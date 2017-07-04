Tailored Brands - Misunderstood And Grossly Undervalued

Company has the biggest market share in tuxedo rentals, a sector that has proven difficult for online only competitors and has an inelastic customer demand profile.

The Good Stuff

Here is where I think Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) stock can go in the next 6-12 months.

Base Case (60% probability) = $20/share

Bear Case (10% probability) = $8/share

Bull Case (30% probability) = $30/share

Company Overview

Tailored Brands is a mens specialty apparel retailer offering formal clothing, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, shoes and accessories and tuxedo rentals.

The company currently operates through 5 primary segments

Men's Wearhouse targets male customers aged 25-55 and offers a selection of exclusive and non-exclusive merchandise. Jos. A. Banks targets male customers aged 35-59 and offers tailored and business casual clothing and accessories, substantially all under the Jos. A. Bank label. Moores is a Canadian retail store chain offering a similar product as Men's Wearhouse stores as well as tuxedo rentals. K&G offers value-oriented superstore approach to appeal to price sensitive male and female customers in the apparel market. Corporate Apparel (Twin Hill and Dimensions UK) provides corporate clothing uniforms for workforces (e.g. British Airways, UPS (NYSE:UPS), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)).

The company makes money through these brands by renting tuxedos, selling apparel and accessories, and providing corporate apparel. The bulk of my piece is focused on tuxedos because that is where I see the core value.

Why is this business valuable?

The underlying value for Tailored Brands lies in its rental offering. The company maintains a substantial share of the market, with close to 1/3rd of the $1.2bn industry in the US. This business is largely wedding and prom related, making the demand for such services more inelastic/recession proof. In the midst of a recession, high school students still go to proms and a groom's wedding party will require formalwear (a relatively minor expense compared to other aspects of the wedding.

From a financial standpoint, the company is able to make compelling returns on its investments in tuxedo product from multiple rentals. For example, the company has recently been investing <$50mm in new working capital for cash gross margins of ~$400mm from tuxedo rentals. This does not include rent for the stores out of which they operate, but highlights the direct return on investment for the specific product.

Why is tuxedo rental important to valuation?

It's recession proof (or at least more so than most retail offerings). Department stores are risky because they sell apparel that a consumer can easily cut spending on when times get tough. They also get a material % of revenue from credit card income, which is linked to store credit cards and are susceptible to higher consumer default rates in a downturn. The opposite is true for tuxedo rentals given the more inelastic demand profile of prom and wedding party attendees. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Every business in retail needs to prove how it can compete vs. Amazon long term. Men's Wearhouse is able to compete today because of its national footprint that allows wedding parties to go into any store and get measured by a tailor for tuxedos in the same style for an event. Current online competitors have not been able to get critical capacity because they lack the footprint of Men's Wearhouse/Jos. A. Bank in the US. I estimate the combined revenue of online competitors (e.g. Black Tux, Menguin, and Generation Tux) to be <$25mm, a far cry from TLRD's $400mm business. In fact, Black Tux just announced a recent partnership with Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to have a shop-in-shop experience. This is interesting because it highlights the need for an in-store experience and because TLRD recently had trouble making a partnership with Macy's (NYSE:M) profitable. TLRD was attracted to Macy's bridal registry business as a way to drive traffic, but it did not pan out as anticipated. It will be exciting to see how Black Tux fares in Nordstrom, but the most recent example shows that the concept doesn't work well in a department store.

Why is the stock near all-time lows?

Idiosyncratic and macro headlines have plagued the stock over the past 6 months.

The apparel sector showed weakness starting in December as holiday sales were weaker than anticipated across the board. That weakness persisted into 2017 as tax refund delays materially impacted January and February sales for most retailers. Additionally, the fear of Amazon has only grown and the launch of Prime Wardrobe and corresponding selloff across apparel retailers is just another sign of investor anxiety. However, I believe that the tuxedo rental business and tailored suiting will protect TLRD vs. Amazon for the foreseeable future. The Macy's partnership was a huge drag on fiscal 2017 guidance when TLRD reported Q4'2016 results in March. At the time, the company estimated a $20mm negative to operating income as a result of the partnership, or roughly $0.25 EPS (taking EPS to the range of $1.45-$1.75 vs. $1.70-$2.00). In May, they announced they were able to exit the partnership and would realize one-time charges to do so. The revised guidance still includes a $7-8mm loss from the partnership's operating loss YTD. If that loss is excluded, (given its non-recurring nature), the EPS range is comparable to the $1.75-$2.00/share range that I back into in Q4 excluding similar charges. As a note, it was rare this earnings season to find a retailer that beat Q1 EPS consensus estimates and at least maintained full year guidance, both of which TLRD achieved. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL)/Twin Hill. There has been a large amount of press on the health issues AA flight staff have raised over the corporate apparel rollout that Twin Hill provided. At the end of the day, Twin Hill maintained proper standards and further tests did not reveal any illegal actions or poor standards. From AA's perspective, that doesn't resolve an unhappy workforce and they caved to their demands to explore other providers of uniforms in the future as these complaints did not seem to die down. The financial impact to TLRD is minimal. The EBITDA from AA given its replenishment nature (TLRD already sold them the product and are just maintaining it now) is minimal, around <2% of total company EBITDA by my estimates. In fact, the entire corporate apparel segment was only $13.7mm EBITDA of the $421mm EBITDA in fiscal 2015, or 3.2%. The company did not shift fiscal guidance when the non-renewal of the contract was announced, likely showing the impact is negligible. TLRD was also able to win a contract as 1 of 3 suppliers for McDonald's USA uniforms in the midst of the negative AA publicity. That highlights TLRD's ability to compete and the sustainability of its reputation. My view is that TLRD views corporate apparel as non-core and may be looking to sell that business to a larger player and use the funds to delever the balance sheet. Lastly, the company's CFO and general counsel both bought shares in the open market the day before the Twin Hill/American Air contract non-renewal was announced, again highlighting its negligible impact (why would they buy before instead of after if it's materially negative?). Eminence exit. Eminence capital is a hedge that had a 14.9% stake in TLRD. The firm's CIO was nominated by TLRD's BoD this year to join them. Instead, he withdrew his candidacy and his firm sold their stake close to $13/share after paying nearly $20/share for the last 1mm shares a few months prior. The market may have taken that as a negative signal that a large hedge fund that's backing the company and its story was effectively pulling its support by selling its position. I disagree as it was Eminence's push that (click on link and start at 22mins) was a primary reason why Men's Wearhouse eventually overpaid for Jos. A. Banks.

