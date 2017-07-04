EUR/USD - Euro Edges Lower, U.S. Markets Closed For Fourth Of July Holiday

By Kenny Fisher

The euro has ticked lower in the Tuesday session. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.1350. On the release front, there are no US events, as markets are off for Independence Day. There are no major events in the eurozone, so traders can expect a quiet day. On the schedule, Spanish Unemployment Change dropped sharply to -98.3 thousand, well below the estimate of -120.3 thousand. Eurozone PPI declined 0.4%, missing the estimate of -0.2%. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of its June policy meeting.

Analysts would be hard pressed to recall a European forum of note, but this year's gathering of central bankers won't be forgotten anytime soon. Last week's meeting in Portugal triggered sharp rises from the euro and British pound, following hawkish remarks from Mario Draghi and Mark Carney. The euro jumped 2.0% last week, surprising the ECB.

The bank tried to dampen market speculation about any imminent moves to withdraw stimulus, but the euro remains at high levels. Last week's stampede to snap up euros has forced ECB policymakers to reassess whether what moves, if any to announce at the July 20 policy meeting. In June, the ECB removed an easing bias regarding interest rates, effectively closing the door to further rate cuts.

However, after the Draghi rally last week, policymakers may be wary about removing a second easing bias regarding the asset purchase program, to avoid another run on the euro. The ECB has repeated loud and clear that it will not remove QE until inflation levels are closer to the bank's target of 2.0%, but Draghi may have learned the hard way at the ECB forum that the market is picking up a different message than what the ECB thinks it is sending. This could result in the ECB playing it safe and avoiding any meaningful discussion about QE at the July meeting, especially if the euro remains at high levels.

The Federal Reserve has all but signed in writing that it would raise interest rates three times in 2017, but the markets are becoming more skeptical. The odds of a rate hike in December have fallen to 47%, down from 53% last week, according to the CME Group. With the US economy giving a mediocre performance in the first quarter, and inflation levels remains low, there are Fed policymakers who are currently lukewarm to the idea of raising rates again this year.

Key economic indicators have not looked particularly sharp in the second quarter, notably housing and consumer spending numbers. If inflation numbers do not improve and GDP reports for Q2 remain soft, the odds of a December hike will drop even further, which could translate into broad losses for the US dollar.

EUR/USD Fundamentals

Tuesday (July 4)

3:00 Spanish Unemployment Change. Estimate -120.3K. Actual -98.3K.

5:00 Eurozone PPI. Estimate -0.2%. Actual -0.4%.

Wednesday (July 5)

14:00 US FOMC Meeting Minutes.

*All release times are EDT

*Key events are in bold

EUR/USD for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

EUR/USD Tuesday, July 4 at 6:30 EDT

Open: 1.1364 High: 1.1377 Low: 1.1336 Close: 1.1344

EUR/USD Technical

S1 S2 S1 R1 R2 R3 1.0985 1.1122 1.1242 1.1366 1.1465 1.1534

EUR/USD inched higher in the Asian session. The pair has been choppy in European trade and has recorded slight losses.

1.1242 is providing support.

1.1366 was tested earlier in resistance. It is a weak line.

Further levels in both directions:

Below: 1.1242, 1.1122 and 1.0985.

Above: 1.1366, 1.1465, 1.1534 and 1.1616.

Current range: 1.1242 to 1.1366.

OANDA's Open Positions Ratio

EUR/USD ratio is showing movement towards long positions. Currently, short positions have a majority (70%), indicative of EUR/USD continuing to move lower.

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.