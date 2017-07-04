Monthly Review Of DivGro: June 2017

In June, I opened several new positions and added shares to an existing position. Also, I reduced one position and closed another. DivGro now contains 57 different positions.

Welcome to my monthly review of DivGro, my portfolio of dividend growth stocks!



I love quarter-ending months, as most companies pay dividends in these months. And June certainly did not disappoint, as I set another record for dividend income received in a single month! In fact, this is the first time I've collected more than $2,000 in a single month! No fewer than 31 of my positions paid dividends in June.



As for trading activity, June was a busy month. I opened several new positions and added shares to an existing position. Noteworthy is that I've added four non-dividend paying stocks to DivGro! I have yet to report on these trades and explain why I decided to add these stocks. Look for an upcoming article that explains my thinking.



I finally closed my STAG Industrial (STAG) position for a net gain of 62% (38% annualized). STAG was the lowest ranked stock in DivGro and its dividend growth rate has been declining, so I decided to close my position while STAG is trading at a premium to fair value.



June's trades and dividend raises increased DivGro's projected annual dividend income (PADI) by $225 to $14,917, well above my 2017 goal of $14,400. With six months left in 2017, I'll be re-evaluating my 2017 goals and make adjustments as necessary. Look for my upcoming quarterly review for details.



June Highlights



I like reviewing my monthly dividend income and changes that will affect future payments. Doing so helps me stay focused on the main goal of DivGro: to generate a growing dividend income stream.



In June, I collected dividend income from 31 stocks totaling $2,081. This amount is 56% higher than the dividend income I received in June last year. So far in 2017, I've collected a total of $8,603 in dividend income.



Projected annual dividend income is the total dividend income I expect to receive in the next 12 months. I recorded 4 buys and 1 sell. Also, 3 stocks announced dividend increases. These activities added $225 to DivGro's PADI, which now stands at $14,917.



Following is a chart showing DivGro's projected monthly dividend income (red line) against monthly dividends received:

The following chart presents a rolling 12-month average of dividends received (the orange bars) plotted against a rolling 12-month average of DivGro's projected monthly dividend income or PMDI (the blue staggered line):

Lining up dividend income by month is informative and shows year-over-year progress nicely:

June's dividend income total is a new record for monthly income for DivGro!

Transactions



In June, I added shares to the following position:



• Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) – added 200 shares, increasing my position to 300 shares



Also, I opened the following new positions in DivGro:



• Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – bought 5 shares of this non-dividend paying stock

• Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – bought 5 shares of this non-dividend paying stock

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) – bought 30 shares of this non-dividend paying stock

• Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – bought 30 shares of this non-dividend paying stock

• NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) – bought 10 shares; initial yield on cost is 0.37%

• Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) – bought 100 shares; initial yield on cost is 1.67%

• Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) – bought 200 shares of this business development company; initial yield on cost is 5.71%



This month, I sold shares and reduced my position in the following stock:



• Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) – sold 40 shares, reducing my position to 300 shares



Lastly, I closed the following position:



• STAG Industrial, Inc. – sold 240 shares for a net gain of 62% (38% annualized)



Dividend Changes



The following stocks announced dividend increases:



• UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) – increase of 20%

• Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) – increase of 0.24%

• Target Corporation – increase of 3.33%



Dividends Received



I received dividends from 31 different stocks this month, for a total of $2,081 in dividend income:



• Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) – income of $21.50

• Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – income of $45.10

• Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) – income of $75.50

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – income of $28.50

• Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) – income of $150.00

• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – income of $104.00

• International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) – income of $45.00

• Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – income of $92.65

• Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) – income of $33.75

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – income of $45.36

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) – income of $25.48

• Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) – income of $207.00

• McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) – income of $25.38

• 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) – income of $18.80

• Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – income of $54.60

• AGIC Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) – income of $209.00

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) – income of $16.00

• Realty Income Corp. – income of $10.55

• Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – income of $96.00

• Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) – income of $228.00

• STAG Industrial, Inc. – income of $28.00

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) – income of $29.00

• Target Corp. – income of $84.00

• T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) – income of $57.00

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) – income of $20.88

• UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) – income of $14.25

• Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – income of $120.40

• Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) – income of $89.40

• Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – income of $16.50

• Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – income of $39.78

• Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) – income of $50.05



Markets



It is worth looking at the markets to understand the environment we're investing in, even though I no longer compare DivGro's performance to those of the markets:

May 31, 2017 DOW: 21,008.65 S&P 500: 2,411.80 NASDAQ: 6,198.52 10-YR BOND: 2.21% Jun 30, 2017 DOW: 21,287.03 S&P 500: 2,419.70 NASDAQ: 6,144.35 10-YR BOND: 2.27%



In June, the DOW gained 1.33% and the S&P 500 gained 0.33%, but the NASDAQ dropped 0.87%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.27%.



Portfolio Statistics



Based on the total capital invested and DivGro's current market value, my portfolio has delivered a simple return of 32% since inception. In comparison, DivGro's IRR (internal rate of return) is 14.39%. IRR takes into account the timing and size of deposits since inception, so it is a better measure of portfolio performance.



The following chart shows DivGro's market value breakdown. Dividends are plotted at the base of the chart, so we can see them grow over time.

I track the yield on cost (YoC) for individual stocks, as well as an average YoC for my portfolio. DivGro's average YoC decreased from 4.03% last month to 3.78% this month. The decrease is due to selling STAG and buying several non-dividend paying stocks.



Another interesting statistic is percentage payback, which relates dividend income to the amount of capital invested. DivGro's average percentage payback is 9.41%, down from last month's 9.62%.



Finally, DivGro's projected annual yield is at 4.47%, up from last month's value of 4.43%. I calculate projected annual yield by dividing PADI ($14,917) by the total amount invested.



This article is a summary of my June 2017 monthly review of DivGro, which first appeared on my blog on July 3. Interested readers can click on the link for more details, including a spreadsheet of my entire portfolio.

