Nike Might Just Do It Again

Nike (NKE) received a thumping affirmation of 11% on its stock after reporting a decent quarter on Thursday. Yet, a lot of the commentary revolving around the company continues to be persistently negative. Some of it is justified of course. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), its main rival has done phenomenally well in most of the previous quarters, especially in Nike’s home turf of North America. The German company’s plans to invest more in the US and gain more of Nike’s market share is an appropriate cause for worry. But what investors are ignoring is Nike’s strength in ambush marketing and an event where it can be applied and which now stands less than a year away. This article highlights this catalyst which I believe could be a great source of alpha in the next 18 months.

The FIFA World Cup is now less than a year away

The FIFA 2018 World Cup to be held in Russia is now less than a year away and will kick off in June 2018. Why is this important enough to mention? Adidas is an official sponsor of the FIFA world cup till 2030 and Nike isn’t. The official sponsorship gives Adidas a headstart in that it can sell licensed World Cup products and reap the benefits of a great amount of brand visibility during matches. But digitization in the last decade has lowered the barriers for visibility. If we look at the last two world cups, Nike, in successful instances of ambush marketing was linked with the world cup more often than any other official sponsor. In 2010, as this Nielson report says, the company’s online buzz was twice as big as Adidas. In 2014, Nike built a more personal campaign titled “Risk Everything”, dominated the conversation on online forums and became the most viral campaign of the world cup. Nike’s CEO ended up attributing the 21% increase in sales in the year preceding the tournament to its marketing success (Company filings). And guess what, this is the year preceding the 2018 tournament. If you are a Nike investor, be excited about the campaign that is about to come, instead of being afraid of athleisure weakness.

Nike’s online presence still far bigger

An additional reason why Nike could continue to steal a march on Adidas is its lead in online presence. After four years I expected Adidas to close in on Nike and it is closer to Nike than it was before. But Nike still has a very decent lead. For example, Nike football has 44 million followers on Facebook (FB), whereas Adidas football has ~23 million. The battle on Twitter (TWTR) is far closer though, Nike Football leads with 3.3 million to 3.04 million of Adidas Football. But remove football, and the Nike channel has 7 million followers to 3.16 million of the Adidas channel. Therefore, Nike does have an opportunity to drive engagement to a much wider audience through its parent Nike channel.

The world's digital footprint has grown

And the digital footprint of the world has grown as well. The last world cup held in Brazil in 2014, was called the most mobile world cup ever, with 280 million people relying on online mediums to watch matches. It goes without saying that 2018 will beat 2014 statistics for online viewership. The intensity to grab this attention will be expectedly higher. The benefits of the marketing success might be higher as well. This marketing battle between Adidas and Nike will be closely fought and needs to be closely watched by investors as well.

Both could win

And an even greater reason to be invested in both, is that one does not necessarily have to lose for the other to win. Adidas as the official sponsor of German football team delivered great results in 2014 as Germany won the world cup. And despite great marketing success, if Brazil loses early in kickoffs, Nike as the Brazilian team’s official sponsor may see a declined interest in its products thereafter. And especially jerseys, as the companies tend to sell more jerseys if their teams win. Therefore, this is definitely a good time to be invested in both companies and mainly in Nike, because of the pessimistic commentary surrounding the stock. After all, it was the Nike cleat of Mario Gotze that won the German’s the 2014 FIFA world cup. (To the uninitiated, Mario Gotze of Germany scored the only goal in the final)

Note: If you find the article interesting, hit the follow button on top, right next to my name. I would highly appreciate it!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.