I don't believe these distractions suggest a deterioration in the core tuxedo rental or tailored offering of TLRD. One could argue that top brass, especially the CEO given his tenure, may be at fault for letting these distractions happen in the first place. I believe not even current management could ruin the value of the business.

Balance Sheet

TLRD is over-levered today for a retailer. However, the company's excess cash flow has been earmarked for debt reduction and management has proven they are committed to reducing debt. In the past 12 months, TLRD has repurchased $50mm bonds in the open market at a discount to par, reducing the note outstanding to $550mm from $600mm. They have also made excess cash flow sweep payments (as mandated by the credit agreement) on the floating rate term loan.

Currently, they maintain a dividend of around $35mm per year. They could allocate that cash to debt repayment, but management likely does not want to send an erroneous message that they are worried about liquidity. Given the most recent forecast for improved cash flow YoY in 2017, the company should be able to generate $100mm of cash, after the dividend and mandatory term loan amortization payments. That is ample cash for near-term debt reduction, further reducing leverage and interest expense.

An interesting item to keep track of is how resistant bond prices have been compared to the stock. It's unusual to see a dramatic divergence in bond/equity prices in a leveraged retailer with no hard assets (e.g. real estate), but I think it demonstrates that bond investors have a better understanding of the value and cash flow nature of the business than equity investors at the moment.

Other items to keep track of are (1) maturities aren't a risk as the nearest term facility is the term loan in 2021, (2) the ABL facility remains undrawn and (3) the company has sizable credit facility baskets that would allow it to tap the secured debt markets if the business got worse and it needed the cash. That last point is important when considering the downside, as it allows the company to maintain a lifeline in a bearish scenario.

Valuation

In the current market environment, retailers' P/E and EBITDA multiples have come under pressure. Investors' group think has left them to believe that most of the businesses won't survive an Amazon world (or more likely, in my view, the next economic downturn). That means that despite the fact a retailer has an attractive valuation, either on a historical basis or relative to other competitors, investors have shied away.

Given my view that TLRD's core business is defensible, I think it has the merits of a value investment and not a value trap. The company will be able to generate $150mm of cash flow to equity this year (~25% free cash flow to equity), assuming mid $300mm of EBITDA, $100mm capex, $85mm cash interest, and $7mm of mandatory term loan paydowns. It trades at 6.5x the low end of my EPS for 2017 ($1.70/share), comparable to GNC which is a business in a much worse place as far as fundamentals and balance sheet.

TLRD also continues to pay an above market dividend (6%+). In my view, a QoQ uptick in comps into Q2 in addition to investor awareness of the true value of TLRD will lead to a massive appreciation in the stock over the next 6-12 months. My base case price is $20/share based on an 11x P/E ratio of my 2018 EPS forecast, as investors realize how defensible the business model is.

My bullish case sees shares trading closer to $30/share. Lastly, and important to any investor in a retail stock, I see downside at $7-8/share given the value in tux and liquidity/balance sheet strength. The next important catalyst is Q2 earnings in September followed by a likely management roadshow with institutional investors on the east coast, the first one in some time.

Many retailers have free cash flow yields in the 10+% context, likely a result of investor fear of declining cash flows in the near-to-medium term due to a variety of reasons (Amazon, economic concerns, high fixed expense due to leased stores). If we were to value TLRD in that range, here is a sensitivity for share price to different free cash flow and free cash flow yields. Keep in mind my estimate of $150mm free cash flow in 2017.

Other Items

Short interest is upwards of 30%, due in part because of its classification as an apparel retailer and market group think to short all brick and mortar retailers. As the business moves past the American Air and Macy's distractions, comps begin to stabilize, cash flow improves, and management meets investors, I think a short squeeze could significantly amplify a rally in this name as it did in Q2 and Q3 in 2016.

Finally, the sell side research on this stock is limited at best. Only three firms' equity research departments publish on TLRD (DB, Wunderlich, and Johnson Rice). I would argue that one reason this long opportunity exists is that so few eyeballs are paying attention to it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.