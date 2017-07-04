Volatility To Return?

And while we're alarmed about the trade thinking that informs part of the US administration and do not relish a trade war, we don't think the latter is a given.

This is informed by vertigo after strong gains, retreating central banks, tax cuts going nowhere and the prospect of trade troubles.

After a period of unusual calm, markets are getting a little more volatile. We think such volatility was always going to come, given the long period of unusual stability.

Some time ago, we wondered how market volatility could remain at record lows while there is a rather volatile president in the White House. Then we proposed a solution to this apparent paradox, arguing that the president turned out to be governing like a traditional Republican (perhaps not in words, but in deeds).

Now we're not so sure anymore. One of the things we highlighted earlier as a possible source of volatility is the highly unorthodox views on trade, not only of the president himself but of quite a few of those that actually determine trade policy. Some of these views terrify us not simply because they are factually incorrect, but because if taken to their logical end, they could have really bad consequences.

In that previous article, we argued that there is no overwhelming evidence trade is the single biggest reason for US working class woes. We showed that the working class of some more open economies actually fared better and cited reports that automation is a much bigger job destroyer in manufacturing.

Another view that clashes with reality is the one blaming China for gaining an unfair trading advantage by embarking in currency manipulation, which the president routinely argued during the election campaign. While some of that has been going on for years now, in the last two years at least the opposite is true - the Chinese currency manipulation is actually happening to prop up the value of the currency, not to lower it to gain some advantage.

We were (and are) also horrified that Peter Navarro argues that reducing the trade deficit directly increases GDP one for one. This is a rather basic Economics 101 error that a person in his position shouldn't be making.

US trade deficit

Now we have the president himself arguing in front of the president of South Korea that the US trade deficit has led to the $20 trillion debt. It did nothing of the sort.

The president seems obsessed with the trade deficit, but here is a simple explanation. It is simply the mirror image of a capital account surplus, which is the result of the US still being one of the best places to invest. The capital account surplus (and lack of Fed intervention in the forex markets) pushes the dollar up, which causes the trade deficit.

There is another way of looking at this: by national accounting identities, the trade balance equals the private and public sector financial balance. That is, the US trade deficit is the result of a lack of domestic savings - there are not enough domestic savings to finance both the public sector deficit and private investment.

Increase domestic savings and the trade deficit will disappear, but good luck with that - this is likely to be costly (in terms of reduced output).

The president did also slam Germany for its trade practices, which it doesn't have, as this is outsourced to the EU level.

So, while we despaired over these views, which fly in the face of even basic economics, as long as they did not seem to inform actual policy, investors could rejoice. And rejoice they did, on the classic Republican agenda of tax cuts and deregulation, which is why we argued that Trump turned out to be a classic Republican, at least in deed.

So far so good, but this might all be about to change, and investors should take notice. The classical Republican agenda has run into some sharp objects, and it remains to be seen how much of it can convert to actual policy and within what time frame. Investors, especially those active in the bond markets, have already retreated from their more optimistic stances earlier.

But as Trump likes a win, and is less likely perhaps to score one on a classical Republican economic agenda, with the healthcare reform tied up and tax cuts dependent on the outcome of that, it looks like he is shifting his focus elsewhere.

Which is why trade is back in focus, most notably on steel. From Yahoo Finance:

Closely followed trader Art Cashin warned on Friday that Wall Street could witness a "major shudder" if President Donald Trump imposes a tariff on steel. "I think people would worry about trade wars and where we are going from there," UBS' director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange said on CNBC's " Squawk on the Street ." Cashin spoke after Axios reported on Friday that the Trump administration is "hell-bent" on imposing tariffs on steel and other imports. Shares of U.S. Steel rose 1 percent on Friday. Nucor was also about 1 percent higher. The stocks have been rising this week on expectations the administration was leaning toward a tariff.

We worry about the motivation. Here is Business Insider (our emphasis):

While the intent is to penalize China, a goal of Trump’s dating back to the campaign, officials informed Trump that the tariff would most likely affect other major allies of the US including Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and the UK. The plan is backed by what Axios described as the "America First" wing of the White House including chief strategist Steve Bannon, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, trade adviser Peter Navarro, and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller. During the meeting, according to Axios, Trump was told by "over 75%" of the people in attendance that the tariffs were a bad idea but remained in support of the idea because it would excite his die-hard supporters.

Boxed in at home, leaders sometimes have a habit of lashing out abroad. A real war isn't really a big risk (the two obvious places - the Middle East and North Korea - aren't good ideas), but a trade war to rally the troops, we feel, is a distinct possibility.

