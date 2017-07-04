Dollar General: Compelling Entry Point

Given the aggressive share buyback program and the history of earnings growth, we believe that assuming an 8% annual dividend increase to 2020 is not overly aggressive.

Shares of Dollar General (DG) are down about 16% over the past twelve months and, in my opinion, this presents investors with an excellent opportunity going forward. This is a growth company that trades at a discount to the overall market, which makes it an exceedingly compelling investment in my mind. I’ll go through my reasoning below by spending some time talking about the recent financial history here, along with a forecast of future price based on the dividend. I’ll conclude by commenting on the stock itself.

Financial Snapshot

The “retail is dead” claim would be hard to defend in light of the financial performance of Dollar General over the past several years. Since 2011, revenue has grown at a fairly steady CAGR of about 6.8%, net income has grown at a rate of 8.5%, and earnings per share have grown at an astonishing annualised rate of 12.2% as a result of an aggressive share buyback program. In short, there’s very little to dislike about the income statement here. Share count has dropped at a rate of ~3.7% from 2011 to now, which is quite compelling also.

Turning to the capital structure, there is admittedly a fair bit of “long term obligations” on the balance sheet, but these are less of a concern to me than they otherwise might be for a few reasons. First, the company is showing signs of paying debt down (it decreased by about $78 million during the first quarter of 2017). Second, a large portion of the debt (44%) is due in 2022 or later.

The fact that management has seen fit to start paying a dividend relatively recently (2 years ago) indicates that it is confident about the financial health of the firm. In my view, this signal is at least as powerful as the economic impact of the dividend itself, which has grown rapidly since the company started paying it. With a payout ratio of only 25% there’s room for a dividend increase, in my view.

Modelling the Dividend

The recent financial history of Dollar General is an interesting guidepost for what’s likely to happen in future, but investors are far more interested in a future than they are in a past, so I must now turn my attention to trying to build a reasonable forecast for this company. When I forecast, I like to use a ceteris paribus assumption and hold all but the most important variable constant. This is less complicated an exercise, in my view, and it allows me to zero in on the variable that I think creates the most value. In this case, I think the dividend will drive share price appreciation going forward, so I’ll model the future dividend and come up with a forecast of price based on that.

Given the low payout ratio, the aggressive share buyback program and the history of earnings growth here, I don’t think an 8% growth rate for dividends between now and 2020 is too aggressive. When I forecast this growth rate, holding all else constant, I infer a CAGR return between now and 2020 of about 8.2%, which I consider to be a very reasonable total return given all of the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for DG would turn bullish with a daily close above $72.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here we see the shares rising to $78.00 over the next three months.

Today we may buy DG call options, which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $71.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $78.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe DG is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

Like it or not, investors can only access the future cash flows of different businesses via the public market. This creates both a problem and an opportunity. On the one hand, there’s a chance that the market is too pessimistic about a given company, which creates the opportunity to pick up shares at a (relative) discount. On the other hand, when the market is too optimistic, there’s little upside in the shares over time. At the moment, the market is particularly pessimistic about Dollar General, given that the shares are trading at an approximately 37% discount to the overall market. This is particularly strange in light of the fact that there are far less profitable firms that are trading at a huge premium.

Not only is the stock inexpensive relative to the overall market, but it is on the cheap side relative to its own recent past. When a company with these growth characteristics is this inexpensive, the risk-reward is just too compelling to pass up. In my view, investors would do well to buy Dollar General at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.