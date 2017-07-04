A Delayed Oil Rebalancing

Key points

We now see oil trading in a range around current levels, as the market rebalances in the second half.

Market expectations for monetary policy shifted significantly last week, sending government bond yields up.

We believe this week's June U.S. jobs report is unlikely to slow the Federal Reserve's normalization plan.

Fears of a supply glut have again hit the oil market. An expected rebalancing of supply and demand is taking longer than we thought. We now see oil trading in a range around current levels, as the market rebalances in the second half.

Oil price and futures market positioning, 2015-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Thomson Reuters, June 2017.

Notes: Futures positioning is represented by the difference between the number of long and short positions of ICE Brent and WTI futures contracts among speculators, as reported by the CFTC. A long position is based on the expectation of rising prices, and a short position on that of falling prices. Weekly oil price is an average of the ICE Brent and WTI crude prices.

Oil prices rose after an Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) deal in November sparked optimism that production cuts would help bring supply and demand into balance. Higher-than-expected supply and weak demand then dashed these hopes. This was evident in more speculative bets on falling prices.

The supply-and-demand picture ahead

The global oil supply glut hasn't eased as fast as we thought it would, but we expect to see a reduction in global oil inventories - and a rebalancing of supply and demand - in the second half. Current OPEC compliance with production cuts is well above the historical average and it typically takes two to three quarters for inventories to reflect such cuts. Technological advances in U.S. shale are contributing to a supply surplus and keeping a cap on any oil price rise, but the growth rate of U.S. oil production has slowed recently. Also, we believe U.S. production could be further constrained by reduced labor supply and rising input costs. Elsewhere, recent increased production out of Libya and Nigeria doesn't appear sustainable.

Global oil demand has not yet risen to offset higher supply, but we expect sustained above-trend economic growth globally to support oil demand from here. Against this backdrop of delayed rebalancing, we now see oil prices fluctuating around current levels, in a lower range than we had expected earlier this year.

We see selected opportunities in beaten-down energy assets. We prefer shares of exploration and production (E&P) companies, particularly low-cost U.S. shale producers. These firms can benefit from technological advances and operate on a short investment cycle. We also like emerging market (EM) energy equities and selected debt of high-quality E&P companies.

Markets interpreted central bankers as hawkish, sparking a significant shift in expectations for monetary policy. U.S. and eurozone government bond yields climbed. The British pound and euro rose versus the dollar.

Central bankers' remarks also set off a rotation in the equity market in favor of the value style factor, benefiting financial shares. Shares in commodity-related companies also rose.

The Fed approved the capital proposals of all 34 large U.S. banks in its annual stress test. The prospects of higher-than-expected buyback and dividend plans helped boost bank shares.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -0.6% 8.2% 15.5% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 0.1% 5.0% 24.6% 1.2% Non-U.S. World -0.1% 14.1% 20.5% 3.1% Non-U.S. Developed -0.3% 13.8% 20.3% 3.2% Japan -0.8% 9.9% 19.2% 2.1% Emerging 0.1% 18.4% 23.7% 2.6% Asia ex-Japan -0.1% 22.8% 26.7% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.7% 1.9% -2.3% 2.3% U.S. TIPS -0.7% 0.9% -0.6% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade -0.6% 3.8% 2.3% 3.2% U.S. High Yield 0.3% 4.9% 12.7% 5.6% U.S. Municipals -0.5% 3.6% -0.5% 2.3% Non-U.S. Developed -0.1% 6.1% -3.8% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.4% 6.2% 6.0% 5.4%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 5.2% -15.7% -3.5% $47.9 Gold -1.2% 8.2% -6.1% $1,241.6 Copper 2.4% 7.3% 22.5% $5,937.0

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 2.1% 8.6% 2.9% 1.14 USD/Yen 1.0% -3.9% 8.9% 112.39 Pound/USD 2.4% 5.6% -2.1% 1.30

Source: Bloomberg. As of June 30, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.