Recently, Trump cited some disappointment with China's efforts to rein in North Korea, which served as his main reason not to be aggressive on the trade and/or currency front on China, but this reason seems to be waning, and tensions with China are already rising for other reasons.

Trump wouldn't be the first to slap tariffs on Chinese steel. As it happens, the Obama administration had placed already targeted anti-dumping tariffs on certain kinds of Chinese (and some other countries) steel exports to the US.

Also, invoking the National Defense Clause offers virtually unlimited opportunities to pose sanctions (even though only 3% of US-made steel is used for military purposes).

Not everybody is actually convinced that protectionism even produces the desired effect. From CNBC:

Jason Kaplan, head of Commodities Analysis at IHS told CNBC on Thursday that global powers did not have much sway over China. "In my opinion it's going to be very difficult (to get China to cut production). China is just making too much steel and until it cuts back, there is nothing we can do. No trade barrier is going to stop it. They will always find new routes," he told CNCB Europe's "Squawk Box."

And insofar as they do, they will raise steel prices in the US. Good for steel stocks, but distinctly less so for much of the rest of industry, for which steel is an input.

And this isn't the only possible negative. The Chinese are not likely to take this lying down and might well retaliate. This is quite likely, because the US might embark on protectionism in other areas as well.

Suniva, a recently bankrupted solar producer, has...

filed for relief under a little-known act that could exempt the United States from global trade agreements and allow President Trump to take trade action against solar imports from multiple nations. Suniva is asking for a minimum import price of US$0.78 per watt for modules and $0.40 for cells.



(Source: PV Magazine)

There are alarmist reports out that claim the resulting price increases could decimate the US solar industry by 66%.

Trump likes to think in terms of winners and losers, and the anti-globalist part of his entourage sees trade as a zero-sum game where the US has been the victim of globalization and others do not play by the rules.

While there is something to the latter part - foreign countries do not always play by the rules (but the US itself is heavily subsidizing stuff like agriculture) - but if you count winners and losers, make sure you count them all.

For instance, China's entry in the WTO did indeed cause US industrial job losses, but what is less known is that it also produced some US export wins to China. From VOX EU (our emphasis):

In a new study, we show that China’s global rise also generates gains to consumers in the US (the focus of our analysis) (Amiti et al. 2017). The most important channel is through China lowering its own import tariffs. China reduced its tariffs in almost all categories as part of its WTO commitments. These lower tariffs on intermediate inputs reduced Chinese firms’ cost of production because of access to cheaper intermediate inputs and because more varieties of inputs boosted their total factor productivity.

That is, WTO membership forced Chinese tariffs lower, and that not only led to increased exports to China, but it also had an indirect effect in lowering their input costs, part of which were exported to the US consumer.

The whole point is that trade isn't a zero-sum game but a positive-sum game. Allowing China into the world economy lowers prices in the US and makes the Chinese richer so that they will both lose competitiveness and buy more stuff from the US.

It doesn't mean there are no losers in this process. But why single out the losers from trade? Most economic change produces losers as well as winners. Do we feel sorry for all those mum-and-pop stores that were bulldozerend by Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)? How about the retail chains falling victim to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

Market funk?

The markets are getting some vertigo from the large gains made already, especially in tech stocks. Then there are the headwinds that the Trump "Republican" agenda (tax cuts, deregulation) is running into and the prospect of central bank tailwind to disappear.

A trade war could put them over the edge. However, this is by no means a given. The previous administration also slapped tariffs on Chinese steel and basically nothing happened. There is no guarantee as to what will happen this time around.

We understand the panic about a possible trade war and the erosion of the institutions that underlie global capitalism and hence prosperity, but let's not get there before it happens.

Conclusion

While we're alarmed at some of the thinking that informs at least part of the present administration on trade and we don't relish any trade war, we don't think one is unavoidable even in case the US administration embarks on some protectionism.

One should also keep in mind that cases against certain Chinese exports are not necessarily entirely without merit. However, in those instances, we would prefer the US to make a case to the WTO. This would amount to strengthening the institutions that underpin global capitalism, rather than weakening them. Much of the economic gains in prosperity depend on these.

While it is true that there are parts of the population which haven't shared in those gains, other countries have shown that this is not necessary and that this depends more on domestic arrangements, institutions and policy, rather than on the global infrastructure of trade and investment. The latter is a common good from which, in principle, all can gain. It needs support and underpinning, not attacks.

With respect to market volatility, after the long period of unusual calm, some volatility was always going to arrive, especially in the summer, when trading volumes are a bit thinner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.