Saudi Arabia Focuses On Oil Exports: Drop It Like It's Hot

By August, our forecasts indicate Saudi crude imports to the US to be 12M barrels less than the 5-year monthly average.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia is cutting exports to the US in an effort to aggressively curtail high inventory levels, which have hampered rebalancing efforts.

The US, with its highly scrutinized market, has a large impact on determining market sentiment and declining inventories would go far to shift investor sentiment that the OPEC/Non-OPEC agreement to cut production is working. Although OPEC/Non-OPEC participants had agreed to cut production, they sustained their oil revenues by drawing down their own inventories and kept exports elevated. Thus, OECD inventories, which include the US, stayed high, leading to skepticism that the cuts were working. With the May 25th agreement, the participants have agreed to refocus on exports (perhaps not a real compromise after stocks have dwindled) and we're beginning to see the results. Case in point, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia's national oil company, Aramco (Private:ARMCO), expects sales to the US to fall below 1M in June, 850K bpd in July, and 750K bpd in August. If this occurs, this would represent a material decrease in oil imports.



While we believe Saudi Arabia may actually put these unsold barrels into inventory (i.e., restocking its own supplies), from a market perspective, restraining supplies would add a further tailwind to summer demand.

ClipperData's recent blog post also provides some details and shows that June arrivals are below 900K bpd thus far.

We’ll have complete data in a few more weeks, but it appears Saudi Arabia is following through on its plans.

If we project crude imports out a few months, we can begin to see the significance of the export cut on a month/month basis.

By August, if imports fell to around 750K bpd, this would represent a 12M barrel difference to the 5-year average (i.e., an almost 3M barrels per week decline in supply in the heart of summer). If summer demand can simply match historical norms, inventories should begin drawing down aggressively; and with Saudi Arabia's new focus on exports, the reduced supplies could provide a large tailwind.

