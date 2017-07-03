Short FireEye... Really?

There is little reason to worry about downside risks as geopolitical risks continue to favor cyber plays.

FireEye will continue to trade on macro events until more data is made available on the success of Helix.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) has gotten ahead of itself in the past few quarters. The stock has gained from a series of macro tailwinds and solid prints from competition. After Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) and Proofpoint’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) back-to-back brilliant quarter, the Street has decided to remain bullish on the APT segment of the cyber security industry. As a result, there is a growing concern that FEYE appears to be overvalued with the possibility of attracting more short interest.

FEYE Short Interest data by YCharts

In the absence of significant internal/external catalysts, I expect the stock to trade more on technicals that trigger buy/sell signals on more algo-driven positions.

Currently, the stock is on the average point range of its RSI implying little indication of market mispricing if an entry is made at this point. This is assuming a dearth of positive black swan events in the near term. The uptrend signaled after the 50-day MA crossed the 200-day MA has served as a boost for more short-term upside.

Regardless, it will be interesting to investigate catalysts for short-term price swings in the back half of the year.

The success of Helix

Much has been said about Helix and its revolutionary framework which is capable of disrupting the way security appliances and architectures are being deployed. Setting the pace for security standards means earning itself widespread adoption. However, there is no strong signal that FireEye will successfully steal market share from competition. At best, we should expect a stability in churn rate as incumbent customers hop on the latest product refresh while FireEye increases its LTV with Helix.

A massive cyber attack (positive Black Swan event)

Every cyber attack of a global scale serves as a strong boost for cyber security stocks. They all rise and fall with the adrenaline level of Fortune 2000 execs. While large-scale attacks require great resources, their occurrences are highly unpredictable. Regardless, their frequency is now more prevalent after a widespread geopolitical tension across the globe fueled the resurgence of nation state attacks.

A federal contract

In the event that the US decides to announce a big project to combat the issue of cyber terrorism, FireEye remains a prime candidate to be shortlisted for federal contracts. Considering its success combating nation state attacks in China and across the globe, I won’t be surprised if it gets tasked with the responsibility of designing a new architecture for the defense posture of the cyber security landscape of the United States.

More demand from Mandiant

This season will record more contracts for Mandiant services as enterprises ramp-up spend on pre/post-breach analysis of their networks in the wake of multiple rounds of cyber attacks sweeping servers, endpoints, and networks across the globe.

There will be more demand for security training, penetration testing services, and forensic analysis of mission critical infrastructures, including power grids, SCADA systems, and governmental organizations.

Downside

The biggest driver of significant downside will be the loss of large enterprise accounts to competitors. Currently, the threat landscape doesn’t afford corporations (both large and small) to rest on their oars as a new wave of cyber attack keeps sweeping across the world every quarter.

Companies hoping to double down or cut cost will have to seek the reduction in SG&A elsewhere as the numerous threats hitting networks across the globe doesn’t give much room for CISOs to trim budgets on security spend.

Rather, this is a season where more subscriptions will be sold in threat analytics, threat intelligence, and modeling. This season will also see more demand for service and support subs for stronger configuration and maintenance of network architectures to keep attackers at bay.

Conclusion

For FireEye, 2017 will be one of those years where demand will maintain a steady upward momentum, largely driven by favorable macro developments. The world has never been more chaotic since the turn of the millennial with increasing geopolitical instability posing a severe risk to organizations across the globe. In the absence of a major war, cyber terrorism will remain one of the major weapons for nation states to wage war against each other.

The effect on networks and critical infrastructures will continue to grow as the proliferation of connected decides expands the risk surface of all warring parties.

This can only be interpreted in one way for top cyber plays: more growth, more revenue, and more billings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.