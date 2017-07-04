Ahold Delhaize: The Amazon Hit Is Unjustified

We believe that this sell-off is not justified for Ahold Delhaize, as the company differs too much from Whole Foods.

Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY), the Belgian-Dutch food retailer, took a fall of more than 20% after Amazon announced to be taking over Whole Foods. Investors feared Amazon would begin to eat up a large portion of Ahold Delhaize’s American revenue and started selling after the stock steadily increased over 80% in the last 5 years. We believe that this price drop is unjustified as there are some key differences between the companies.

ADRNY data by YCharts

Why the threat is not as severe



Ahold Delhaize is active in 10 countries, of which one is the United States. The company has a total of 9 chains in the U.S., which generate about 62% of the group’s total revenue. Especially Stop&Shop and Food Lion are strong performers. 62% is indeed a considerable proportion, yet we believe that Ahold Delhaize does not have as much to fear as investors might think. The most important reason for us to believe this, is the key difference in customer segment. While Ahold Delhaize mainly focuses on cheap products, Whole Foods focuses on quality, high-tier products that come with a higher price. It is generally known that high-tier and lower-tier retailers have less effect on each other. This leads us to believe that Whole Foods and Ahold Delhaize are not even close competitors.

Ahold Delhaize's price perception (as in: how much do customers like Ahold's prices?) even increased for all Ahold USA divisions, shedding light on a consumer segment that like to shop at Ahold Delhaize stores for their good prices.

Furthermore, there is the case to be made that there is a vast size difference between the companies. Whole foods is a lot smaller in size with “only” 466 stores, while Food Lion alone has up to 2000 stores. For further comparison: Whole Foods' revenue was at $15.7 billion in 2016, while Ahold Delhaize was at $62 billion, or a multiple of x4. Ahold Delhaize also has a broader arrangement of brands that allow the group portfolio to be much more diversified. In addition, the company has a large portion of its revenue coming from Europe and other non-U.S. countries.



Lastly, Ahold Delhaize still performed reasonably well in Q1 2017. Net sales increased 65.1% after the merger with Delhaize, and grew 2.9% on a comparable basis. Operating income was even up 8.1%. The group could especially profit from higher income due to the synergies of the Ahold and Delhaize merger. In the United States, the company also reported growth. Net sales were up 2.3% and the underlying operating margin remained roughly unchanged at 4.2%, even though the group increased expenses by launching several commercial innovations to offset possible market contractions.



Short note about the dividend

As if all of the flattery above is not enough to persuade you, we would also like to mention Ahold Delhaize’s decent dividend. Currently the company pays out between 40 and 50%, which this year amounts to 0.57 eurocents per share. This is about 10% higher than the dividend of Ahold last year, and currently yields a decent 3.4%. The company has been trying to increase dividends since 2014 and has been successful in doing so since.



Possible threats



Of course we understand why investors might be scared for regular retailers to be overwhelmed by a technology giant taking over brick-and-mortar stores. For now, Amazon has been quiet as to why they spent over $14 billion for a “small” company such as Whole Foods, but there are several indicators to go on. Firstly, there is the possibility that Amazon might start to implement Amazon Go, the store without registers, in Whole Foods. This might lead to a whole new way of shopping that gains a lot of popularity.

Secondly the company might also use the acquired data to analyze how offline shoppers react in comparison to online shoppers. The fact is that it is possible that Amazon might be on the right track here. In the long term the Whole Foods takeover might be a very strategic choice for Amazon. However, any synergies or new technologic advancements will take time to implement. They will also cost much more than a regular food retailer and will result in higher prices in the store. This is why we believe that there is no reasons for low-cost food retailers to panic.

Takeaway

We do not believe that the Amazon/Whole Foods situation will pose a threat. At least not in short term or even in the medium-long term. Amazon might be on the right track in the long term, but implementations will take time and money. Above all we believe that the companies are just not that strong competitors of each other, and that a growth of market share of one will not have a significant effect on the other. This leads us to believe that the steep price drop of Ahold Delhaize stock (-19.4%) was too much to be justified. In fact, the low price of the stock is a good buying opportunity for a company that has a very nice brand portfolio, and has been performing strongly in the last years.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.