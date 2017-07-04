Fuel Cell Energy's Pathways To Profitability

The company's financial model projects EBITDA breakeven at 45 MW of power plant sales, 60 MW of operating portfolio assets, or some combination of the two.

The purpose of this article is to explore the possibility of Fuel Cell Energy becoming profitable.

The proximate cause of the company's recent problems was its loss in a competitive bidding process in CT. New legislation in CT now accommodates fuel cell-only RFPs.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stated in its most recent 10-Q that it has transitioned from an R&D company to a commercial products manufacturer, services provider, and developer. FCEL has been unprofitable since 1997, but it is possible that it could succeed in the transition to becoming a profitable market-responsive company.

FCELB (FCELB) is a cumulative convertible preferred stock with a five percent cumulative dividend. It currently trades at about 28% of redemption value, which means the effective dividend rate is almost 18%. It is my understanding that the Series B preferred has corporate governance features that may aid the company in the event of a hostile takeover attempt.

FCELB appears to be a worthy investment given the attractive cumulative dividend. The company has the discretion to pay the dividend in common stock instead of cash, making the probability of a dividend cut relatively low. Nevertheless, FCELB is unlikely to return to "face value" of $1,000 per share if FCEL is "burning cash" and needs to sell new common equity at prices well below book value. Given that FCELB is relatively illiquid, the prospects of FCEL achieving profitability are an important consideration for FCELB investors.

Pathways to Profitability

It is my understanding that the Connecticut Bill 7036 passed, which may support 100+ MW of fuel cell projects. These are likely to be utility-owned fuel cell plants. Fuel Cell Energy is located in CT and has a good shot at winning fuel cell RFPs to sell plants to utilities in CT. Given Fuel Cell Energy's estimate that it could achieve EBITDA breakeven with 45 MW of power plant sales, it's reasonable to speculate on FCEL's prospects in the CT RFP process. In addition, there are numerous fuel cell projects offered under a 40 MW utility-sponsored RFP for Long Island, NY.

If Fuel Cell Energy could win contracts for power plant sales of 46 MW (one-third of the anticipated 140 MW of fuel cell projects in CT and Long Island), FCEL could achieve EBITDA breakeven. In addition, the company estimates that about 10 MW of fuel cell plants are in its near-term on-site pipeline, 1.4 MW in Long Island, 7.4 MW for a U.S. Navy base, and 1.4 MW at a university.

I need to learn more about FCEL's potential competitors in fuel cell-only RFPs, but I would expect that it would have a good competitive position in these bids. The company claims to have competitive advantages in finding suitable sites for utility-scale fuel cell plants.

Fuel Cell Energy has power purchase agreements with utilities that generate revenues over the lives of the contracts. There are 11.2 MW of fuel cell projects, plus three previously unannounced projects under construction that total 7.9 MW. I assume that the 19.1 MW counts toward the 60 MW of targeted operating portfolio assets. Moreover, during the June 8, 2017, earnings conference call, the company stated that "[w]e now have near visibility of almost 30 megawatts of power plants for our generation portfolio which brings us to nearly half of our EBITDA breakeven target with generation portfolio alone." Thus, it appears that Fuel Cell Energy is well on its way to meeting the 60 MW target for owned fuel cell generation.

I will not discuss Fuel Cell Energy's fuel cell carbon capture technology or fuel cells' potential as a way to store electricity. Nor will I discuss the memorandum of understanding with POSCO (PKX, OTC:PKXFF) in South Korea.

EBITDA Breakeven

It is possible that Fuel Cell Energy could achieve EBITDA breakeven via fuel cell power plant sales to utilities and industrial customers in the U.S., South Korea, and Europe.

Then, power purchase contracts could become the icing on the cake, perhaps eventually leading to eventual net profits. I'm not saying that this is likely, but it seems possible.

Note, for example, that in December 2015, Fuel Cell Energy commenced the 102,000 square foot expansion of its existing 65,000-square foot manufacturing facility in Torrington, CT. I do not know the existing status of this project, but I would suspect it is nearing completion. If so, Fuel Cell Energy might have the capacity to deliver fuel cells on time and on budget if it were to win the fuel cell-only RFPs in CT and Long Island, NY.

How Should a Profitable Fuel Cell Energy be Valued?

If Fuel Cell Energy were to achieve EBITDA breakeven in the next year or two and achieve net profits over the next few years, FCEL and FCELB would be valued in the market significantly differently than they have in the recent past.

