Revisiting The Half Trillion (At Least) Risk Parity Question

This isn't well understood by the vast majority of investors, and that's probably an unhealthy state of affairs.

In response to a reader e-mail, I wanted to touch again on risk parity and discuss it in the context of last week's price action.

Well, it's Monday afternoon as I write this, and people with any semblance of a healthy social life have invariably tuned out for the day, Tuesday being a holiday and all. But you know me, still scouring analyst notes and hitting the Refresh button on charts that won't refresh because, well, the markets closed early.

I wasn't going to write anything else for this platform today, but a reader e-mail prompted me to pen this quick late afternoon missive.

The other day I wrote something about risk parity and how last week's jump in DM bond yields has some observers asking if a deleveraging event is in the cards for the strats that have become something of an elephant in the room.

In that piece, I called risk parity the 800-pound gorilla, but in retrospect that's probably a poor analogy, because the main question swirling around risk parity involves trying to quantify it, and in the gorilla analogy, there is no question about how large the beast is (it's "800 pounds"). So I guess "elephant in the room" is better, since I've never heard anyone try to peg the elephant's weight.

At issue is whether a concurrent sell-off in stocks (SPY) and bonds (TLT) could cause these strats to deleverage. In short, there's a lot riding on the idea of a negative stock-bond return correlation. The worry is that when one stops hedging the other at the same time as cross-asset volatility rises, you've got a recipe for these strats to unload into a falling market. The leverage on the bond side doesn't make anyone feel any better. That's a gross oversimplification, but oversimplification is a prerequisite for having short discussions about risk parity.

One person who hates oversimplification is PanAgora Asset Management's Edward Qian. Here's a good excerpt from a Bloomberg interview he did with Dani Burger last year:

"You have to pick your poison - more risky assets or a more balanced basket with high leverage," said Qian. "There's a philosophical underpinning on why risk party has worked and why it should continue to work." Qian says that trying to convince the world of this risk-heavy framework has been an uphill battle. Every time bonds and stocks sell off simultaneously, he braces for the usual naysayers who describe risk parity as simply extra leverage in the bond market that sows havoc during in turbulent times. "Every time people talk about it as a leverage bond portfolio, I just cry," Qian said. "It's not leveraged bonds. It's a leveraged portfolio."

Anyway, the reader mentioned above asked how the Salient Risk Parity index closed the week and wondered if there was anything new from sell-side desks on this. Here's the index:

(Source: Bloomberg)

That looks like a blip on the radar screen, and it is, but it underscores the notion that when you get concurrent selling in stocks and bonds and rising volatility, the stage is set for risk parity to deleverage.

And see, the thing you have to understand about the current environment is that with the "tantrum" threshold now lower (thanks to a prolonged period of ultra-accommodative policy), rates have become one of the risk factors for stocks. In other words, there used to be more of a cushion. That's something I talked about in the post linked here at the outset.

Here's how Goldman explained it in a note out on Monday afternoon:

We also think it is likely that bonds will be worse hedges for equity as rates are currently part of the risk to equity, rather than the support. For risk parity investors this is particularly problematic as low equity volatility has likely driven higher equity allocations, and so shocks driven by real rate increases will be amplified in their portfolios.

As noted earlier today, rates volatility remains muted - which helps to explain why last week's action didn't really tip any dominoes. That said, the MOVE index did jump:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Remember how I noted that although euro rates volatility remained relatively subdued last week, it doesn't change the fact that the Tuesday move in bund yields was a 4-standard deviation event? Yeah well, if you extrapolate from that, the conclusion you would come to pretty quickly is that a risk parity portfolio in Europe would have experienced a larger drawdown than a US version. Sure enough:

(Source: Goldman Sachs)

The bottom line here is that there's somewhere between a half trillion to a trillion invested in risk parity, and while it's impossible to quantify what would be sold mechanically under what conditions, the commonsense take on this is that if/when stocks and bonds sell off together, risk parity at the very least won't help.

Make no mistake, this isn't some esoteric topic that no one is talking about. Keep in mind that the premise isn't all that different from the philosophy that underpins a 60-40 stock/bond portfolio.

Let me just say one last thing. One of the main problems in markets is the extent to which risk factors that sound esoteric to most investors are ignored by virtue of sounding esoteric.

And then, when one of those risk factors finally does cause a problem, most investors don't see any reason to concern themselves with it, because at that point it's too late and the damage has been done.

Does that sound healthy to you?

