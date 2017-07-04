Intel: Good Dividend For A Good Price

Given the likely future dividend payments one can expect from INTC, the current market price is of good value to a dividend growth investor.

The best time to buy a stock is often after it has begun to correct problems that have pushed the share price down.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has resumed dividend increases now that its revenues and earnings have resumed growing. At the current market price, those future dividend payments make INTC a good buy for the dividend growth investor.

What did I think last time?

I first took a look at Intel as a prospect for a dividend growth investor back on April 10th. At the time I liked that it had just increased the dividend for the 3rd time after its struggles caused it to freeze the dividend. I found that its restructuring efforts to reduce dependency on the PC market were beginning to bear fruit. I also found that it was meeting the 4 requirements I have for an investment partner: growing revenues, growing profits, managing debt well and growing dividends.

What new information do we have now?

On April 27th Intel released its Q1 2017 earnings report. While it is interesting that EPS beat expectations by a penny and revenues missed by a paltry $20 million, of more interest to me is that Q1 is the 5th quarter of YoY growth in earnings and the 6th quarter of YoY growth in revenues. Growing revenues and profits are needed to support a growing dividend, so I am glad to see Intel continuing to grow both after its struggles earlier in the decade.

Also included in the press release for Q1 are projections for Q2 and for the full year. For both next quarter and the full year, Intel is projecting growth over last year in both revenue and earnings. I note that Intel is projecting full year revenues of $60 billion, which is about 1% higher than last year, which seems conservative to me. If Intel does hit its target for revenue for next quarter, it means that it will have generated around 49% of its total revenue in the first half of the year. Last year, it only generated 46% of the revenue for the full year in the first half. If I were to assume that this year and last year are typical of when revenues are generated, that means Intel is likely to have revenue of ~$63 billion, 5% higher than management’s current guidance.

The big news was Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) leasing its latest server chips. AMD claims that its new chips are better than those by Intel, but Intel is soon to release new chips as well. From what I read, while the AMD chips are the best it has produced in some time and do offer some serious competition to Intel chips, it remains to be seen whether they are better. AMD has had problems in the server business before, so I think it will have a hard time taking much market share from Intel. However, just the availability of the AMD chips will likely force Intel to offer better prices on its chips. So I expect revenue and profits from the server segment to be lower than they might otherwise be. I don’t expect to see an impact in Q2, but Q3 should tell us what impact the AMD chips will have.

The Mobileye acquisition continues as does the effort to develop self-driving cars. Currently, as this effort is set to produce a self-driving car by 2021, I don’t see anything that makes a significant change in my assessment of Intel’s future.

Based on the new information, I still see Intel as a good investment partner. It is making progress on growing its markets and profits. While it is significant that AMD has picked itself up off the floor and again produced some products that offer Intel some competition, I think the results will be fairly similar to past times when AMD had competitive offerings. Rather than being a bad thing for Intel, I see that renewed competition from AMD will help focus Intel and help it produce even better results.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. I will also point out that my calculator avoids the problem of dividend growth being higher than the discount rate. At some point, DDM requires the sum of an infinite series, which has a finite value only if the terms in the series tend toward 0. That requires the dividend growth rate to be less than the discount rate. That is a requirement of the terminal dividend growth rate but not the other two dividend growth rates in my DDM calculator.

Usually, I look at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), but Intel has not yet requalified for this list. Looking at Finviz.com, I see that the projections for EPS growth have gotten a little lower for next year and a little higher for the next 5 years. Even so, I will use $1.09 as the dividend, and the 5%most recent increase in the dividend to calculate the NPV of future dividends.

Using those parameters, I get an NPV for the future dividend payments of $36.14. As I have done for other companies that have only recently recovered from declining revenues or profits, I will take an additional 5% discount to that value to give me an additional margin of safety. That makes my buy price of INTC anything below $35. With the current market price just over $33, that makes INTC a buy.

Looking at the 4-year average yield of 2.88%, the current yield is higher indicating that the stock may be undervalued. Based on the 4-year average yield and the current dividend, a price of $37.85 would produce that average yield.

Can options help?

My goal with options is to help my overall goal of buying shares of companies that pay a growing dividend over time. I use options to either get more cash so I can buy more shares, or pay less to buy shares or both.

Looking at various expiration dates for option contracts on INTC shares, I like the weekly expiring option contracts with an August 4th expiration date. That gives me just about 30 days till the contract will expire. Looking at the $33.50 put contract, it offers a nice premium with a bid price of nearly a dollar. Using a limit order, an investor should be able to sell that put contract for $1 easily (and with a little work even more). If an investor is worried the few cents strike price for that contract was above the current market price, the $33 strike price put also offers a pretty nice premium (with about a 15% lower chance of getting the shares).

For writing a covered call, I like to get a premium of more than half of the dividend. The $35 strike price call contract offers such a premium, and with a Delta of 0.30 it offers a reasonable chance of keeping the shares. I usually like to write 3 or 4 contracts for covered calls, and INTC has a price where it’s not too large a position to have 300-400 shares. Given the Delta and the premium level, I wouldn’t be inclined to do a covered call unless I could do 2 or more contacts.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I will want to see what the Skylake server chips' actual performance is when they are released. That the new AMD chips are purported to be faster than the Broadwell server chips isn’t all that important, it’s how they stack up with Intel’s new offerings. I will also want to see how server segment performance in Q3 stands up, as that is the quarter where I think we might see a significant impact of the new AMD chips.

I also will be curious how Q2 results compare to Intel’s guidance. And I will be curious to see if Intel changes the full-year guidance if Q2 comes in at guidance. I think if Q2 matches guidance then the whole year guidance of $60 billion in revenue is a bit low.

Conclusion

One of the best times to buy shares in a company is after it has begun to turn around but before the market has given much credit to that turn-around. I think INTC is at that point now. Intel has begun to show growth in revenue and earnings, but it’s still early to call that trend totally consistent. Right now the market price is below the NPV of likely future dividends, so for a dividend growth investor, this is a good time to buy.

