Is The Flee From Cardinal Energy Warranted?

This article is an extensive evaluation of Cardinal Energy Ltd (OTC:CRLFF) due to receiving shares from the Craft Spinoff of the Old Chinook Energy. Cardinal Energy Ltd. is very pertinent to holders of the Old Chinook who received Craft Shares in the spinoff announced on June 13, 2016.

In order to form an opinion on what to do with my shares, I wanted to do my due diligence. Cardinal Energy embraced many strategic transactions in the last few months. Therefore, we will stick to our parameters of analyzing and investigating the company’s potential in the stock market.

The main parameters are stock price history, the focused developmental planning program and the imperative proceedings that may contribute positively or negatively to the stock.

In this article, any voluntary transactions that occurred within a year with Cardinal Energy Ltd will be broadly documented to prospective investors and shareholders.

Consequently, this article depicts the full picture of Cardinal Energy and is centered on the following points:

The contributions of the newly drilled wells and the planned drilling programs in different locations in Canada.

The pace of Cardinal energy in dealing with their expenses to achieve higher net pack.

Their rigid character in acquisitions which is a core part of the business strategy (Ex. Cardinal Energy agreed to pay C$ 330 million to buy light oil assets from Apache Corp).

Cardinal Energy Ltd employs a unique strategy. Therefore, it is somewhat different than typical oil and gas companies. Cardinal’s team is extremely attached to their business strategy which is focused on low risk and being a low decline oil producer. As a low-risk oil producer, Cardinal Energy is seeking stability; they do not prefer to deal with surprises.

The stock price of Cardinal Energy has been highly correlated with oil prices.

Cardinal Energy noted in their report, “Our goal is to create long-term shareholder value through accretive growth and regular dividends. We recognize that the public markets are transitioning capital to larger producers and are evaluating several options that would give us increased market capitalization in an accretive manner”.

Another essential character in Cardinal Energy’s business strategy is being a low decline oil producer. A low decline oil producer is a feature that adds to any oil and gas company’s stability. Cardinal Energy focuses on reservoirs or opportunities that have a low depletion rate. This condition allows them to have a secure yearly production rate whereas the same concept is seen in their stocks.

Cardinal Energy will not purchase an asset to squeeze the oil out of it and leave it. They prefer to have a steady yearly production rate with the appropriate rate of reservoir depletion. Their decline curve analysis is used for very extended periods of time.

Many investors will look at buying Cardinal because of its enticing 8.74% dividend yield. On the other hand, the dividend sometimes can act as a marketing procedure and does not carry an advantage for the investor, if the company has a low payout ratio. From Cardinal’s business strategy, an investor can see the company is focused on stability and does not embrace high-risk arrangements.

However, it is advisable to separate their operations in the last year to determine their tempo now. A fair comparison between the first quarter in 2017 and the last quarter in 2016 is always required to ascertain whether they are still seeking stability or if they are going to change their slogan. Throughout studying the last two published reports, the concentration will be on the production rates, reserves, expenses, royalties and the effect of oil prices.

31 December 2016 (Q4) 31 March 2017 (Q1) Average commodity price ($/boe) 43.67 45.84 Royalties ($/boe) (5.57) 6.39 Operating expense ($/boe) (23.24) (22.96) Net back ($/boe) 14.86 16.49 Realized gain 0.09 (2.34) Net back after risk 14.95 14.15 Average daily production( boe/d) 14,616 15,168 Daily revenue ($) 218,509.2 214,627.2

From the table above, we can see Cardinal Energy is unwavering to the extent that their results between the quarters do not change. The average commodity price had slightly increased by 4.7%. The price of oil or natural gas is an influential parameter for Cardinal Energy.

The company is producing light oil which means it gets a more favorable price than heavy oil producers. The effect of oil prices is much stronger on the companies that usually produce high API oil. From the table above, it is obvious that the cost structure has only partially changed. The royalties increased in 2017 by about 12.8%.

According to Cardinal Energy’s quarterly report, the increase in royalties for the first quarter of 2017 is primarily due to increased commodity prices and production. “Royalties as a percentage of revenue were consistent as higher royalty rates on crude oil production at Mitsue that resulted from increases in Alberta Reference prices were offset by lower royalty rates on new wells drilled at Bantry in 2016”.

