The Golden Key To The Week Ahead

For gold, this week, there are a few keys for investors to look to. Whatever might impact the dollar and/or drive capital to or from risky securities plays for gold. Thus, investors should look to inflation indicators, economic data, geopolitical developments and international trade developments this week for signals.

The only indicator of inflation this week is the average hourly earnings figure that will be reported in the Employment Situation Report Friday. Average hourly earnings is expected to have increased by 0.3% in June, which would be up from May's increase of 0.2%. Economists are looking for a yearly increase of 2.6%.

While the average workweek is expected to hold steady, the increase in wages is an indicator of burgeoning compensation inflation due to tightness in the labor market. I expect the variable to intensify over coming months and for general price increase to be reflected in other data as well. For instance, as demand for goods and services improves, general pricing should rise. Inflation erodes value in the U.S. dollar and in so doing, raises the cost of commodities and then products generally.

Gold is, in my view, both a commodity and an alternative currency, and so benefits from decreases in the value of the U.S. dollar in two ways. The first is through inflation, and the second is because all currencies are valued relative to one another. Gold is mankind's default currency, in my view, and has been shown to be as much throughout history. For Americans, if the value of the dollar decreases, the relative price of gold therefore increases.

The dollar can gain in value this week too though. If U.S. economic data shows strength, the U.S. dollar should reflect that strength. First because of the strength of the economy and second because of the surer trajectory of the Fed's tightening path of monetary policy. Likewise, if economic data is soft, the U.S. dollar should depreciate in value and gold should appreciate. Again, gold would benefit because of the dollar's depreciation and because of a possible shift in Fed monetary policy.

Thus, if the manufacturing and non-manufacturing data from ISM due this week reflect economic strength, the U.S. dollar should appreciate in value and gold should depreciate in value. Gold is likely down today because of the strong manufacturing data reported by ISM. ISM's Manufacturing Index came in at 57.8, versus expectations for 55.1. The U.S. dollar is higher (US Dollar Index up 0.6%) as a result and the precious metals complex is broadly lower.

Security % Change into 1:00 PM SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) -1.5% iShares Gold Trust (NYSE: IAU) -1.5% iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) -2.6% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSE: GDX) -2.3% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold MIners (NYSE: GDXJ) -2.9% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X (NYSE: NUGT) -6.5% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X (NYSE: DUST) +6.8% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) -1.3% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) -1.5%

The same goes for Factory Orders, Construction Spending, and the Employment Situation Report for June. Look to those data points versus prior month figures and economists' forecasts for indication of economic strength.

Also look to the monthly motor vehicle sales data and retail chain store sales data for signs of stronger consumer spending and economic strength. Again, economic strength solidifies the value of the dollar and weighs against gold and silver prices.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes might also impact the value of gold. If the FOMC minutes strike the market as more hawkish than is priced into securities markets today, then the dollar could appreciate, hurting gold. The opposite is true if the Fed speak strikes the market as more dovish than its previous view.

Finally, the value of the dollar can fall relatively speaking to other currencies this week based on what develops around the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, and because of developments around Qatar. This is a tough one to forecast, because the President's forcefulness in his dealings with other nations can be seen by some as a source of strength for the U.S. dollar. But if he makes a policy error and puts America at risk in some manner, then the dollar may be sold for other currencies and for precious metals. America has 11,000 troops on Qatar, so surprising developments there could suddenly become our problem, especially if they involve Iran. Gold seems more likely to benefit from these geopolitical events than to fail.

In conclusion, these are your golden keys to the week ahead. Watch how economic data reflects on the health of the economy. A strong U.S. economy means a strong U.S. dollar and weaker gold, and vice versa. Signs of inflation are a threat to the value of the dollar and serve gold. Any geopolitical development that raises risk to America, works against the U.S. dollar and serves gold. However, the President's tough dealings with trade partners may serve the dollar and so harm the value of gold and silver. For more of my regular work on precious metals, investors are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

