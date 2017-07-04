Rite Aid Investors Should Avoid Catching A Falling Knife

It is important to see the big picture before throwing in hard earned money into this speculative trade

After the most recent news of the termination of the original Rite Aid (RAD)/Walgreens (WBA) deal set forth in October 2015, investors have found their stock price halved during the merger saga which eventually ended up in a broken deal.



A new batch of seemingly fresh investors have come onboard the Rite Aid train proclaiming that this new revised deal bodes well for Rite Aid and that investors should start accumulating shares in light of all the uncertainty.

For those investors who have followed my writing, I predicted a fall to the $2 range upon a failed merger.

It may be worthwhile to sit on the sidelines and wait to pick up shares at a lower valuation, in the event that shares begin to fall into the $2 range after a likely failed merger.

I also presented a solid thesis on what may have been going on behind the scenes leading to a merger failure. As of this writing, the downtrend continues and it appears that the low end of my price target will be reached.



Number Crunching Your Way to Profits on Rite Aid?

Some investors choose to look at the business from a strictly financial point of view by crunching in the numbers. These investors are operating more like accountants and financial analysts by profession rather than performing a thorough fundamental analysis of the company. This in essence, is looking from the outside in, rather than seeing the big picture.

Even the numbers doesn't make sense. For example, Rite Aid’s most recent quarterly report was nothing short of horrific. The company reported negative EPS of -$0.05 missing by $0.04. It is incredible that in one of the largest periods of economic expansion, management is still unable to turn a profit. This report was of course overshadowed by even worse news, the termination of the mutually agreed upon $6.50 deal by Walgreens.

Investors that are looking at the company from a fresh perspective have little idea what kind of hardship and pain that investors endured before the merger was even announced. Recall that Rite Aid was selling for around $6 per share before the merger was announced.

Rite Aid Management Has to Go Now

For investors following this saga, Rite Aid’s deal revision should come as no surprise. Last January, the deal was revised from $9 to between $6.50-$7.00. Finally, investors now learn that they aren’t getting a payday at all on their shares.

It is clear that Rite Aid management will sell their shareholders out in a heartbeat and their fiduciary duty to shareholders is non-existent. It is apparent that management only looks out for their own interests, as evidenced by the grossly overpaid executive compensation compared to stock price performance.

The only thing that investors can bank on now is the fact that shares are getting cheaper by the day. Eventually, shares of Rite Aid may reach an inflection point where shares begin to rise due to being too cheap.

The entire management team at Rite Aid needs a complete overhaul. A set of turnaround experts, ideally with a strong pharmacy operational background and a proven track record of delivering profits needs to be brought into play here at Rite Aid. Right now, the current team is content on keeping the business running at a stagnant pace. This is unacceptable if investors want to be profitable in this investment.

I believe that with a good management team, the numbers should follow performance and not the other way around. Looking at the numbers right now doesn't tell the whole story - the story of how the management botched the entire stock price once again by engaging in a deal gone bad.

At What Point Does Rite Aid Truly Become Attractive?

Regardless of the amount of number crunching here, fundamental value play investors look for a price medium that allows for optimal risk vs reward. I believe that shares are going to continue to get closer to the $2 price target I presented in previous articles.

There may be support near the $2.00 price level, and this is where investors should take a hard look at entering speculative long positions. Psychologically, the $2.00 level should inspire buying from bargain seeking investors and may produce short term gains.

Short of any private equity firm coming into play, this stock will likely keep falling until it reaches an inflection point after all the selling dries out. Previous investors in Rite Aid are now stuck underwater on this investment. For those new investors looking to buy Rite Aid for a good risk/reward, waiting a bit longer before buying will help to minimize the risk. The stock is still in a clear downtrend at the moment.

Risk adverse investors should avoid this name completely, as the broad markets have produced much superior returns in virtually every sector except for brick and mortar retail. The management in this company is simply subpar, and is likely to underperform and continue to deliver poor results for shareholders in the near future.