The operating expenses are all the costs to have the oil or the natural gas produced to be sold as a commodity. Reducing the operating costs is the main objective for oil and gas companies to achieve higher revenues. With Cardinal Energy, the operating expenses slightly decreased in the first quarter of 2017 in comparison to the last quarter in 2016. However, in other quarters in 2016, the operating expenses were lower than in 2017 with updated guidance. Therefore, we can assume that the operating cost in Cardinal is mostly stable. In their reports, they expected a decrease in the operating expenses in 2017 to meet their guidance target of $19.75/boe to $20.25/boe. I believe that in order for Cardinal to be able to decrease their operating costs, they need a strong managerial team to handle this issue.

Cardinal Energy is reaching or reached 17,000 boe/d and the production expenses will inevitably increase while increasing the production, especially at the most vital locations for Cardinal Energy: Bantry and Mitsue. They exert high costs while operating.

From the table above, any investor can observe that the relationship between revenue and daily production is not linear. In the first quarter of 2017, Cardinal had higher daily production on a boe basis and net back, however, the revenue for this quarter did not increase. The revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was slightly lower than the last quarter of 2016. Cardinal has performed proper drilling plans in the last few months. The main two locations for Cardinal Energy are Mitsue and Bantry. During the first quarter of 2017, they drilled and completed three horizontal multi-stage fracture wells in Mitsue. The intent of the drilling program was to test three different experimental concepts within the Gilwood Unit. All three of the wells are successful light (41 degrees API) oil wells.

Unfortunately, Cardinal has limited production data from the wells as the hydraulic fracture delays pushed production out into the second quarter of 2017. The first two wells showed a total flow of 533 boe/day and 223 boe/day but the third well was a disappointment with just 50 barrels per day. However, there always is a learning curve and Cardinal plans to re-access this specific zone to drill more wells which should now be completed throughout a reservoir. The Bantry area is in good shape regarding its drilling results and performance. The 16-26 Glauconite horizontal well had an IP 30 of 518 boe/d and looks to be one of the strongest wells in the Bantry area.

According to their report, “Cardinal is currently drilling the 7th Glauconite horizontal well in Bantry and completing our 6th well. They expect to drill and complete 8 of a total of 9 planned Bantry wells by the end of quarter 2 in 2017”. What’s perhaps even more important is the data inflow which confirms the Bantry wells are still outperforming the reserve estimates and production curves used by the company’s consultants for the year-end report.

It is safe to say that acquisitions are a core part of Cardinal' business strategy. Cardinal closed an acquisition for Wainwright in the last quarter for $32 million. The acquisition added low decline medium oil production which is about 450 boe/d. In addition to that, Cardinal closed another acquisition late in the first quarter on March 17, 2017, for North West Alberta at Grand Prairie operating area and will add about 1600 boe/d.

Also found in the Q1 report, Cardinal expects to build and develop a Dunvegan light oil drilling inventory. They are planning to drill two light oil horizontal wells in the area in the next few quarters and will follow up with two additional wells later in the year. The acquisitions increase the daily production rate, so it should increase the profitability of the company which should boost the stock price. Unfortunately, this has not been the scenario for Cardinal Energy; well, their daily production augmented, but their debt balance increased and the share price was moving steeply downwards as 2017 started. However, many people declare that the reason is low oil prices and Cardinal will strongly recover in the coming years. Also, others say that Cardinal is a long-term play and the benefits from those two acquisitions will appear in the future.

In my opinion, those opinions could be considered until this last purchase was released. “Cardinal Energy Ltd is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Acquisition") to purchase high quality, low decline light oil assets in Western Canada (the "Assets") for cash considerations of C$330 million (the "Purchase Price") before closing adjustments.” I believe that this acquisition was not attractive at all. It was not the right time to pay C$330 million ($244 million) to buy light oil assets from Apache Corp in a deal worth roughly two-thirds of its market capital. The purpose of the Apache acquisition is that 5,000 boe/d of low decline light oil production (99% operated) will be added to Cardinal’s assets. This will help to generate significant free cash flow and include a large light oil development drilling inventory. However, what we can observe now is that by the end of May, the company had already collapsed 40% year to date.

