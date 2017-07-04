Political Risk Increases For Medical Marijuana

The policies of the Trump Administration pose a growing risk to all companies involved in the cannabis sphere. Attorney General Sessions is an implacable foe of all things cannabis and can make life difficult in the legal, Government approval and finance areas. GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH) is furthest down the line in terms of approval and product promise. It still represents the best play for those willing to accept some risk. Recreational cannabis remains an extremely high risk area. This is both in terms of Government policy and in terms of the doubtful corporate governance of the players in the market.

Government Policy

My article in May gave details at that time. Since then there have been some fresh developments. Attorney General Sessions wants to get rid of the Rohrbacher-Farr Amendment. This is despite the fact that he has always been a leading advocate of States' rights. The amendment states that Federal funds can't be used to countermand laws brought in by individual states. 28 States currently have medical marijuana laws on their statute books.

In May Sessions wrote to members of Congress urging them to overturn it:

"I believe it would be unwise for Congress to restrict the discretion of the Justice Department to fund particular prosecutions."

It is doubtful whether he will succeed in this though. Members of Congress are aware of the popularity of medical marijuana amongst their constituents, and many of them share Sessions' contradictory views on States rights.

Sessions can however continue to ensure that companies involved in the cannabis business do not get the usual corporate tax deductions. He can ensure they are not allowed to access banking services. He will ensure that cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug on a par with heroin. Ridiculously, a Schedule 1 drug is one that has "no medical use". That is self-evidently untrue in the case of medical marijuana.

Sessions talks of the necessity of the war on drugs. In fact research has shown that where medical marijuana is available, people get weaned off opiod pain-killers. Opioids are the greatest killer drugs in the States at the moment, accounting for reportedly 33,000 deaths in the USA in 2015. Several companies such as Nemus Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:OTCQB:NMUS) are in fact involved in research to use marijuana derivatives to replace opioids as pain-killers. The recent Eaze Report also showed that those on anti-depressants greatly reduced their dependence on them when they took medical marijuana. They also greatly reduced their alcohol intake. That of course explains why alcohol companies have been major contributors to anti-cannabis campaigns.

Sessions may try other measures. He might overturn the so-called "Cole Memo". In this memo President Obama's Deputy Attorney-General James Cole held back on Federal prosecution of Federal law towards the States on cannabis. He might also use RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act) to prosecute cannabis companies even if they have the go-ahead from local States.

He may also try to pressure the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency). After an NDA approval for a specific drug based on a cannabinoid, the DEA would need to make a final ruling. This would normally be a formality. It could be made into a problem if the Trump Administration so willed.

On a separate negative issue, there is the possibility that the Trump Administration will clamp down on drug pricing in general. This was much promised in the election campaign. It could well have a negative effect on the price GW Pharma could set, for instance, for its Epidiolex treatment for epilepsy. However, like much else from the campaign, it is probably unlikely that this will be followed through in action by the Administration.

On a positive political note a bi-partisan group of congressmen announced in June they would re-introduce their Carers Act. This would change the Controlled Substances Act and specify CBD (cannabidiol) as a separate substance from cannabis. It would also open up banking services to medical marijuana companies. If that were to happen, medical marijuana stocks would undoubtedly rise rapidly. However this legislation failed when first introduced in 2015 and is most unlikely to pass Congress now. Even it if did, the President would probably refuse to sign it into law.

The gap between States and the Federal Government is growing ever-wider on the issue of cannabis. Already various States are becoming quite reliant on their taxation of cannabis. Last year for instance Colorado garnered about US$200 million from this source. The Tax Foundation has estimated that a mature cannabis market would bring in tax revenue of approximately US$28 billion.

States are also developing medical marijuana programs themselves. For instance, New York State recently approved cannabis tampons for relief of period pain.

Developments Elsewhere

Outside the USA, medical marijuana continues to gain approval rapidly. The most recent developments include Mexico drafting legislation to legalise it. Already used quite extensively there, especially for multiple sclerosis and chronic pain, the new legislation is now being finalised. The percentage of THC (the psychoactive element in cananbis) will be restricted. The momentum in the Americas is gaining rapidly, with countries such as Canada, Argentina and Uruguay already fully legalised.

In Europe the momentum seems even more unstoppable. The latest country to announce it is legalising medical marijuana is Poland. It will be available through pharmacies by prescription. This might seem surprising given Poland is perhaps the most Catholic and conservative country in Europe. It shows which way the wind is blowing. Poland is following similar recent moves by Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain, Portugal and Ireland.

Interesting new research in the U.K. has shown promising development in the use of cannabinoids for cancer treatment, in this case specifically for leukaemia. Much of the future research for cancer treatment in this way is likely to take place outside of the USA, due to restrictions from the U.S.Government.

North American Medical Marijuana Stocks

GW Pharma remains the furthest down the road towards approvals, and with the widest range of testing under process. My article in May gave full details of this so I will not repeat all that here. Some of the many conditions being tested for with various development drugs are:

Childhood Epilepsies. Adult Epilepsy. Autism spectrum disorder. GBM brain cancer. NHIE. Schizophrenia. Multiple sclerosis. Diabetes. Cancer pain.

The range of drugs under process include:

Sativex. Epidiolex. GWP 42006 CPDV. GWP42003. GWP42002 & GWP42003.

