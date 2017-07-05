Air Transport Services Group Seems To Have Found A New Cruising Altitude

The long-term profitability of the Amazon deal is still an open question, as Amazon is notoriously fierce on costs and Air Transport has already seen some labor unrest.

“It's different this time” is probably one of the most expensive phrases in the history of investing (although “what could possibly go wrong?” might be a close second), as it often represents a period of peak optimism that lures in investors right before the company/industry snaps back to reality. On the other hand, failing to notice and accept a new fundamental reality can also be pretty expensive, as it means you may stand forever on the sidelines watching a great story go by.

That brings me to Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) – a company and stock that I have liked for some time that may actually be seeing a fundamental transformation in its business. While I liked the shares a year ago, I didn't really expect another 50%-plus move in the shares. The company's bull case has materialized, though, as demand for its freight aircraft has picked up and the company continues to build out its fleet.

And now? Historically, this company has had a hard time earning attractive free cash flow and its EBITDA performance has been erratic. I'm nervous about assuming that the next 10 years will be a radical departure from this, but the company's relationship with Amazon (AMZN) is a major driver of change, and the company's e-commerce venture in China could prove very lucrative. I still consider this a high-risk investment (this type of business tends to have a lot of competition, a lot of debt, and relatively low returns), but a fair value in the low $20's does not seem crazy to me today.

Building For The Future

Air Transport's deal with Amazon continues to be the major driver for this story. The company has deployed 90% of the contracted planes to Amazon (18 of 20) and will add the last two relatively soon. In a short period of time, Amazon has become Air Transport's biggest customer (at over 40% of revenue) and I think it's conceivable that Amazon could grow to twice the size of Deutsche Post's DHL – previously the company's long-standing biggest client.

While revenue has already begun to shoot up, the EBITDA and free cash flow benefits are going to take a little longer. Air Transport has had to spend meaningful sums getting these planes into service (including hiring pilots) and supporting operations ahead of full capacity. The profits should start to flow later this year, though, and then improve in the next couple of years.

What happens beyond that point is a key question. Should this arrangement help Amazon achieve its dual goals of expanded one-day and two-day service and reduce its logistics costs, I see no reason why they wouldn't want to expand the scope of the agreement. That said, Amazon also has an agreement and relationship in place with Atlas Air (AAWW) and could prefer them instead – particularly if Amazon would find that it wants to also use larger planes like 747F's and 777F's (which Atlas operates and Air Transport currently does not) into the mix.

Cost leverage is another question. Amazon has a well-deserved reputation for being rather ruthless when it comes to reducing operating costs, and pilots from both Air Transport and Atlas Air have already protested what they regard as inadequate pay. Air Transport saw a brief pilot strike in late 2016 that disrupted service and companies like UPS (UPS) are reportedly willing to pay pilots more. This could ultimately emerge as a challenge for both Air Transport and Atlas Air – delivering the hoped-for margin and cash flow leverage in a rising cost environment with a very large cost-conscious primary client.

It's Not Just Amazon

Although Amazon is a key driver for Air Transport, it's not the only part of the story that has some appeal. With Amazon's Prime Air initiative under way, the market for 767s has started to tighten and Air Transport has been able to sign up more of its peripheral customers to better long-term agreements, largely out of fear that if they don't sign longer-term agreements, they either won't have access to cargo capacity later on or it will become very expensive.

Air Transport also has some leverage to China's fast-growing e-commerce sector. The company is deploying planes (737s) into its joint venture with Okay Airlines in China and has already expanded the scope of this venture, with longer-term upside still remaining if this JV elects to start using 767s. Although the air freight market in China is still developing and there are regulatory hurdles that Air Transport has to deal with, the popularity of e-commerce in China and the sheer potential size of the market makes this a very worthwhile opportunity to pursue.

Last and not least is Air Transport's opportunity to grow in “Other” ways. The company has been providing MRO services to Delta (DAL) and this business has grown to take up most of the company's available capacity. With that, the company announced earlier this year that it had acquired PEMCO World Air Services – a provider of MRO and plane conversion services. With more MRO capacity, Air Transport can continue to serve its own needs, while also looking to grow this third-party service business. Adding in plane conversion capabilities also makes good sense, as conversion capacity has been a growth-limiting factor for Air Transport in the past and owning this capability should help it reduce costs as well, potentially, as simplifying the process of diversifying into other aircraft types.

The Opportunity

Amazon's expansion into air freight has definitely changed the market and arguably added even more value to Air Transport's status as the largest operator of 767 cargo planes. Even as the market has been tightening, Air Transport management has shown that they can acquire, modify, and get planes into service with good efficiency.

The question is how much benefit Air Transport will reap from this and how long it will last. Neither Air Transport nor Atlas Air have particularly glorious track records of free cash flow or ROIC generation. You could argue that some of that is a byproduct of the post-Great Recession world, but the reality is this type of business has always faced (and generated) enough competition to keep a lid on margins and cash flow. What's more, while Amazon is taking meaningful ownership stakes in both companies as part of their agreements, Amazon is still highly incentivized to control costs.

A lot of the opportunities that I saw in my bull-case scenario last year have come to pass and sooner than I expected. Namely, Air Transport is seeing greater demand for 767 capacity outside of its Amazon agreement and that is leading to meaningfully higher aircraft in service for 2018 and beyond than I'd expected. Should the company's opportunities in China and third-party services continue to grow well, that only helps the long-term story.

How lucrative this all proves to be remains to be seen. Investors are sold on the idea that EBITDA improvement will begin later this year as the Amazon agreement matures and inflects. I do have some long-term concerns about just how profitable this business can be, but many years of EBITDA margins in the mid-20%'s or better seems probable. Insofar as free cash flow goes, this will always be a difficult number to forecast given management's market-responsive capital allocation strategy – if the demand for freighter capacity looks good (and the company can secure long-term contracts), they'll spend the capex dollars to acquire and retrofit aircraft, depressing short-term FCF but increasing the long-term earnings capacity.

As it stands now, I've boosted my long-term revenue growth assumption from around 7% to around 9% and maintained a long-term FCF margin target in the low double digits. That's quite ambitious relative to the past performance, but it seems plausible on the basis of management's own (near term) guidance for EBITDA. With the faster-than-expected revenue growth (and the correspondingly larger free cash flows), my DCF-based fair value jumps to around $23.50. Looking at EV/EBITDA, my fair value target moves to $22 on the basis of a 7x multiple to my 12-month EBITDA target. That 7x multiple is a full 1.0x higher than before; I'm well aware of the risk of chasing performance, but the company's EBITDA growth over the past decade averages out to around 7% and I'm expecting several years of 10%-plus EBITDA growth, so I don't think it is an unreasonable revision.

The Bottom Line

Is it different this time? That's a key question for investors and Air Transport shareholders to consider. This company has gotten smacked around in the past when large customers changed their plans, and while I don't think Amazon is going to walk away from its Prime Air anytime soon, generating so much revenue from a single customer always carries some risks with it. These shares have been quite strong for a while now (albeit with good reason) and don't seem to offer huge upside, but if the air cargo market continues to tighten and Air Transport can profitably leverage its leadership position and add even more capacity, there could still be upside.

