A Primer For What's In Store For Altaba Shareholders

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) $54.48

Price Target: $65

The rest of what was left of Yahoo after the Verizon acquisition was rolled up into a newly formed closed-ended investment fund called Altaba, or "alternative Alibaba." A name that makes sense, since most of its underlying holdings are in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The company's website values its underlying holdings in real time, which are around $77 a share. AABA trades at $54.50.

Altaba CEO Thomas McInerney has the resume to find success in financially engineering the company's wind-down. But it's going to take more than just financial engineering - it's going to take strong interpersonal skills and a significant amount of deal-making. Enter Alibaba's Jack Ma. McInerney's success at reducing or eliminating the majority of Altaba's deferred tax liabilities will be warming up to Ma and convincing him that playing ball with Altaba is good for his personal and shareholders' wallets. Success here could send Altaba's share price to $65.

Altaba's share price is sensitive to Alibaba share movements. JPMorgan says Alibaba grows 40% from here. This also adds significant upside to Altaba shares. A 1-2 punch for the better would be occurring, and of course, with no discount to Altaba's deferred tax liabilities and a sagging Alibaba price, Altaba could become the biggest dog in your portfolio.

Altaba's Portfolio

The company has $8 billion in cash, $54 billion in Alibaba shares, $8.8 billion in Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY), and about a $1 billion in other holdings and a patent portfolio.

AABA owns 15% of BABA and a 35.5% stake in Yahoo Japan, a joint venture with Japan's SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Along with a significant cash pile, it also owns approximately $1 billion in nine private and publicly traded holdings, according to Investors Business Daily, along with a patent portfolio.

CNBC states that AABA's Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares were bought up at $5.43/share, and the company owns 4.6 million shares valued at $75 million. Altaba also owns Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP), an enterprise software company, Paperless, a digital event invitation service, and SeatGeek, a ticket reselling service. The company owns a patent portfolio, named Excalibur, valued at $740 million.

Which leads us to the next two questions: 1) Can new CEO Thomas McInerney get creative with eliminating or reducing the tax-deferred bill on its BABA and Yahoo Japan holdings; and 2) What are possible scenarios to create a reduction in Altaba's deferred tax liability?

Thomas McInerney

By now, McInerney has likely converted his New York City office into all things Altaba. He was named Altaba's CEO earlier this year, and one of the disclosures was the move of the company's headquarters to New York City.

McInerney brings some working history of Yahoo to the table. He was named to Yahoo's board of directors in 2012. Granted, a working knowledge of Yahoo's people and investments is much less important at this point than the ability to financial-engineer complex transactions, the ability to navigate complex IRS code, and the art of negotiating with Alibaba's Jack Ma, one of the world's savviest and successful business leaders.

He previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC). And prior to his role with IAC, he served as EVP and CFO of Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation (NYSE:LYV). He also worked at Morgan Stanley from 1990 to 1999.

McInerney brings with his IAC experience the ability to manage a diverse portfolio of brands, since IAC is basically a holding company with over 150 brands worldwide.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal reported that McInerney will get paid $2 million a year for his role with Altaba, with as much as $24 million in bonuses based on his long-term incentive rewards based on performance targets.

In an early indication of his plan, Forbes reported on July 27, 2016, in an article titled "What Can Yahoo Do With Its Alibaba Stake" that McInerney has no intention of unloading "them" (BABA and Yahoo Japan shares) for now. In a Yahoo conference call about a year ago, he stated:

The company plans to hold onto the shares indefinitely with no 'current intent' to sell in a taxable deal.

In the same call, however, he didn't rule out a transaction where Alibaba would buy Altaba.

In an SEC filing produced by Yahoo, when McInerney seemed to be in the driver's seat, Yahoo said it is more likely to sell its Yahoo Japan stock than sell its Alibaba shares, but gave no further details.

Martin's comments from the Silicon Valley Business Journal lessens McInerney's role to likely what it really is, which she claims is a simple steward of two major assets, with the major part of his role centering around reporting and public filings. Given the complexities of strategies that exist with divesting Altaba's stakes in Yahoo Japan and Alibaba, it is clear that McInerney's role and competencies are critical in creating shareholder value.