The company's work on GBM brain cancer is seen as particularly exciting long-term. There are increasing indications of the positive effects of cannabinoids for treatment of many different types of cancer.

Analysts have focused a lot on the possible dollar income to be derived from Epidiolex for three different childhood epilepsies. This is the drug and the application expecting a final decision from the FDA this year. It is however just the tip of the iceberg for the potential for Epidiolex itself and for GW Pharma's range of products. They currently have 14 cannabinoids in pre-clinical research. Epidiolex is being tested for a host of other conditions. If approved for childhood epilepsies it could also be extended to the much more common adult epilepsies.

Epidiolex itself is expected to be priced at about US$30,000 for a year's treatment. There are about 5,000 U.S. physicians who currently prescribe anti-epileptic drug treatments on a regular basis. These will be the target market for the GW Pharma sales force that is being set up. Whether insurance companies will agree to pay for Epidiolex is a moot question. The current dysfunctional state of the U.S. healthcare system makes such predictions hard to make accurately. Epidiolex would need to compete against off the shelf natural CBD. The status of natural CBD legally in the country is unclear. Whether insurers would pay for that is also unclear.

One positive for GW Pharma is their focus on Orphan designation drugs. These allow for 7 years protection in the USA and 10 years in Europe. Orphan designation targets specific rare medical conditions not currently targeted by Big Pharma. One reason this status protection is of particular focus by GW Pharma is due to the fact that the company is developing products which are based on naturally occurring compounds.

Another positive for the company may be the fact that it originates in the U.K. That is where it grows it raw materials. Last year it greatly increased its growing area. Bearing in mind the questions about cannabis legality in the USA, they may be thankful to have their growing facility as pictured below located outside the USA.

GW Pharma may conversely benefit if pure cannabis for medical purposes gets cracked down on harder by the Trump Administration. If its cannabinoid drugs do get approved by the FDA, they will be the only game in town if pure cannabis is not available to people.

Nemus Bioscience is a company I have covered before. It is an interesting and professionally managed research company. It is the only such company in the USA which has the approval to grow cannabis for research purposes.This is in conjunction with the University of Mississippi. Of course that could potentially change under the Trump Administration.

One of its lead CBD candidates is aimed at reducing chronic pain.It is estimated that 100 million Americans suffer from this condition, so the end-market potential is vast.

One of its THC candidates is aimed specifically at eye problems. Latest developments on this were released in a paper given in June. Glaucoma and macular eye degeneration are being targeted in particular. Other conditions Nemus is targeting overlap with those being targeted by GW Pharma.

Nemus is however a long long way from bringing drugs to market, and may or may not be able to raise the finances to continue. Its stock price chart as below tells a familiar medical marijuana story:

One company which has its backers is Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY). A previous article of mine gave some details of this. Without going into great detail, for me this is a company with huge risks for any investor. It is embroiled in an ongoing scandal concerning its marketing of its non-cannabinoid products Subsys. This is a fentanyl based opiod pain-killer. Their CEO was arrested and various executives are pleading guilty to defrauding insurers and making illicit payments to doctors to prescribe the product. Cannabis companies are a high enough risk already without what will be a long-pending criminal investigation of the company.

Additionally their most promising CBD product is targeted also at childhood epilepsies. If Epidiolex gets approved on schedule, then Insys would very much be second to the party.

Other companies which have their backers and which I have previously written about include Zynerba Pharma (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCQB:OTCQB:VBIO). To me they just don't have a good risk/ reward profile for numerous reasons. Zynerba has two promising drug products, ZYN001 and ZYN002. They are however far away from commercial realisation and further share dilution is likely if they are ever to come to market.

With the risk in cannabis companies, some might like to play the ETF market. In April a fund was launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange: the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (HMMJ). This covers North American medical marijuana companies. To me this does not really spread the risk as virtually all companies in the sector are high risk.

North American Recreational Marijuana Stocks

Recreational marijuana is a huge growing market in the USA. It is likely to remain that way despite the best efforts of the Trump Administration. It is estimated that the legal cannabis market last year was worth US$7 billion. Arcview Market Research reckon this will rise to US$20 billion by 2021. Of course the illegal market is much bigger.

Recreational cannabis companies to invest in are another story though. There have been endless stories of scams and ramping up of small companies with poor finances and no particular market advantage anyway.

A classic example of this is Growlife (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:PHOT), about which I have written before. The 5 year graph below tells the tale:

This is a typical story. A penny stock with no particular advantage for the market gets puffed up on sites such as this. The price surges: the smart money takes the gains and runs: the stock price reverts to the mean.

Conclusion.

GW Pharma has first mover advantage and a host of possible medical treatments from a range of drugs under development. This makes it the best bet in the medical marijuana space. If one believes that cannabinoids could be beneficial in a wide variety of medical conditions, including cancer, then the potential is vast. Long-term the legalisation of medical marijuana seems a given.

Short-term, political obstructions in Washington could hurt the company and the whole sector. GW Pharma is better financed than most of its competitors. Delays caused by political factors in Washington would though hurt the whole sector in a business where the rush to approval for drugs is dependent upon financial resources .

An additional bullish trend for the company is that it is a very possible take-over target. Many Big Pharma companies are looking at shrinking drug pipe-lines. Its Enterprise Value of US$2.1 billion compared to its Market Cap of US$2.5 billion means it is quite well valued for such a possible take-over.

