Buffett Offers Home Capital A Nicely Wrapped Trojan Horse

In addition to his equity position, Buffett has offered Home Capital a C$2 billion line of credit at an interest rate of about 9%.

Warren Buffett, fan favourite star investor, recently offered Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) what appeared to be both a lifeline and a vote of confidence. He poured in C$400 million of his own money in buying a stake, and offered another C$2 billion line of credit at an interest rate lower than that offered by HOOPP. While Buffett is well known for offering blue-chip companies in distress opportune loans, the principal often sourced from his numerous insurance companies, this case seems markedly different. While Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) are large, Fortune 500 companies, HMCBF, or the Canadian company, HCG, has a market cap of around C$1 billion.

For Buffett, that sounds like money. You see, if HCG were much larger, he'd settle for just his regular high-interest loan or his punishing preferred stock deals. Instead, he sees two opportunities in one.

The high interest line of credit. At an interest rate of 9%, Home Capital Group will be unable to expand its existing business. At best, it can backstop the funds pouring out of its high-interest savings account. Realistically, HCG will not be able to work on new mortgages in the next year or so. The ability to acquire a large amount of shares at an incredible discount to HCG's book value. His shares, acquired at an average price of C$10, put his entry point at a P/B value of around 0.4. That is beyond cheap.

The thing is, these two deals are almost antithetical. The interest rate on the line of credit, while lower than HOOPP's, is still a crushing blow to HCG's hopes of growing its sales or expanding its business. While HCG will stay afloat in the near term, it can only stay afloat and do no more than that. As time goes on, its quarterly results and projections will only drop, both reflecting and inducing lowered share prices.

The obvious question now is: why? Buffett has a stake in Home Capital Group, so for what reason would he offer a deal that seemingly reduces the value of his position? I propose that Buffett had the original objective of outright acquiring Home Capital Group, and instead found a lower-risk, higher-reward way of doing it.

He first approached HCG management and proposed to buy in at the specified price of C$10. Of course, HCG management knows that the company is worth far more than C$10 per share. However, HCG believes that having Buffett's name will attract other potential loan givers and boost market confidence.

The company also receives a line of credit from Buffett, only marginally better than HOOPP's. HCG isn't too happy about it, but a 1% improvement is still C$20 million. Now, Buffett has two motives in offering this loan. One is to allow the company to continue operations for the time being. The second is to drive down HCG's share price in the mid-term. If Buffett were truly interested in helping HCG, he'd offer a line of credit that allows the company to at least bring in new mortgage customers while making chump change or breaking even - perhaps terms around 4-5%, certainly not 9%.

Buffett knows that over the next 12 months, the company will suffocate under this line of credit - more slowly than with HOOPP, but suffocate nonetheless. Its share price will slowly crumble with its lack of growth, and when that moment comes, Buffett will sweep in once more and grab the lion's share of HCG, perhaps altogether acquiring it, at a price even lower than it is currently (C$17).

Ultimately, if Buffett were interested in seeing his HCG stake appreciate, he would not offer a loan with such crippling terms. At the same time, if he simply wanted to get interest from a line of credit, he wouldn't have offered to buy a 40% stake. He sees an opportunity to get the best of both worlds at the expense of all other shareholders.

I have recently closed my long position in Home Capital Group. I believe other shareholders should as well for the next 6-12 months. Buffett's "gift" will prove burdensome to Home Capital, and the crushing loan terms will reflect in the share price. However, when the company has dropped to an accordingly low price, by virtue of its book value, Buffett will swoop in once more and pick up the pieces. Perhaps he'll strip Home Capital for parts, or restructure and revitalize the business. Either way, I advise shareholders to exit their positions for now, wait for Home Capital to drop over the next year, and reenter before Buffett does.

Learn from the Greeks, and don't make Home Capital's mistake - even Buffett's derby winner can be a Trojan horse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.