ONEOK: An Attractive Stock For Various Investors

The analysis provided in this article has found a substantial upside potential in ONEOK’s (NYSE:OKE) shares in the future. The company’s stock can be considered as a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is undervalued in the base scenario, which is built on an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity of up to 65% from the current market price of the stock.We start by analyzing Oneok’s segments and financial results. You can see that the top line has achieved a level of $2.7B in the last quarter, up 55% year-over-year:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The earnings are at $87M, an increase of $4M compared to Q1 2016. You can see the company’s operating income broken into segments in the diagrams below. We would like to notice that the company’s operating profit has been mostly dependent on revenues from the Natural Gas Liquids division. We can see that, since Q1 2016, all segments have remained around the same level. Against the growing revenue on the background, the lack of growth in the operating profit suggests that the company’s costs are rising faster than the top line.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The recent press release contains some interesting information about the expanding Mid-Continent natural gas liquids (NYSE:NGL) gathering system:

“Expansions include increasing capacity on the Sterling III Pipeline to 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 190,000 bpd and connecting ONEOK's Arbuckle Pipeline to EnLink's Cajun-Sibon Pipeline in southeast Texas. ONEOK's Sterling III Pipeline transports either unfractionated NGLs or NGL purity products between ONEOK's Mid-Continent NGL infrastructure and similar facilities on the Gulf Coast in Mont Belvieu, Texas. ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by the end of 2018”.

We appreciate the company's projects in the segment of Natural Gas Liquids. We suppose that it gives the company the ability to effectively confront different risks that are inherent to the industry. We also think that the development of other divisions will help diversify business structure even more.

A slight decline in the margins in the last two quarters is due to the doubling in the cost of goods sold: the operating profit margin has decreased to 11% of revenues. Moreover, these metrics are lower than the industry’s averages. Some of the peers have higher numbers (in particular, Trans Canada Corp (NYSE:TRP), whose EBIT margin is almost two times higher). Thus, we can say that operating efficiency needs enhancement, as well as the management’s efficiency.

The current level of debt-to-equity ratio is around 332%, which seems to be very high. Apparently, the company has the highest value of this indicator among the competitors. Some peers have reasonably lower figures: for example, the D/E ratio of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) is almost five times lower. The significant growth in the debt burden has been on since 2012. We believe that such a high debt load is barrier to attracting new funding for the implementation of major long-term projects.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Oneok is trying to recover its free cash flow generation ability. Moreover, you can notice that the company consistently pays dividends even in the periods of negative free cash flows. Besides, the size of dividends paid has been growing continuously. We should mention the fact that OKE is quite shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. The dividend per share is constantly growing and the last year’s dividend amounted to $2.46 per share. The implying dividend yield is around 4.9% and growing. As for the payout ratio, we see the last-twelve-months’ figure at 146% of net income. While the figure is not alarming, paying out more than 100% of net income is usually unsustainable (unless there is a wide gap between the GAAP net income and the so-called cash earnings). Overall, the company can be considered an attractive but a somewhat risk investment opportunity for income-oriented investors.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

(Source: Q1 2017 Joint Earnings Presentation)

However, we would like to show you the competitors' dividend yields for comparison purposes. You can see that this industry offers companies paying greater yields. This pertains to Maggelan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA):

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Apart from the financial and operating results, we should also consider several industry-related risks in our valuation (these considerations are based on various Bloomberg’s research papers, especially on “BI 2017 Outlook: Midstream Oil and Gas, North America” presented by Gurpal Dosanjh):

- Liquefied gas, new infrastructure and flexible contracts are changing the global energy sector (Source: Wall Street Journal’s recent article)

- The Trump administration's stance on infrastructure has already up-ended delays to the Dakota Access pipeline due to direct federal intervention in the project, but that control may not extend to natural-gas infrastructure. Natural-gas project setbacks - possibly tied to a greater volume of third-party efforts slowing state and federal agencies - are playing out in various courts around the U.S. as projects fend off regulatory delays.

- Without a sea change in the FERC process, little can affect the unfolding delays. President Donald Trump will likely provide clearer timelines for crude pipeline projects by streamlining the permitting process, which hampered Dakota Access, Keystone XL and other conduits. Trump has highlighted energy independence and infrastructure development in multiple speeches, and has already singled out Dakota Access for completion and Keystone for approval.

- “The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be send into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035” (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017). The substantial threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas.

In addition, we would like to present a list of risks inherent to the entire oil and gas industry. You can find more about it in Societe Financiers' recent article on Exxon Mobil (NYS:XOM).

DCF Model

The DCF model is presented in the diagrams below. The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 7% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $10.9B in FY2017. We expect a 10.5% revenue growth rate in 2017, which will decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 13% in 2017;

- The net income is expected to be around $382M in 2017, while the net margin is set at 3.5% of revenue;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 22% in 2017;

- The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 7% in 2017;

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.6X, which is based on last twelve months’ figure.

We admit that our projections are quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $13B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $62 per share, which is 20% higher than the current share price.

(Source: Author’s DCF Model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $57 and $67 per share. This means that the upside potential is between 12% and 31%:

(Source: Author’s DCF Model)

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using the multiple of 14.6x, they will find a stronger upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 60%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model’s WACC of 10% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (almost 60% of assets is financed by equity).

(Source: Author’s DCF Model)

We should notice that the implementation of the 14.6x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows in the case of the 14.6x EBITDA multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC’s value of 10%.

Conclusion

In the fundamental analysis of ONEOK Inc., we have identified a number of positive catalysts supporting a further appreciation in the stock’s value in the near future. We also think the company’s stock can be considered a good opportunity for investors seeking high dividend income, especially given the growing trend in free cash flow generation. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of$57 and $67 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 60%. Therefore, we recommend buying this stock for the mid-term both for dividend and growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.