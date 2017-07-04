Allianz: Let's Talk Debt And Cash

We take a look at Allianz' debt- and cash position to determine whether or not the company is financially able to support these measures.

Allianz SE (OTCQX:ALIZF) currently has a decent dividend of €7.60 for fiscal year 2016, yielding about 4.8%. Since 2008 the company has been trying to keep the dividend yield between 4-5%. The company is also in the middle of a €3 billion share-buyback program. The question is: how good is the company’s cash position and how long will it be able to maintain dividend growth in order to keep up with the growing stock price? We take a look at the company’s debt- and cash position.



As Allianz is a German insurance company, which means it has to comply with Solvency II, a directive in European Union law. The solvency II ratio demands of Allianz to maintain a minimum capitalization in case things go south. For Allianz this ratio was a strong 218% in 2016. Historically the company has always performed more than adequately. In 2015 the ratio was at 200%, but now it increased even further due to an increase in shareholders’ equity of €4.2 billion. As far as solvency goes, the company has an interest coverage ratio around 10, which is decent. All the while, Allianz’ financial leverage ratio has been steadily declining since 2012. The current leverage ratio is at about 13.22, which is still on the higher side, but manageable. The built-in safety net of the solvency II ratio makes the company score higher on solvency and liquidity ratio’s, but we still must keep a critical eye on the company’s financials.



Net operating cashflow for 2016 was at €21.5 billion, while at €23.6 billion in 2015. This is a decrease of about 9.7%. In general this is nothing to be worried about, as the decrease was mainly caused by a negative one-off cost of €1.2 billion (as compared to positive €2.4 billion in 2015) for repurchase agreements. Cash flow from investing activities was much lower than from operating activities, but a little higher than in 2015. The number “increased” with 3.5% to €-19.77 billion. Allianz’ total cash position amounts to €14.5 billion, good to cover 110% of financial liabilities to banks and customers or good for paying nearly exactly 4 times the 2016 dividend. To us, these numbers seem on the very safe side, and indicate Allianz’ cash position to be extremely well guarded.



The same goes for Allianz’ profitability ratios: the company’s net margin of 6.03% is the highest rate since before the financial crisis of 2008. We must remark that both return on equity and on assets have been declining to respectively 10.68% and 0.8%. The low RoA is a result of the enormeously large amount of assets the company maintains to keep its solvency II ratio high. Both RoE and RoA are still fairly decent though, and show a company that manages to stay afloat, even in challenging circumstances. If Allianz manages to keep up current profit margins, we see no harm in the company’s profitability. Also keep in mind that this profitability is at extremely low European interest levels of 0%. When Mario Draghi, head of the European central bank, decides it is finally time to increase European interest rates, Allianz will probably see higher profitability rates.



All of the above factors lead us to believe that Allianz is a financially strong company, whether we talk about solvability, liquidity or profitability. Our opinion is that Allianz will easily be able to continue to grow its dividend with a yield of minimum 4.5%, and will even have a considerable amount of leftover cash after the stock buyback program of €3 billion is completed by the end of 2017. Combined with the strong stock price growth that has been gaining momentum ever since the financial crisis in 2008, Allianz might even be a good buying opportunity.

Takeaway



We believe Allianz to be a very decent stock: the company has a good dividend that will almost certainly hold and even be increase in the years to come. Furthermore, the company is in the middle of a €3 billion share buy-back program, which will only support the strong stock price growth. Allianz is a financially sound company that scores very well on solvency, liquidity and profitability. All these ratios show that the company’s management have taken a lot of time to steer the company into a safe harbor. The company takes little risk when it comes to safety margins, and we see this as a good thing for financial institutions in current market circumstances.

