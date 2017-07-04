Cisco: More Than A Touch Of Irony

Still near its five-year highs, with price not reflecting many of the issues covered here, this author rates Cisco a short.

Though hacking of all internet-connected personal devices enables an end run around corporate systems, that is not yet addressed by Cisco, while hacking tools circulate globally.

Cisco itself suffered two major security breaches of its switching gear and firewalls products in recent months.

Announcement by Cisco and Apple of an effort to secure cyber security insurance discounts for customers raises many issues which negatively impact Cisco's valuation.

Seek Customer Insurance Discounts

When Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently announced in a joint appearance of both companies' CEOs that they were partnering to assist businesses which use their products to secure discounts for cyber security insurance, there was more than a touch of irony in the air. The reasons for that irony are important elements in why Cisco is a short.

In the joint appearance of Chuck Robbins of Cisco and Tim Cook of Apple, the target audience was business users, with Cook having stated in 2015 that Apple generated $25 billion a year in marketing to businesses. Though few details were given, the summary statement of the presentation was delivered by Cook.

The thinking we share here is that if your enterprise or company is using Cisco and Apple, the combination of these should make that (cyber security) insurance cost significantly less. -- Tim Cook, Apple CEO

With the nature, scale and volume of cyber hacking reaching unprecedented levels, it would seem appropriate timing for such a gambit by the two companies. The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported for 2016 that victim losses totaled $1.33 billion and the number of complaints averaged 800 per day.

Many Attack Techniques Used

As to method, the attack techniques used to undertake this high level of hacking were of many different types.

Why then, with this magnitude of malevolent activity taking place, did irony hang heavily in the room as this marketing presentation to assist companies with reducing their cyber security insurance was made?

There are a number of powerful reasons. Cisco is the leader in the cyber security market, which is projected to grow to $202.36 billion by 2021, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.6%. Yet Cisco itself suffered two major security breaches of its switching gear and firewalls products in recent months, incidents which assailed their reputation.

Subjected To Elevated Risk

Wikileaks published papers in early March 2017 demonstrating that the Central Intelligence Agency had more than one year before acquired the means by which to hack Cisco's switches, used to channel data traffic, and were thereby able to undertake covert data acquisition on a vast scale. More than 300 of Cisco's products were found to be vulnerable.

As a consequence, Cisco's customers, among them many large corporations, institutions and government departments, were subjected to an elevated risk of competitors, government, bad actors, and foreign states having access to their most confidential information. These were not isolated incidents, but rather an ongoing tap that facilitated a continuing breach of confidentiality.

To further threaten the reputation of Cisco's products, Reuters reported in April 2017 that documents and computer files published by an organization known as the Shadow Brokers established that Cisco's Adaptive Security Appliance firewalls in the SWIFT system for international money transfer between banks had been hacked by the National Security Agency, enabling covert data acquisition.

Abandons Business Model

An ASA is an IP router which combines the utility of a firewall, intrusion preventor, a VPN, and antivirus software. Cisco is the only manufacturer of ASAs, and is on record as saying that over one million of them are in use, which gives scope to the magnitude of vulnerability identified.

It is in significant part the result of these major security breaches, as well as migration of the market to software-defined networking, that have led Cisco to largely abandon their business model of exclusive brand marketing. Sales of its high-end switching gear have declined over a number of quarters, forcing Cisco to sell software to software-defined networking and cloud customers without requiring them to purchase its expensive hardware.

Customers are transitioning to generic hardware. Because Cisco's switching products contributed 37% of revenue in their last fiscal year, this is a change with large ramifications.

Everything Is Hackable

The announcement by Cisco and Apple that they will partner to assist businesses which use their products to secure discounts for cyber-security insurance must be viewed in its broadest context.

That context is that everything is hackable. Wikileaks releases on March 7, 2017 of more than 8,700 CIA documents have confirmed that the U.S. government, and therefore by extension other actors, have the ability to use personal devices to covertly acquire personal conversations, business conversations and data flows in a global hacking program.

Your computer, iPhone, smart television, automobile, camera or any other device connected to the internet may be used to record every revealing confidential detail, even when turned off. The CIA also has the ability to leave behind the technological fingerprint of a foreign hacker after covertly obtaining data, permitting blame to be laid at the door of a party such as Russia. Furthermore, the CIA has achieved the ability to bypass encryption on popular messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram.

Hacking Codes Pass To Bad Actors

While avoiding the technical and perhaps legal definition of bugging, the implication is that these types of surveillance techniques are being used against Americans without judicial oversight, wiretaps or formal court warrants.

It makes the FISA court, in many ways, an irrelevant Neanderthal institution that was designed for 1980s technology. -- Patrick Wood, author of "Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation"

To underscore how tools developed by government hackers can easily pass into the hacking universe for use by other antagonists, the Wikileaks releases show that the CIA has “lost control” of its top secret archive of hacking codes. The codes have passed into the possession of former government hackers and from there, it may be presumed, subsequently to unidentified bad actors.

Conclusions

The revelations of major security breaches of Cisco's products, and its forced abandonment of an exclusive brand policy as markets migrate to software-defined networking and generic hardware, require that to restore its credibility the company addresses the total cyber security environment, to include all potential avenues of data acquisition by a predatory party, whether data is taken from the corporate environment or the personal.

Currently, circumstances are such that government agencies and other interested entities are able to covertly obtain customers' confidential data without judicial oversight, either by going through the company's products or by circumventing them through the use of any internet-connected personal device.

Because of its record of major security breaches of its products, the imposition of a new business model on the company by the migration of the market to software-defined networking, thereby placing 37% of its revenue under question, and because of the so far unaddressed risk to customer security represented by weaponized personal devices, this author rates Cisco as a short.

