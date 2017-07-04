Orbital ATK: May Be A Safe Haven

The stock is trading at a P/E of 20, which is almost 70% lower than the industrial average.

The company has been demonstrating stable performance for the last several years.

The analysis provided below shows that, despite Orbital ATK’s (NYSE:OA) high one-year return of 18% excluding dividends (about 15% inflation-adjusted), the stock may deliver a similar result this year. The company reports stagnating revenue without a prominent rise in gross profit; amortization has been increasing notably while investment in PP&E has been flat. However, the company may benefit both from the current military contracts with the US government under Trump’s administration and the government’s claims to support the aerospace industry (these two factors combined are responsible for most of the sales).

The weak tendency within the company is the negative investing cash flow, explained mainly by bad buying decisions made in the previous years. Since capital expenditures on fixed assets are negative (no attempt to sell ineffective parts of a capital), there may be two possible ways to go: either the management has a restructuring plan that will give a momentum in the future or a potential loss in competitiveness.

The significant increase in the balance of intangible assets may bring in future tax savings (and also cause an increase in net profit). However, at the same time, we do not see advantages of holding the company’s shares for income purposes as the current dividend yield is below the industry’s average:

Talking about debt, we see that it is mainly present in long-term liabilities (also, the issued bonds have distant maturity dates). The company has had no difficulties servicing and repaying the debt. The debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry’s average (0.8 versus 1.1):

It is also seen that the debt-to-equity ratio has not been stable. This is due to several buybacks performed in the past. The current level in the ratio corresponds with stable growth levels, proving that an investment in the stock is not unacceptably risky.

The coupon rates on the issued bonds are high but repayments scheduled for more distant future than in the case of competitors prove that the market’s trust in the company is relatively high.

Orbital ATK

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC)

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of ATK’s shares. The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 1% (2017-2021) in accordance with the recently higher growth rates. The total revenue is forecasted to be around $4.5B in FY2017 and then grows at an annual rate of 1% to a level of $4.7B in FY2021

- The EBIT margin is set at 8% for the period of 2017-2021, which is at a historical average

- The net income is expected to be around $279M in 2017 while the net margin is set at 6.2%, which is a bit lower than the average for the observed period (2012-2016)

- The effective tax rate is expected to be at 31.6% in 2017-2021

- The net working capital is estimated to be about $1B at the beginning and then grows at a rate of 1.1%

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $7.5B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $125 per share, which is about 29% higher than current share price.

However, if investors estimate the fair value of the company’s equity by using an EBITDA multiple of 11.8x, they will find a much greater upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario shows an upside opportunity ranging from 75% to 95%, depending on what WACC is chosen.

The sensitivity tables present a range of fair values as follows:

We should notice that the implementation of the 11.2x or 13.2x EBITDA multiples is feasible. As you can see in the diagram below, the implied growth rates of free cash flows into perpetuity does not seem overly optimistic:

Conclusion

We think ATK’s shares are underpriced given any projections and discount rates used in our valuation model. Hence, we recommend buying the stock as the expected return presented by the discount rate is attractive, while the current environment in the company’s market is pleasant due to the growing military expenditures under Trump’s administration. We set a target price range at $125-145 per share for the next twelve months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.