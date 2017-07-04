CBO Update To The Government Budget Deficit And Economic Outlook: 2017 To 2027

This is extra good news considering that other net income flows from the external sector and private credit creation are negative or in decline.

This represents strong support for all financial assets in the private sector such as stock and bond markets, allowing them to rise.

Good news: government spending into the economy is set to increase by over 15% in 2018.

“The deficit estimated for 2017 is $693 billion, $134 billion more than CBO projected in January. Surprisingly weak tax collections since then have led the agency to lower its projection of revenues by $89 billion. At the same time, CBO raised its estimate of outlays by $45 billion, mainly because agencies have increased the estimated subsidy costs of past loans and loan guarantees, particularly for education and housing.”

“One reason for the sharp rise in the deficit in 2017 is the slow growth in revenue collections through May and the slow growth expected for the rest of the year: Revenues in 2017 are projected to rise only by about 1 percent as a result. That modest rate is below CBO’s estimate of growth in the economy, and thus revenues are expected to fall relative to GDP, from 17.8 percent in fiscal year 2016 to 17.3 percent this year”

(Source: Congressional Budget Office)

The impact of the above statement and forecast will be assessed via a balance of national accounts method using the following formula.

The national accounts can be summarized in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The new data we have from the CBO is for the government [G] component. The new figure is a deficit spend of $693B added to GDP. Last year the deficit spend was $587B. So we have an increase of $106B or 15.29% of new money entering the economy from the government.

The latest estimate of GDP is shown in the chart below.

$19,027B to the last quarter. So the projected government deficit spend into the economy is 3.64% of GDP. This is a strong number.

Let us see how this new addition to the income flow impacts markets using the balance of national account sector flow model. Income into the economy comes from three broad sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

The latest current account result we can use as an input to assess how the income flows into the private sector are going and what this means for stocks.

Private Bank Credit Creation

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that since October 2016 credit creation from private banks has been flat to declining. We could allow a zero percent of GDP contribution from this income stream.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports and also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows that the balance is negative but also trending down and getting smaller. This is the new figure that we have and can apply.

At present, the external sector is draining $116.8B per month out of the private sector. A 2.5% leakage for the year, at that rate. Last year was much less than this though as the table below shows. A surplus is financially the most desirable result. That said America has swapped dollar credits for real resources and is materially better off. America as a currency sovereign has infinite keyboard generated credits to award to exporters whereas the real resources we buy from them are finite.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed constraint as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

Government $ = Non-Government $.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where all three sectors are adding to the private domestic sector where the stock market is located.

Applying the Numbers, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result.

The sector flows at present and for the GFC boom-bust are shown in the table below.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2017 Now 0 % -2.5 % 3.46 % 0.96 % 2009 GFC Trough 1.04 % -2.7 % 9.8 % 8.14 % 2007 GFC Peak 1.17 % -5.1 % 1.1 % -2.83 %

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

One can see the government budget makes a critical difference to the private domestic sector flow results. This is important as private credit flows are determined by the general population and international flows by overseas players and are market driven. Government expenditure flows are a planned choice and not driven by market forces. Government expenditure can be used to guide the overall outcome to an intended result.

The government deficit is offsetting the current account deficit and allowing just under one percent for additional growth in GDP for the year. This is good news for financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate, as all these sectors have fiscal space within which to increase in value. The distribution across the various financial sectors will not be even, and some will benefit more than others and vice versa. The main message is that the economic pie will be getting bigger next year.

Past trends show the US economy can tolerate negative flows of up to -2.83% before tipping over into a recession and stock market panic and we are thankfully not there yet. With wise economic management of the sector fiscal flows, there is no need for any recession or related stock market panic.

There is still opportunity and upset pre-programmed into the largest and most powerful stock market on the planet, and an investor wishing to do so can use the following ETFs to maintain a diversified exposure

One can get investment access to the U.S. via these ETF funds.

