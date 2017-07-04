Silver Standard Is Now In The Bargain Basement: Buy

The company has an EPS of $0.64 for the year ended 31 December 2016 and a PE ratio of 14.00, which we find attractive.

Background

Since peaking at $50.00/oz in 2011 silver has had a torrid time, along with gold, however, over the last year or so both appear to have bottomed and are showing some signs of life. Sentiment is still against the precious metals and it remains unloved and on the canvass which is an ideal time to acquire it. The time to buy is when no one else wants it and it can be acquired at a deep discount to its previous high.

The same goes for those good quality mining stocks that have also been battered as evidenced by iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and the Gold Bugs Index (HUI) which is 70% down from its high (630-186) made in 2011. Our focus is now concentrated on those mining stocks that we believe have leverage to and will outperform both the metals and the Indices.

Today we will take a quick look at one such opportunity which is Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRI).

The Company

The company name suggests that it is predominantly a silver producer, however since acquiring the Marigold gold mine in Nevada it is now largely a gold producer by a factor of around 2:1. In May 2017 the company announced that they plan to change their name to SSR Mining Inc. in the third quarter of 2017.

Silver Standard is the owner and operator of the following mines:

1. Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S.

2. Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada

3. Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

The Marigold mine has been in continuous operation since 1988. It achieved production of 205,116 ounces of gold in 2016 and is expected to produce between 205,000 and 215,000 ounces of gold in 2017.

The Seabee Gold Operation, in continuous production since 1991, produced a record 77,640 ounces of gold in 2016. The mine is expected to produce between 72,000 and 82,000 ounces of gold in 2017.

The Pirquitas mine achieved commercial production in December 2009 and produced a record 10.4 million ounces of silver in 2016. During 2017, Pirquitas is scheduled to process stockpiles and is expected to produce between 4.5 and 5.5 million ounces of silver for the year.

We contacted Silver Standard regarding the payment of dividends but there are no plans in the near term to pay a dividend, so investment would be for the capital appreciation of the stock, similar to many companies in this sector.

Management

The management team has an impressive line-up of staff who have decades of experience and top level qualifications, notably Paul Benson President and Chief Executive Officer. He has 3 decades of experience and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Exploration Geophysics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining, both from the University of Sydney, along with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Securities Institute of Australia and an MSc in Management from the London Business School.

Financials

Silver Standard trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NASDAQ: SSRI) and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSE:SSO) and has a market capitalization of 1.106B, with 119.49M million shares outstanding. Shares have a 52 week trading range of $7.70 to $15.84 with an average volume of one million shares traded, although spikes in trading have seen 10 million shares change hands. They expect production to be in the order of 355,000 gold equivalent ounces at a cost of $735/oz cash in 2017. In 2016, for the full year they realized an AISC of $923 per gold equivalent ounce sold. The company has an EPS of $0.64 for the year ended 31 December 2016 and a PE ratio of 14.00 which is respectable when compared with others in this sector.

The Company has a strong balance sheet with $341 million in cash and $191 million in marketable securities (as at March 31, 2017). There are also two projects in the feasibility stage and a number of properties available for exploration in North and South America.

The Chart of the YTD progress

This stock got off to a good start this year but then the rally faded and it returned to test the support at the $9.00 level which has held. The technical indicators; RSI, STO and the MACD are in fairly neutral territory at the moment, but the 200dma and the 50dma have formed a downward pattern which needs to be reversed and soon. At its peak this stock traded at $40.00, so there is a lot of room to move to higher ground.

Conclusion

This company has managed to achieve or better its own guidance for 5 consecutive years which gives us a level of comfort in that the management team is not cavalier in their approach.

They are financially sound and set to grow their business on a cost effective basis.

Geopolitically north and south America is regarded as relatively safe jurisdictions for mining operations.

Everything of course depends on the progress of the underlying commodities of gold and silver, if your outlook is bearish then this is not for you, but if you believe as I do that the precious metals are going to rally then this stock is definitely worth another look.

We made a purchase recently but would ask that you do your own research and your own due diligence as it is your hard earned cash that is being put at risk.

Finally, go gently and only deploy small amounts of capital into each trade as these are treacherous waters and we need to be able to take a hit and live to fight another day.

Got a comment, then please fire it in whether you agree with us or not, as the more diverse comments we get the more balance we will have in this debate and hopefully our trading decisions will be better informed and more profitable.

Take good care.

Disclaimer: www.gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.