A scenario that seems riddled in the game of cloak and dagger? Perhaps. But also maybe a simpler scenario is this: McInerney has used public statements over the past twelve months to indicate to Jack Ma that Altaba wants to provide an attractive scenario for Ma's shareholders.

First Possible Scenario - A Huge Dividend?

In an early indication of McInerney's biases, Jennifer Elias of the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported on March 13, 2017, that Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham & Co., believes a dividend of virtually all of the company's cash will be paid out "as promised by Yahoo's board."

Elias reports that Martin goes on to say that after a significant cash distribution, 80-85% of Altaba's value would be tied to BABA and Yahoo Japan. This simply isn't accurate.

If the remaining holdings are worth approximately $1 billion and cash has been distributed, then BABA ($54 billion) and Yahoo Japan ($9 billion stake) will comprise 98% of AABA's net asset value.

I haven't seen McInerney make any recent public statements about a significant cash distribution, and in his strategic financial engineering, he may very well realize it is better to hold on to the company's cash in his dealings with Alibaba.

Second Possible Scenario - Spin-off? Buyout? Takeover? Discounted Sale? Or Hold?

Spin-off Won't Deal with Deferred Tax Liability

Many comments and suggestions have included a simple spin-off of Altaba's stakes in Alibaba, Yahoo Japan, or both. But in 2015, Yahoo created Aabaco to do just that with its Alibaba stake. After the board didn't receive word from the Internal Revenue Service that this would be a tax-free spin-off, Yahoo's board stalled on the strategy and decided to do a reverse spin-off instead.

Yahoo Japan

Nearly every workable scenario shows Altaba dealing with Yahoo Japan first. Altaba's shares in Yahoo Japan date back to 1996, when it launched the joint venture with SoftBank.

In such a scenario, Yahoo Japan would need to create a subsidiary, which Altaba could then swap for its Yahoo Japan shares. This subsidiary would include no more than two-thirds cash and an operating business that has been active for at least five years, according to Robert Willens, founder of accounting service Robert Willens LLC and professor at Columbia Business School. Then, in this cash-rich spin-off, Yahoo Japan could give this subsidiary in exchange for Altaba's shares in Yahoo Japan.

This scenario would grow AABA's cash pile to about $13 billion with an operating unit from Yahoo Japan to deal with.

The biggest challenge to this plan, of course, is identifying an operating business that Yahoo Japan wants to live without and that Altaba wants to live with.

Alibaba

As suggested by proliferate Seeking Alpha community members like pebble16x@yahoo.com, Alibaba is the solution to Altaba's problem of deferred tax liability. To be sure, the deferred tax bill is roughly $18 billion, or approximately 25% of AABA's value.

And "pebble16x" is in good company. In mid-2016, Forbes reported that Columbia Business School's Willens also suggested McInerney's best option was to play ball with Alibaba's Jack Ma.

For Alibaba to show interest, Yahoo has to dispose of its Yahoo Japan stake first, which isn't subject to nearly as stringent tax requirements as the Alibaba shares. Then the Chinese company can acquire a "clean" Yahoo (Altaba) with its own shares and make the investment firm a subsidiary without absorbing the Alibaba shares it holds. Taxes aren't paid because shareholders merely changed their Yahoo stock for Alibaba stock. It is essentially a change in ownership, he says. Since Yahoo, in that case, does not dispose of its Alibaba stock, the transaction would not give rise to any corporate level taxes. - Yue Wang, "What Can Yahoo Do With Its Alibaba Stake?" Forbes, July 27, 2016

Though this was written before Altaba was a reality, we simply replace Yahoo for Altaba in the above scenario outlined by Willens.

However, in the same Forbes article, Paul Gillis, a professor of accounting at Peking University's Guanghua School of Management, states:

Alibaba, for now, has little interest in having more of its own shares. I can't imagine there is a strategic need for Alibaba to buy those shares. Alibaba is firmly under the control of Jack Ma. The company doesn't need additional shares.

