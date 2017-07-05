Resource Sector Digest: The GDXJ Didn't Do It

The GDXJ re-balance is most likely not at fault if your favorite mining stock has sold off recently. More data on the topic to come in this week's Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 95 - July 3, 2017)

Setting The Scene

In last week's edition, we showed that contrary to common wishful thinking, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Mining ETF (GDXJ) had in fact not de-coupled from the gold price as a result of the recent re-balancing of the ETF's holdings. In actual fact, we had found that the GDXJ was trading right where it should be trading in relation to the gold price as the re-balance took place. Now, this GDXJ re-balance had been the favorite horse flogged by certain stock promoters promising their sheeple DOLLARS for CENTS and a free lunch to boot; and some readers simply didn't want to let data get in the way of a good excuse as to why the share price of their favorite stock had suffered over the past couple of months, as evidenced in the comment stream under last week's edition.

In a basket of 70+ stocks, one is most always likely to find the one example to "prove" any given point, and rather than focusing on the topic at hand, we were bombarded by hand-picked examples allegedly showing that junior miners had been "slaughtered", "beat down, and "crushed" by the re-balancing event. Luckily, there are enough stocks in the GDXJ to not only allow for cherry picking but also to support data-based analysis of the topic at hand. The following is an excerpt of a more complete analysis offered to our subscribers on this topic.

We compared VanEck's latest SEC filing documenting GDXJ holdings as of March 31, compared it to the list of holdings from its website as of June 26, and distinguished between companies with increased numbers of shares (17 "adds") and companies with decreased number of shares (50 "dels"), noting only two unchanged positions.

N.B. For the following exercise, we decided to ignore a couple of companies listed outside the US, Canada, Australia, or the UK.

We then went on to collate the respective share prices on April 12, (immediately before the re-balance announcement by VanEck), and the share price on June 16 (immediately after the deed), reverting to the respective exchanges utilized by VanEck.

The two charts below illustrate the share price performance of all stocks represented in the GDXJ, divided into "adds" and "dels". The red bar represents the GDXJ itself.

Here are a few observations with regards to these two share price performance charts.

About two thirds of the "dels" underperformed the GDXJ. The mean performance of these stocks was -16.1%, and the median was -16.99, compared to the GDXJ with -13.2%.

"Adds" performances were distributed more or less evenly on both sides of the GDXJ with a mean performance of -13.9% and a median performance of -10.7%.

The chart below shows the share price performance of the GDXJ plotted against the two stocks representing the median of the two groups: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) for the "adds"; and Seabridge Gold (NYSEMKT:SA) for the "dels".

In essence, the average underperformance of the "dels" was small, only about -3%, and the "adds" more or less performed in line with the GDXJ on average.

However, from the fact that "adds" did slightly better than "dels" over the relevant time frame, one could deduct a small degree of influence of the GDXJ re-balance on the share price of the junior miners that got cut in the re-balancing process. And indeed, if one looks at some of the affected stocks, one will find a few isolated cases of share price aberrations that may or may not be attributable to the event (First Mining Finance (OTCQX:FFMGF) comes to mind as mentioned by Sean McEniry). However, at 3%, the divergence between "dels" and "adds" is small and gets even less significant when considering the following two arguments:

"Adds" could be expected to do better than "dels" in a falling gold price (GLD) environment (down 2.2% over the observed time span), as most additions were companies with disproportionally large market caps, and larger companies typically react with smaller leverage to gold price changes in comparison to their junior peers.

The re-balancing has been heavily promoted, and we wouldn't rule out small effects on the share price performance stemming from these activities - self-fulfilling prophecies if you like, ever so slightly amplifying selling on touted sell candidates.

In conclusion, we submit that once again, the data suggests the effects of the GDXJ re-balancing were small to non-existent. And indeed, against my original expectations, I have come to believe that VanEck has delivered a remarkably smooth job, and few if any real opportunities have arisen as a direct result of this process.

Erratum

A couple of weeks ago, we discussed Asanko Gold (AKG) and hinted at potential problems in connection with the relocation program at Esaase. Our perception to this regard was incorrect, and we have modified the article accordingly.