According to one of the articles on Seeking Alpha “Cardinal Energy has been cut in half but is fully worth buying,” and the author strongly disagrees with this transaction. Furthermore, the author described its effect on the stock price, and he stated that the purchased assets are not in good shape at all “these properties are squeezed dry.” He proved this issue by showing the operational results of Apache Corp, and it did not consider their Canadian assets as central or important. I believe this kind of acquisition should be done with an increasing trend of the stock price, not now.

Issues

Cardinal Energy was exposed to significant completion delays due to the bad weather conditions. Any delay in the oil and gas industry costs money. Completion delays mean that the company has spent millions of dollars in drilling and their return will be postponed. The delays lead to financial disturbances within any oil company.

In my opinion, there is another dominant factor causing difficulties for Cardinal Energy to decrease their production and administration expenses. Cardinal Energy owns many assets in many different locations all over Canada, and this situation increases the complexity while handling, operating and shipping. Decreasing the expenses in the case of Cardinal Energy is easier said than done.

The model that had effectively reduced their operational costs was Chinook Energy because it mainly focuses only on the Montney Formation to ease handling their operations. The environmental regulations also were the reason for an increase in Cardinal’s expenses. “The Alberta Government's carbon tax program has resulted in an increase in Cardinal's operating costs as of January 1, 2017”. Therefore, they are working to reduce their dependence on the power grid and the effects of the carbon tax program.

Opinion

Now let’s get to the point and give investors a final opinion about Cardinal Energy. It seems that Cardinal is making the right moves in their drilling program despite the delay issues. Also, they have succeeded in increasing their production rates by using new wells and with many acquisitions that are portrayed in the next paragraph. However, as for the stock market, I believe most of the investors will care about the revenue rather than the production rates and the high-tech horizontal wells. If we take an in-depth look at the stock price history, you will find on 30 June 2015 Cardinal’s production rate was 11,294 boe/d.

Although, it is the lowest production rate in the last two years, Cardinal generated the highest revenue in this quarter. In addition to that, the stock price of Cardinal (OTC:CRLFF) at the end of this quarter was hitting $12.00. On the contrary, Cardinal Energy is now producing 17,000 boe/d and its stock price recorded its lowest historical price of $3.43. Oil prices are the chief reason for this scenario. In the middle of 2015, the price in boe basis was way higher than in all of 2016 and 2017. It is evident in the quarter results; the commodity price is directly correlated with earnings. Cardinal Energy is one of the companies that robustly depends on the price of oil. In reality, Cardinal Energy produces high API oil as discussed above and the price matters in light oil production. Also, their horizontal wells are expensive (cost of the well to drill and complete is about $2-3M per horizontal well) and they are not very capable of reducing their operating costs. In addition to that, Cardinal Energy is applying many waterflooding and enhanced oil recovery projects, and they are expensive but they should be completed.

The cons of their acquisitions were illustrated in the paragraph above, and the effect on the stock price was observed. Therefore, the only way for their stock price to rise is for an increase in commodity prices for the rest of2017 and 2018 as expected.

After the Chinook spin-off to privately-held Craft Oil, Craft Oil announced a deal with Manitok in which it will distribute Cardinal’s (OTC:CRLFF), Point Loma’s (OTC:FMTNF) and Manitok’s (OTC:MKRYF) shares in 2017. On the other hand, according to the Craft share distribution with Chinook, “Chinook shareholders are expected to benefit both from the ownership of Tournament (Craft) shares." Therefore, Chinook Shareholders will receive Cardinal shares as according to the Craft oil Proxy, for every one craft share we will receive: 0.0178 CJ.CA share, 0.0148 PLX share and 0.225 MEI share.

Conclusion

I will be holding my shares of Cardinal Energy but do not plan to add to my position. The monthly dividend gives me a reason to hold onto the stock and the potential for capital gains is appealing. I am not opposed to adding to my position in the future but when having to choose between Chinook Energy and Cardinal, I am going with Chinook.

In my opinion, Cardinal is not comfortable at these low prices. My recommendation for followers is not to buy Cardinal for now until oil prices increase or they recover and make profits from their increased production rate. It is also sensible to state that Chinook shareholders should track Cardinal’s news and updates.

Another downside is the low trading volume of CRLFF on the OTC market. The Toronto Stock Exchange offers more liquidity and a much higher volume. Cardinal Energy trades as CJ.

Cardinal Energy is reliant on oil prices and is relatively risky if prices decrease.