So, in all of this posturing, what will change Jack Ma's mind? Profit. That's what.

This weekend, a JPMorgan analyst report made headlines across various financial publications and internet sites, stating that basically the best scenario for Altaba to monetize its BABA stake is for BABA to buy back its shares at a discount to market value.

But the analyst report does nothing to list out alternative scenarios, to provide a strong thesis for why this scenario is Altaba's "best" scenario, or to counter Gillis' comments from a year ago written in Forbes, but rather, seems to rely on its prediction that BABA shares could be worth 40% more than current market prices by the end of 2018.

So, in the spirit of getting into the thick of things, let's look at three different scenarios for Altaba's BABA shares.

Scenario 1

Now, as previously mentioned, Seeking Alpha community member "pebble16x" provides another scenario if Jack Ma wants to play ball. From his comments in my articles, "pebble16x" suggests Jack Ma could get motivated if he can buy Altaba's BABA shares at a 10% discount. I don't know whether Ma will get all that motivated with that discount, knowing our corporate tax code, and would suggest this number would have to be pushed to a 15% discount or more.

Granted, this buyout, according to "pebble16x," would be a like-kind property, which is backed up by other accountants and analysts who have studied these scenarios.

With AABA's net asset value at approximately $72 billion, after the swap with YAHOY, $72 billion would be equivalent to about 514 million BABA shares. If Ma jumped in with an offer to buy back BABA shares at a 15% discount, or 437 million shares, then the math works out to .488 BABA shares for 1 AABA share (437 million/895 million).

This non-taxable exchange, a transaction that can only occur with Jack Ma's cooperation, works out to AABA $68.32/share, or $13.75/25% over where it trades today.

Scenario 2

Just as in the YAHOY transaction, Alibaba creates a subsidiary with 2/3rd cash and 1/3rd as an operating business. Again, Alibaba may not be able to, or want to, separate out a business unit to complete this deal. But this cash-rich swap would provide about the same level of cash (66.6%) as is currently on the books after the company's tax-deferred liability, and AABA shareholders would have an operating business unit to deal with worth approximately $18 billion.

Scenario 3

Again from "pebble16x," a more interesting scenario was synthesized for consideration: rather than Alibaba paying 85% of Altaba's current BABA value of $54 billion ($46 billion), maybe Jack Ma would rather just completely buy out Altaba in one fell swoop. As "pebble16x" lays it out, this would require:

Shelling out 464 million new shares ($65 billion) to AABA shareholders to buy out AABA to get back those 384 million shares (net 80 million) PLUS get AABA's cash holding which could be almost $20 billion for a net cost to him of $45 billion, but puts $20 billion cash into the bank rather than taking out $45 billion. The net new shares issued (464 million – 364 million = 80 million) would, in effect, be raising $20 billion at a share price of $250. pebble16x@yahoo.com's comment on "JPMorgan: Altaba's best bet is discounted resale to Alibaba" Seeking Alpha, June 29, 2017.

My Conclusion

So, the $18 billion question? Even if McInerney has the resume desired to deal with complex tax situations, will Jack Ma play ball?

JPMorgan recently posted an AABA price target of $65/share, which is based more on its expectation that Alibaba grows 40% from here, but a successful McInerney can get the company there too.

Risks to AABA hitting this price target abound, but are likely balanced by the risk of Alibaba's long thesis and Jack Ma's desire to play ball with McInerney. Needless to say, if both bullish cases work out, then AABA shareholders could be handsomely rewarded with a 40-50% gain from here.

Simply selling Altaba's Yahoo Japan shares could be accomplished in fairly short order, but the more complicated scenario outlined in this article could take months, or even over a year, to accomplish.

And courting Jack Ma to a deal that can be seen as a win-win scenario for both Altaba shareholders and Alibaba shareholders may take as long, if not longer. Given Yahoo's history of less-than-speedy deals, we may be in for a long haul here, and though we may likely see additional 25% AABA share upside if reduced tax liabilities are achieved, the time it takes to get there may not be worth the premium.

For now, I am still long and looking for more transparency in AABA's direction as additional public filings become available this summer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AABA, BABA, SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

