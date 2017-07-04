KBC: 4.2% Yield Is Still Good Despite Lower Dividend Growth Ahead

Despite its strong fundamentals, KBC should not significantly change its dividend payout ratio in the next few years, contrary to previously expected

KBC is one of the best capitalized banks in Europe, allowing it to be more aggressive towards shareholder remuneration

KBC (OTCPK:KBCSY) has very good business fundamentals, being one of the best capitalized European banks and offers an attractive dividend yield. This profile enables it to be more aggressive towards shareholder remuneration, but on its recent strategy update the bank focused on its digitalization investment and M&A ambitions rather than dividends. Additionally, regulatory uncertainty is still an issue, requiring the bank to maintain higher capital buffers. Therefore, despite the bank’s high capitalization, its dividend payout ratio should not increase significantly in the coming years, reducing somewhat its dividend growth prospects.

Background

After several years of restructuring following the global financial crisis, KBC is now in a much different position than a few years ago and is currently one of the best income stocks among European banks. The bank has strong business fundamentals, as I’ve analyzed previously, and this has created good prospects and high expectations regarding its future shareholder remuneration.

Indeed, its most recent dividend, related to 2016 earnings, was set at €2.80 ($3.19) per share. Its previous dividend (related to 2014 earnings) was €2 ($2.28) per share, thus the bank increased significantly its dividend sending a strong signal to shareholders. KBC aims to offer an attractive shareholder remuneration and at its current share price offers a dividend yield of about 4.2%.

This yield is attractive and above the European banking sector average, but KBC can easily offer a much higher dividend yield. In the past year, its dividend payout ratio was only 49%, a very conservative ratio considering the bank’s strong fundamentals.

Particularly, its capitalization is among the best in Europe, taking into account its fully loaded core equity tier 1 [FL CET1] ratio of 15.7% and a leverage ratio of 5.7%. This shows that KBC has a very strong capitalization, clearly exceeding the regulatory requirement set by the National Bank of Belgium at 10.4% for 201 7.

Its excess capital position is one main reason why investors expect KBC to offer a high and sustainable dividend in the coming years. Additionally, its dividend payout ratio seems to be too much conservative, compared to other well capitalized banks in Europe, like the Swedish banks. On average, the payout ratio for Swedish banks is about 75%, showing that KBC can easily be more aggressive regarding the amount of earnings its distributes to shareholders, possibly leading to good dividend growth prospects in the coming years.

However, despite this solid background, KBC’s recent strategy update was a disappointment to income investors. KBC has downplayed expectations of much higher payout ratios, opting instead to invest in the business, raising its capital target and show renewed interest in acquisitions.

Strategic Update

KBC is a retail-focused bank with a bancassurance business model, with retail banking accounting for 80% of its profits, while the rest comes from insurance. Its most important markets are Belgium and Czech Republic, two markets characterized by high concentration of the banking system and good profitability levels.

KBC’s business model is not expected to change anytime soon, but the bank is adapting itself to the current operating environment which is characterized by changing client behavior and expectations, increasing competitions and digitalization. Additionally, KBC has re-defined Ireland has a core country a few months ago, after several years of losses and deep restructuring, increasing its core countries to six.

The bank does not intend to enter into new markets, but does not rule out further investments in its core markets. Its goal is to enhance its position in these markets, both on the banking and insurance side, through bolt-on acquisitions that fit its financial and strategic criteria.

Its strategy is also focused on digitalization to offer a better customer experience, something that will require significant investments, which should amount to about €1 billion ($1.14 billion) in the next four years. This will put pressure on its costs and make more difficult to improve efficiency. KBC’s cost-to-income ratio was about 57% in 2016, above the sector average, and the bank is targeting a ratio below 60% by 2020. This means that earnings growth is not expected to come from higher efficiency in the near future, contrary to most peers which have more ambitions targets regarding cost-cutting.

On the other hand, KBC intends to increase its number of customers and customer engagement, targeting a revenues compounded annual growth rate of more than 7% from 2016 to 2020. Given the low interest rate environment in Europe, this is an ambitious goal reflecting the bank’s push to win market-share from its competitors. KBC has simplified most of its processes and digitalization is taking a large role within the bank.

For instance, in Ireland the bank has reduced the steps required to open a new account from 26 to 5, allowing to open a new account within minutes. This makes it easier for a customer to switch from a competitor bank and is helping KBC to add about 30,000 new customers in the country per year. By offering a better customer service, KBC expects to have more customers and higher penetration of financial products, which ultimately should be a supportive factor for its revenue growth.

Regarding capital, the bank also has updated its goal for the next few years. Starting from a strong capital position, being one of the best capitalized banks in Europe, KBC intends to maintain a high capital ratio to offset possible regulatory headwinds. Indeed, KBC is one of the banks most affected by current proposals discussed on Basel IV, due to its high usage of internal ratings based method for calculating its credit risk weighted assets [RWAs].

Uncertainty related to the calibration of the floor (rumored at 75%), the level of granularity on which it should be applied and the calculation characteristics of the new standardized formulas, means that the expected negative impact on the bank’s capital ratios is still debatable. Due to management conservatism and higher expected impact of Basel IV on KBC compared to most of its peers, the bank wants to maintain a significant capital buffer versus its capital requirements. KBC estimates the negative impact to be about 3% of its capital ratio, thus its excess capital position would be much lower than currently is.

Additionally, part of KBC’s strategy is to have the capacity to do acquisitions in its core markets. This requires some capital, even though large deals are not expected. KBC reviews its own capital target periodically and its most recent target was set at 14.6%. On top of this, it wants to maintain a capital buffer of up to 2% for M&A activities. This means that its current capital position (FL CET1 ratio of 15.7%) is more than enough, but considering an M&A buffer KBC does not have much room to increase its dividend payout ratio.

Its guidance is to distribute at least 50% of earnings annually and some excess capital above its own capital target. This is obviously dynamic and will depend on the bank’s earnings growth and potential acquisitions. Therefore, contrary to a few months ago, KBC is not expected to increase its dividend payout ratio aggressively in the next few years, but should be able to deliver a growing dividend.

Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, KBC’s dividend should grow at about 6% per year in the next three years, due to increasing earnings and a slightly higher payout ratio. Its dividend is expected to be about €3.34 ($3.80) by 2019, implying a dividend payout ratio of 58%. This is higher than KBC’s guidance of at least 50%, but much lower than other European banks, which distribute the vast majority of earnings to shareholders. Even though KBC could distribute much more than 50% of earnings, its shareholder remuneration is not expected to change at least until more clarity on regulatory initiatives, namely Basel IV, is achieved.

Conclusion

KBC’s recent strategy update confirmed the bank’s strong fundamentals and that a strong capitalization is one of its goals. However, dividend expectations were somewhat reduced due to its investment on digitalization in the next few years and M&A ambitions. Additionally, regulatory uncertainty requires higher capital buffers than previously expected and therefore the bank still needs to build capital. This means that KBC has an attractive income profile due to its attractive dividend yield, but contrary to previous expectations a much higher yield is not expected in the next couple of years.

