Teva's Great Dividend Yield

Last week I wrote an article about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and why I believed it to be a great investment opportunity. I discussed the situation the company is in, why investors are so pessimistic and why I believe this pessimism has led to an undervaluation of the shares. In this article I will take a slightly different approach as I will use a discounted dividend model to make an attempt to give you a conservative price target.

Teva’s current situation

Teva has not had any trouble recently growing its revenues, but unfortunately this was not by organic means. Excluding the Actavis Generics acquisition from Allergan (AGN), Teva actually saw a big sequential decline. This was for a large part due to the loss of exclusivity of Copaxone. Now Teva must find other ways to grow its business, but luckily it is already doing just this with its acquisition of Actavis Generics. The acquisition can turn out to be a big plus for the company when it is fully integrated. I added this about the subject in my previous article:

Besides making efforts to grow its business inorganically by an acquisition, Teva is also still expecting growth by new drug approvals. For example, the company received eight drug approvals in the previous quarter in their specialty business. Teva is still the largest player in the generic business with nearly 600 generic medicines and it aims to keep it this way, which can be seen quite clearly by looking at the number of new product launches on its website. With the acquisition of Actavis Generics, Teva is expected to launch 1,500 generic launches across the globe.

Focusing on debt

A major problem that investors seem to have with this stock is its major debt position, which is currently about as high as the market cap. But most of this debt was raised in order to finance the Actavis Generics transaction. And since then, management has already been working hard to lower this debt as is evident from this slide:

Source: Teva Investor Relations

The plan is to lower the debt by $5 bln this year, which should be possible considering the company generates good FCF (which is under temporary pressure due to the acquisition), and management expects part of this money to come from divestures. There is also a plan to sell multiple assets to raise cash.

High sustainable dividend yield

One of the main reasons I find Teva so attractive is its high dividend yield that shareholders can enjoy while the company is fully integrating the new acquisition and positioning for future growth. Currently, the dividend yield stands at 4.1%. In my opinion this dividend yield is highly sustainable. The annual dividend per share has not been raised or cut since the annual dividend dropped from $1.37 to $1.36 between FY 2014 and FY 2015. And although I do not believe that the dividend will be cut, I do not believe that investors should be expecting a raise anytime soon either. The reason I believe that Teva will not have to cut its dividend can be seen in a chart of its FCF:

With a dividend of $1.36 per share, the company paid out $1.6 bln worth of dividend over the past twelve months. During this period a total FCF of $3.4 bln was generated. And as I mentioned earlier, I believe that the acquisition will be beneficial after its successfully integrated, meaning that it could take off the pressure. I believe that the dividend will not be raised until Actavis Generics has proven itself because of the large amount of debt that the company has to get rid of.

The discounted dividend model

I will now present my discounted dividend model in which I will try to be very conservative in my assumptions. For the discount rate, I looked up the current WACC of Teva. Because of the large amount of debt, Teva has quite a low WACC of 3.6%. Because I believe that Teva will prove successful in lowering its debt significantly over the next few years plus in order to stay conservative, I will use a discount rate of almost double the current WACC: 7.0%.

Of course I will start with a dividend per share of $1.36. In order to give the acquisition some time to be fully integrated into the company while Teva also pays off debt, I will assume no dividend increase for the next two years. After that I will assume three years of 10% dividend growth as I expect the benefits Actavis Generics will bring to the company to kick in. After that I will lower the growth rate for three more years to 5% before lowering it to 2% to mimic inflation.

Note that even after the three years of 10% and three years of 5% growth, the total amount of money spent on dividends is still less than the FCF of the past twelve months. These growth rates would bring the total amount of money spent on dividends to $2.1 bln vs the $3.4 bln the company earned over the past twelve months. This leaves plenty of room to pay off debt. The model that we get with these inputs is as follows:

Conclusion

As you can see, investors’ pessimism has caused upside potential in this stock according to my model, even with very conservative inputs. The real upside is more than likely a lot higher than this. The model is to show you just how much the pessimism has put this stock under pressure.

