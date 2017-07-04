This Energy Stock Will Continue To Outperform

Even after several equity dilutions, the stock has moved higher on the back of quality inorganic growth.

Investment Overview

The oil & gas sector has witnessed challenging times that have sustained for a prolonged period and the appetite to invest in energy stocks has also declined relatively. However, it’s in challenging times for the industry that some of the best investment ideas emerge and this article will discuss one such idea from the exploration sector.

This stock was last covered on December 23, 2016, as a focus article on Seeking Alpha and that’s surprising in itself for a company that has been regularly in news for inorganic growth or public offering of common stock.

Parsley Energy (PE) is the stock that I intend to discuss and my last article on this stock was back in March 2016. Since March 14, 2016, the stock has given returns of 37%, which is robust considering the overall health of the sector. However, the following points are worth noting:

First, Parsley Energy surged by 89% from March 14, 2016, to December 2, 2016. Therefore, investors who would have booked profits in December 2016 or January 2017 would have got at least 70% returns.

Second, for 1Q16, Parsley Energy had 136,625,783 shares outstanding and this swelled to 246,486,859 shares outstanding by 1Q17. Therefore, even after regular periods of equity dilution for acquisition-driven growth, the company has managed to deliver returns of 37% in the last 15 months.

I mention this at the onset to underscore the point that Parsley Energy has built a reputation of inorganic growth that’s funded through equity dilution. However, the company’s acquisitions are so attractive that the dilution impact is more than offset by production and cash flow growth from the acquisition. Immediately, this speaks volumes about the quality of the management and the quality of acquisitions.

Even with the returns in the last 15 months, I am strongly of the opinion that Parsley Energy has more upside and this article will discuss the factors that can take the stock higher in the next 2-3 years.

Parsley Energy peaked out at $38.3 on December 2, 2016, and the stock has subsequently trended lower. That’s the key reason to discuss the stock now as I believe that this near-term downside is a good opportunity to accumulate this quality energy stock for the long term.

Where Is Oil Headed?

This section will discuss the likely trend for oil in the next 12-24 months. I must mention here that even at $45-50 per oil, Parsley Energy is well positioned to deliver robust cash flows and I will discuss that factor later in the article.

In my view, oil is unlikely to surge higher in the next 1-2 years, but oil has the potential to trend higher from current levels. According to EIA forecast, oil (Brent) is likely to average $53 per barrel in 2017 and $56 per barrel in 2018. Even if oil trades above $50 per barrel, Parsley Energy has the potential to trend higher.

It is also important to note that production cut has continued from OPEC and non-OPEC members and I expect that impact to be seen with some lag. In the next 12-24 months, the production cut is likely to take oil higher from current levels. Again, I am not suggesting a big upside, but considering the stock in discussion, oil above $50 per barrel will deliver returns for investors.

The geo-political factor also needs to be considered and with the recent differences between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the Middle-East politics is more complicated than before. Tensions in the region will continue to support oil prices.

Overall, oil is unlikely to surge to $65-70 per barrel in the next 24 months, but I believe that there is limited downside potential from current levels. Further, I see oil in the range of $55-60 per barrel in the next 12-24 months and that’s positive for Parsley Energy.

Expanding Cash Margin And Oil Hedging

I mentioned above that Parsley Energy can deliver robust cash flows even with oil at $50 per barrel. Just to elaborate on that point, Parsley Energy reported oil price realization of $23.52 per barrel (unhedged) in 1Q16 and the cash margin was $10.44 per barrel.

However, as indicated in the chart below, oil price realization has improved after bottoming out in 1Q16 and cash margin has also swelled.

Importantly, cash margin as a percentage of realized prices has been trending higher and this is largely as a result of cost-cutting initiatives. With more oil on pipe, the company has been successful in reducing the transport cost. Further, factors such as automated well control and advantaged water sourcing and disposal cost have contributed to improving margin.

The key point to note is that even at $40 per barrel, Parsley Energy is generating $30.6 in cash margin and if oil trades at $50-55 per barrel, cash margin will ensure robust cash flows.

Another important point from a cash flow perspective is that Parsley Energy has 80% of oil volumes hedged for 2H17 and nearly 70% of oil volumes are hedged for FY18. The company’s hedging is among the best in the industry and further protects the cash flow visibility for the next 12-18 months.

Strong Fundamentals Support High Growth Targets

It is worth noting here that Parsley Energy has recorded 16% compound quarterly production growth over 12 quarters as a public company. Even after growing at a scorching pace, the company’s fundamentals have not been compromised and this is likely to ensure that Parsley Energy maintains the growth momentum.

To put things into perspective, Parsley Energy has cash of $616 million along with undrawn credit facility of $997 million, even after taking into consideration the recent acquisition of Double Eagle. With total liquidity of $1.6 billion, Parsley Energy is fully funded for the next 12-24 months.

Further, Parsley Energy has funded acquisitions primarily through equity dilution and that has ensured that leverage remains in check. The company’s debt maturity schedule is also excellent with the undrawn credit facility maturing in 2021, while the notes are maturing only in 2024 and 2025.

With high financial muscles, Parsley Energy is likely to see strong production growth and it’s worth mentioning that the company expects FY17 annual production to be in the range of 65-71 mboepd. However, the company’s outlook for 4Q17 production is in the range of 78-88 mboepd. This already implies entry into FY18 with strong production growth in 1Q18 as compared to 1Q17.

For 1Q17, Parsley Energy had reported average net production of 54.8 mboepd. Even considering the mid-range of 4Q17 guidance, the average production for 1Q18 can be conservatively pegged at 83.0 mboepd. This would imply a 51% production growth on a year-on-year basis.

Clearly, the high growth trajectory for Parsley Energy is likely to sustain not just in FY17, but through FY18. This will ensure that the stock trends higher and if oil prices remain favorable, the upside potential is likely to be significant.

Deep Drilling Inventory

Looking beyond the next 12-24 months, Parsley Energy has a deep drilling inventory that will ensure steady production growth in the next 5 years.

The chart below shows the net inventory before and after the acquisition of Double Eagle. This drilling inventory is for priority target zones that include Lower Spraberry, Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B, and Delaware Wolfcamp.

With high financial flexibility, multi-year drilling inventory and aggressive inorganic growth strategy, Parsley Energy is well positioned to be among the exploration majors in the coming years.

It is also important to mention here that total proved reserves for FY15 was 124 mmboe and it surged to 222 mmboe in FY16. At the same time, the finding & developments cost has declined from $26.73 per barrel to $8.04 per barrel for the same period. Therefore, there is strong progress on all fronts and every aspect of growth is also indicative of the management’s capability.

Conclusion

Parsley Energy is among the few names in the energy sector that has delivered strong stock returns even in challenging times and considering the factors discussed in the article, I believe that the stock is due for more upside in the medium to long term.

Parsley Energy can, therefore, be considered for long-term portfolio and I believe that the stock can touch previous highs of $38 in the next 12-24 months. This would imply a 40% upside from current levels.

The key risk factor relates to oil price volatility, but as I discussed in the article, oil is likely to remain sideways to higher. Further, attractive IRR assets will deliver decent cash flows even if oil trades around $50 per barrel.