Actionable Ideas

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to NexGen Energy (NXE) for raising $110M in a market otherwise almost closed for uranium developers. And, for negotiating favorable conditions to boot. Well done, indeed, and the market seems to appreciate it.

Drill Result Summary

Erdene Resource Development (OTCPK:ERDCF) reported results from an ongoing drill program at its Bayan Khundii gold project in Mongolia. The headline 131.4m at 1.77 g/t merely confirmed previous results, but the other step-out intercepts from the release extended the known mineralization at the Midfield Zone considerably.

(OTCPK:ERDCF) reported results from an ongoing drill program at its Bayan Khundii gold project in Mongolia. The headline 131.4m at 1.77 g/t merely confirmed previous results, but the other step-out intercepts from the release extended the known mineralization at the Midfield Zone considerably. Nevsun Resources (NSU) reported the usual impressive drill results from Timok in Serbia, this time from the Lower Zone under development in JV with Freeport McMoRan (FCX).

(NSU) reported the usual impressive drill results from Timok in Serbia, this time from the Lower Zone under development in JV with (FCX). Condor Gold (OTCQX:CNDGF) intersected high-grade gold at the La India project in Nicaragua. The headline 3.6m at 23.3g/t intercept comes from 100m below previous hits and indicates the presence of a high grade shoot.

(OTCQX:CNDGF) intersected high-grade gold at the La India project in Nicaragua. The headline 3.6m at 23.3g/t intercept comes from 100m below previous hits and indicates the presence of a high grade shoot. Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) continues to expand its Ayawilca zinc project in Peru. The Angry Geologist has the details.

(OTCPK:TKRFF) continues to expand its Ayawilca zinc project in Peru. The Angry Geologist has the details. Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCPK:KGILF) has discovered new extensions to deposits at its Macassa and Taylor mines.

(OTCPK:KGILF) has discovered new extensions to deposits at its Macassa and Taylor mines. Trek Mining (OTCPK:LWLCF) has found 43m of 1.53g/t gold below the existing reserve pit at the Aurizona gold mine in Brazil. The latest set of results expand the Piaba West portion of the deposit, from which we expect significant resource growth in due time.

Wheelings and Dealings

Kinross Gold (KGC) is issuing $500M in unsecured senior debt due in 2027 and bearing just 4.5% interest with intentions to repay the company's term loan due in 2020.

Alio Gold (ALO), formerly known as Timmins Gold, is raising C$50M in a bought deal. Units are selling for C$6.25 and come with half warrants exercisable at C$8. The market was less than happy judging from the immediate share price response.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is acquiring Avnel Gold (OTC:AVNZF) adding the Kalana gold project in Mali to its portfolio. The transaction is valued at $122M, which seems quite attractive considering the $321M NPV (5%) documented in the optimized feasibility study released this past January. Avnel shareholders have reason to be happy as well given the share price response following the announcement. Ben Kramer-Miller has called the potential well on this junior.

Red Eagle Mining (OTCQX:RDEMF) is shoring up support from its major shareholders following the share price melt-down a couple of weeks ago. The junior miner is trying to raise C$46M in a rights offering to build a paste backfill plant to resolve issues arising from "challenging ground conditions". Liberty Metals & Mining, Vertex Value Fund, and Orion Mine Finance apparently intend to fully exercise their rights collectively worth C$16M; small shareholders are better advised to (i) watch from the sidelines; or (ii) buy on market as the share price remains stubbornly well below the C$0.35 unit price of the rights offering.

Barrick Gold (ABX) has completed the sale of a 50% stake in the Veladero gold mine in Argentina to Shandong Gold Mining, and the two companies have also formed a working group to explore the joint development of the Pascua-Lama deposit. The $960M in proceeds from the sale will be used to further strengthen Barrick's balance sheet. With June been and gone, the two companies are still waiting for permission to resume leaching activities at the mine at the time of writing.

