Rebranding Its Wheel: Target's New Strategy

Earlier this weekend, Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) announced that it would be launching four new private brands later in the 2017 fall season. This rebranding effort undoubtedly stems from the company’s poor performance in the past six months. Target sales have fallen over 5% in the past year due to stiff competition in both the grocery and retail market. If the company cannot adjust to the changing retail and grocery landscape, it is at risk of falling victim to the thriving giant Amazon (NYSE: AMZN).

Target’s new brand strategy has the hopes of saving the company’s stock price which has fallen from its 52 week high of $79.33 to $52.29 in today’s trading session. As new brands such as A New Day, Goodfellow & Co., JoyLab, and Project 62 file into stores across the nation, customers will no longer be able to find older Target brands such as Merona and Mossimo. As Elizabeth Holmes of the Wall Street Journal explains, “The goal is for A New Day, a more fashionable line of women’s classics, and Goodfellow & Co, a modern menswear collection, to make an emotional connection with shoppers—something Merona never was able to do.” Out with the old, in with the new seems to be Targets newfound strategy as they look to keep up with consumers’ changing stylistic preferences.

This new branding strategy is coupled with in-store efforts to make shoppers’ experiences more meaningful and worthwhile. This includes new displays, racks, shelves, aesthetics and mannequins. For the rest of 2017, Target plans to complete 100 remodels and add 30 small stores with these new innovative designs. These new efforts come at a time when Amazon is threatening all facets of the company’s model. Both the retail and grocery industries have seen Amazon become a fierce rival. With Amazon’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods, some are questioning if Target can continue to keep up in the grocery business. One way the grocer might be able to compete is with an acquisition of Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN): a meal delivery service. The company IPO’d this past week and is selling at a relatively cheap price. This could be a value deal for Target and help the company reassert its footprint as a credible grocer.

Another retail grocer, Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), has taken a different approach to the Amazon effect. We have seen Wal-Mart actively fighting off the e-commerce giant in its acquisitions of Jet.com, Bonobos, and Moosejaw. Comparatively, Target has not been as aggressive. Rather than focusing on digital or company expansion, Target is spending $7 billion on its upcoming private labels. The company has also unveiled its competing effort to Amazon’s Prime Pantry in Target Restock. Restock is a delivery service of grocery and household items. Although Wal-Mart has outmatched Target in profitable acquisitions, Target’s internal focus could help them compete in the supermarket space.

With Target shares falling 25% over the past fiscal year and Wal-Mart’s price rising 5%, the real grocery market share between these two businesses is more disbanded. With earnings to come in August of 2017, investors will have to stay tuned to see how Target fares in the changing economic landscape. With a 1-year target estimate of 57.94, growth is expected but very modest. If Target can evolve to become more aggressive in the grocery and retail sectors, the company will fare well with the giants of Amazon and Wal-Mart. Until the company gains that courage, they will continue to reinvent their brands and stores. While investors wait for a louder move on behalf of Target, keep an eye on retailers such as Wal-Mart and Amazon who look to see big gains from their recent big-name acquisitions.

Company Financials

When Target released its earnings back in May, the company announced that it beat earnings estimates by $0.30. Further, they reported revenue of $16.02B which beat expectations by $400 million. While these figures may seem impressive, they only show how the company was underrated going into earnings. The truth is that the company is still struggling to attract shoppers in a market that is increasingly competitive. This trend is not new; the company’s stock price reflects that.

Since 2008, Target has not fared well against competitors or the market. However, hope has not yet been lost for the retailer. Some aspects of Target’s business strategy have allowed them to post high profit margins. For example, as reported by the Motley Fool, gross profit margin is 30% of Target’s sales. Compared to 25% for Wal-Mart and 13% for Costco (NASDAQ: COST), this is unusually high. Customers in this industry respond well to revamped stores, so Targets rebranding and remodeling efforts seem promising. The bottom line is that Target needs to substantially progress throughout the rest of 2017. An online presence, coupled with successful novice brands, will help the company bridge that gap between its share price and its competitors’.

There is still value in Target. While investors stay tuned to see how the rebranding efforts work out, they can appreciate a nice dividend of 0.62 in the meantime.

