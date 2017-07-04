The Long Case For Duluth Will Take A While

I am an investor in Duluth Holdings (DLTH). I believe in the brand it has built and its long-term plan for growth. However, I am also a realistic investor. With its stock falling more than 50% in the past year, the case for picking up more shares has grown stronger. Still, I believe this growth story will take longer than some might expect. Below, I will outline my reasons for patience to prospective Duluth investors.

What exactly does Duluth do again?

For those unfamiliar with Duluth, it is a solution-based tradesmen clothing company in the early stages of becoming a true lifestyle brand. The company looks for ways to improve everyday work wear and casual clothing, then capitalizes on that improvement through the use of its memorable marketing.

So far this strategy has worked. Some of Duluth's best-selling products include its Buck Naked Underwear and Longtail T-shirt, the shirt that cures plumber's butt. On the surface, these are just everyday products; light comfortable underwear and a shirt that is a little longer in back. However, Duluth has struck a chord with its consumers through its quirky advertisements such as the one below:

These advertisements are no joke. They are directly tied to increases in sales for Duluth and serve as a cornerstone for future expansion. The company has noted in past conference calls that sales, or lack thereof, could be tied to an increase or decrease in its ad spend.

Once customers see the ad and buy the product, they love the overall experience and quality of the clothing as you can see below:

Duluth's overarching strategy here is simple: Hook the customer with its advertisements. Then present the buyer with affordable solution-based clothing, like underwear. Finally, hopes the consumer becomes a recurring customer with more opportunities to up-sell to higher end items, such as its recently introduced Alaskan hard gear series, think jackets and pants.

So how exactly does Duluth get its product to consumers?

This is an important question for current and prospective investors. Retail is tough and the threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is always lurking. That is why Duluth's distributions model, and plan for future growth, is so unique. The company gets its product to consumers through two channels; direct and retail. Today, many established brick-and-mortar retailers are struggling to gain an online presence. With Duluth, it is the opposite. Its direct segment is its older, more established segment and, therefore, makes up over 75% of its sales. When the company began selling its product in the 1990s, it did so through its internet and catalog distribution model, giving it a current advantage over brick-and-mortar retailers that are now trying to figure out the direct-to-consumer business that is coveted in today's environment. Through this model, the company has already built a strong following nation-wide, with its top 3 markets being California, Texas and New York.

The fact that its top three markets are the above three states may not come as a surprise given their size, but is critical to understanding Duluth's plan for future growth: brick-and-mortar retail. Crazy, right? I'll address the positives here and then tackle my concerns with this strategy later on. For starters, Duluth's brick-and-mortar footprint is small. As of the end of Q1 2017, they had just 22 locations open, but that number is expanding at a nice pace, with plans to open a total of 12 full size stores and one outlet in 2017. Moreover, the company has leveraged its consumer data through its direct segment to identify as many as 100 possible locations for brick-and-mortar retail.

The brick-and-mortar locations that Duluth has opened up have been a success. CEO Stephanie Pugliese noted in the most recent conference call that existing locations have, on average, met or exceeded the company's goal of selling $450 worth of goods per square foot. It is difficult to put this number up against some of Duluth's direct competitors as many of them sell through several other retailers. However, even against the top sporting goods and lifestyle branded retailers, Duluth holds its own as shown below:

Source: Data from emarketer.com, Graph made with Google Sheets

Overall, the average store that Duluth opens takes two years to reach the breakeven point from startup costs and inventory. This is important to note when looking at the future for Duluth. With the recent ramp-up in store openings, yes, it is going to incur higher expenses, but the company is also setting the foundation for future profits. Patient investors will be rewarded.

One other important fact is this; when Duluth opens a retail location, in the first six months roughly 50% of its customers are entirely new to the brand. And the other 50% is not just switching its buying channel from direct to retail. Instead, customers are using both channels, leading to increased overall sales. This was highly evident in Minnesota, overall sales nearly tripled in that market when Duluth opened its first retail location there. From an overall consumer experience, this makes sense. When a new store opens in my area, I am inclined to at least go visit it, even if I am already an online customer. When I am in the store, I might purchase a product that I normally wouldn't have due to the sheer fact that I can now hold it in my hands or try it on. As much as the online shopping experience has grown, it is still hard to replace the actual in-store experience of trying something on. This is especially true when trying to introduce new products, which Duluth does quite often. In the latest quarter, the company grew its new customer base by 31%, 20% of which came from retail stores. The fact that Duluth is able to grow sales at such a high rate when opening new retail locations is critical to my overall growth thesis. Since 2013 the company has grown its net sales by a compound annual growth rate of 32% and in the long term expects that rate to stay at least above 20%.

Duluth's long-term plans for growth are on solid ground. It has shown the ability to grow sales overall in markets where its direct sales were already established. This simple fact is what allows me to have patience with my investment in the company. With its top three segments being California, Texas and New York, it begs the question: When will Duluth open retail locations in those markets? The answer is 2018-2019. To men, this is the biggest catalyst in the future of Duluth's stock. If the company can replicate the success it has had in other areas, such as Minnesota, investors can expect healthy returns in relation to today's price. However, investors will have to be patient. Remember, the company incurs rough $500,000-600,000 in upfront costs to open these locations and usually sees a dip in direct sales due to customers coming in and buying products on-site. After some time, these same customers start using both channels, leading to overall sales growth.

So why are other investors so concerned?

Let's face it, the retail sector is in rough shape. The number of retailers closing stores or filing for bankruptcies in 2017 is astounding. Pair that with Duluth's plans to open up 12 stores in 2017, and you have a recipe for skepticism. The doubt is understandable, but not inevitable. Many of the stores that are closing are much larger in size than Duluth. This is both in terms of overall sales and store size. Duluth's new store sizes can be expected to range from 10,000-12,000 square feet. Compare that to another outdoor retailer Gander Mountain, which is closing stores at a rapid pace. The average store size of a Gander Mountain is roughly 50,000-60,000 square feet. This is the case with many retailers struggling in 2017. They simply added too many stores at too large of an area. That is a stark difference in size and focus. The size and location of Duluth's retail locations allow it to produce sales while keeping its actual retail footprint at a manageable level.

The more pressing concern is Amazon. The company's use of voice search technology is slowly reshaping the way people shop. It has completely changed the consumer experience. For instance, take a look at the video below from L2 Inc:

Amazon could potentially do the same for clothing. It has eyes directly on clothing, hoping the introduction of its new Echo Look will allow consumers to try on clothing without ever stepping foot in a store. However, Amazon also realizes it may never replace the fact that people like to try on clothes. It recently introduced Prime Wardrobe, which allows customers to try on clothing before they actually buy them.

Conclusion

All of the above concerns work towards one question: If I am going to invest in retail, why not invest in Amazon? That's a valid question, but it does not mean Duluth can't carve out its own niche in retail. It already has done so with its quirky commercials and direct-to-consumer channel. The early indication is that it can do the same and then some with its additional retail locations. It will take some time, though. The real catalysts won't come until Duluth opens retail locations in its largest direct markets. If investors are willing to stretch their time horizon they will be fine. However, if you're looking for a quick trade in retail then this is not the stock for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.