Pretium Resources (PVG) completed the previously announced C$5M flow through placement and has declared commercial production at its Brucejack mine in the Golden Triangle, BC. Other closings include Bonterra Resources (OTC:BONXD) C$20M bought deal, Metanor Resources' (OTCPK:MEAOF) C$5.9M private placement, Rye Patch Gold's (OTCQX:RPMGF) C$10M bought deal, and Minaurum Gold (OTC:MMRGF) receiving C$3.5M from exercise of warrants.

Heron Resources (OTC:HRLDF) has managed to secure an A$240M package to finance development of its Woodlawn zinc-copper mine in New South Wales, Australia. The package consists of $60M in debt and a $16M silver stream with Orion Mine Finance, plus A$140M in equity. Orion doesn't seem to dawdle and looks to be assembling yet another collection of royalties and streams following the sale of a large package to Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) less than a month ago. Will Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) be next on the list? The junior is awaiting the final recommendation by the Nunavut Impact Review Board by mid-July and has already engaged financial advisers to investigate options to finance further development of the Back River project.

Maverix Metals (OTC:MACIF) is arranging a $20M term loan, with a concurrent C$6.75M placement with CEF Holdings. The financial institution is joining Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Gold Fields as strategic investors on the up-and-coming royalty and streaming company's registry.

Other News

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) has updated the resource estimate for the Dark Star gold deposit on its Railroad-Pinion Project in Nevada as pasted in below for a 0.2 g/t cut-off grade. The ounce count is up by more than a factor of 2, and grades for the inferred portion have increased from 0.51 g/t to 1.31 g/t, thanks to the North Star discovery.

Another pleasing resource update was issued by Vendetta Mining (OTC:VDTAF). The high-grade lead-zinc resource at Pegmont has grown to 9.6M tonnes at 5.0% Pb and 2.9% Zn in the inferred category, plus 2.2M tonnes at a similar combined grade in the indicated category.

Mandalay Resources (OTC:MNDJF) has given notice of a force majeure to its suppliers and creditors following the flooding of the Delia NW mine at Cerro Bayo in Chile. More information on the future of the Cerro Bayo operations will be provided in the Q2 earnings call on August 10 after market close.

Gabriel Resources (OTCPK:GBRRF) has filed for $5.7B in compensation against the state of Romania, that's almost 3% of the country's GDP. At issue is the company's investments in the highly politicized Rosia Montana project, a long-standing saga for which our 2013 article still holds true. Euro Sun Mining (OTCPK:CPNFF) is another hopeful with a project in Romania which has come out of the Carpathian Gold restructure to develop the Rovina Valley project in the Eastern European country. The company has issued some positive news with regards to the permitting process, but Gabriel's experience certainly acts as an overhang as far as this scribe is concerned.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) announced more bad news, this time concerning metallurgical recovery issues at Kisladag. The problems are grave enough for the company to lower 2017 production guidance by 18% using mid-range values. The company is paying partially in shares for its acquisition of Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) where patience of shareholders must be running thin given the value destruction since announcement of the deal.

Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) is not only battling an export ban for gold concentrates by the Tanzanian government (which the Investment Doctor has called "bogus") but also a mine invasion by locals attempting to steal ore as compensation for the company's use of lands and pollution caused by the mine. Tough times for the African mid-tier and its investors.

IDM Mining (OTCQB:IDMMF) released results for the long-awaited feasibility study for the Red Mountain Gold project in the Golden Triangle, BC. The Investment Doctor had good reason to post as follows on the Itinerant Musings chat board:

New Gold (NGD) provided a development update for Rainy River, and probably for the first time ever there were no bad news to convey. The company appears on track to commercial production by November with a manageable $220M to spend until then.

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) hit markets with not one, not two, but three news releases on June 26. On offer were exploration results and the results of an optimization study for the Haile gold mine, but the market clearly and rightfully focused on the commissioning update from Haile. The reported shortfall in tonnes milled, combined with metallurgical recovery issues, was grave enough for OceanaGold to revise its production guidance for the mine. Apparently, this will be (almost) compensated for by outperformance at Didipio in the Philippines; an asset which has its own set of issues.

And, with this last chart, we bid our farewell. The Investment Doctor will make one of his rare appearances as Editor in Charge for this newsletter next week, and we shall see youse all again the week thereafter, in good shape, smiles and all.

And Before We Go...

