin for investors with a long-term focus who do not mind going off the beaten track and incorporating this little-covered Norwegian company to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EKRNF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.