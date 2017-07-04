Gold Weekly: Will The Fed Smash The Barbarous Relic?

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Gold in a nutshell this week

Source: NetDania

Gold is off to a poor start to the week, with prices down ~1.5% on robust trading volumes amid a broad-based sell-off across the precious metals.

This reflects three negative macro variables, namely: (1) a rebound in global risk appetite (in part caused by the release of positive manufacturing PMIs for June), a rise in the dollar (pushing all commodities denominated in USD lower), and a surge in US real rates (resulting in some unwinding of spec long positioning in gold).

Bears are in charge of the trend, and I fear that momentum-based selling accelerates because gold is near key technical levels, such as the May low - my stop loss level.

Macro investors will pay a close attention to the minutes of the June FOMC meeting (due on July 5) and the US jobs report for June (due on July 7), which should give further lights about: (1) the level of determination of the Fed to continue to normalise its policy stance in spite of US growth losing momentum; and (2) the health of the labor market (especially wage growth).

Any surprise in the Fed's rhetoric or jobs number may have strong implications on the dollar and US rates, which in turn could add volatility to the gold market.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Gold: According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long positioning for a third straight week over the reporting period (June 20-27), while spot gold prices were little changed (+0.3%).

The net long fund position - at 205.97 tonnes as of June 27 - tumbled by 75.75 tonnes, or 27%, from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by long liquidation (-58.17 tonnes w/w) and further reinforced by short accumulation (+17.58 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains up 83.03 tonnes, or 68%, in the year to date, while gold prices have strengthened by roughly 6% over the same period.

My view

The deterioration in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period is surprising considering the sweet macro conditions for the precious metals complex, most notably, the drop of 1.4% in the dollar. US real rates - the second key macro variable for gold’s spec positioning - were little changed over the period. This may suggest that speculative sentiment is turning increasingly negative, which could lead to a further unwinding of the net long positioning in gold.

That said, two developments are encouraging. First, gold remained broadly resilient in spite of the magnitude of the wave of speculative selling over the reporting period, which suggests perhaps the presence of physical buyers ready to support prices. Second, the net spec length in gold now represents just 27% of its record, suggesting that there is limited room for additional speculative selling.

To sum up, even in a worst-case scenario (i.e., a negative swing in speculative sentiment toward gold), the downward pressure in gold prices may prove limited.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

Gold: ETF investors bought a total of 11 tonnes of gold last week (June 23-30). ETF investors were net buyers of 21 tonnes of gold in June, after cutting their holdings by 5 tonnes in May.

In the year to date, gold ETF holdings are up 147 tonnes, or 8%, principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of June 30, gold ETF holdings totalled 2,097, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

Contrary to speculators, ETF investors reacted positively to the friendlier macro forces over the reporting period. The fact that they were net buyers in June suggests that investor sentiment remains strong, with ETF investors inclined to accumulate on a steady basis.

That said, ETF flows remain much less aggressive than last year. Over the same period of last year (i.e., January-June 2016), gold ETF holdings rose by 533 tonnes, nearly 4 times larger than the current year-to-date inflows.

Going forward, I suspect ETF investors will continue to accumulate gold at a slow pace in order to have diversified portfolios, but the pace of inflows may become stronger in case of a sudden wave of risk aversion, forcing some too-complacent investors to boost their exposure to safe haven assets like gold.

And importantly, the fact that gold is up just 6% on the year may induce investors to see it as a relatively cheap protection against a drawdown in risk assets.

Trading strategy

I am long GLD, a position that I implemented on June 5, expecting a bullish breakout pattern to materialise.

Source: TradingView

But judging by the poor market action in June, the bullish breakout pattern that I initially identified at the end of May could be an "illusion".

While I am willing to accept that my "working hypothesis" was wrong, I need to see a firm daily close below the May low of $1,214 per tonne before closing out my bullish bet and reassess the situation.

I think it is important to adopt a cautious attitude toward gold at this stage, because one cannot rule out a repeat of the "Taper Tantrum" a la 2013.

As a reminder, in May 2013, Fed president Bernanke surprised the market by stating in a testimony before the Congress that the Fed would taper (i.e., reduce) the size of the QE program. Investors reacted aggressively to this hawkish twist from the Fed, resulting in a significant surge in US nominal and real yields in anticipation of the tapering, which started in December 2013. This put gold under hefty downward pressure in spite of a fairly stable dollar.

In 2017, it seems that the Fed is getting increasingly hawkish, not because the economy is in "La La Land" shape, but because financial conditions have eased rather than tightened despite the Fed's gradual removal of policy accommodation.

Source: GS

In this context, I think it is prudent not to fight the Fed and exit my long position in GLD on a daily close below the May low.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

