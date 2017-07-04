What The Market Missed About Nike - The Sneakerheads

The market is missing just how easily Nike can regain its halo.

There's a key component to understanding Nike's stock that I think the market is missing – the sneakerhead.

Nike misstepped with its brand strategy in recent years and has eliminated this core group, which has led to the snowball effect that has allowed adidas' (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) recent rise. Nike may have shot itself in the foot on distribution, but the solution is simple - roll back the supply of its limited releases and the buzz will come back. The innovation pipeline is already in place and it's far superior to adidas'.

Adidas has only got back into the game because Nike has let it, and if the recent limited LeBron release is anything to go by, Nike is on the right path to regaining its halo effect.

How Adidas Became Cool Again

The Jordan brand alone is worth $3B today and growing, generating 13% growth in sales for Nike with a massive 25% growth outside North America per the latest 4Q. Sounds good, right? Not quite.

You see, the lost battle between Jordans and Yeezys has been a key reason for adidas' spectacular North American rise - at the expense of Nike. You see not only did Nike get it wrong on endorsement (Kanye), it also got it very, very wrong on distribution.

Here's why:

Prior to 2015, adidas had zero relevance in the resell market. The resell market is a great gauge for how much buzz a brand generates – hype, if you will. While Adidas had a mere 1% of the resell market, Jordans took up a staggering 96%!

(Source: Stock X)

Here's what the resell world looked like for adidas at the time (per StockX):

"2008 – adidas Consortium AZX Project: Around the same time as the Nike 1 World Project, adidas responded with this 25 pair Consortium project collaborating with boutiques from around the world, drawing inspiration from the ZX silhouette 2009 – adidas x Star Wars: Pairs of the Star Wars 2010 Collection were released as early as December 2009 (we had to really stretch for this one), and came correct with the Bape-esque toy packaging. 2010 – adidas x Mastermind: Limited release + high-end Japanese streetwear brand = high resell. adidas has repeated this since then, most recently with the Mastermind NMDs. 2011 – adidas x RUN DMC: In celebration of the 25 Anniversary of their single "My adidas", this shoe released on 11-11-11 at adidas Original stores. It retailed for $198.60 to match the anniversary year. 1986 pairs worldwide. 2012 – adidas x Big Sean: Big Sean’s first collab shoe with adidas, limited to 380 pairs worldwide. 2013 – adidas x Bape x Undefeated: Part of a three-pair pack including two colorways of the Campus 80s, the ZX8000 was the star of the pack and you can’t go wrong with anything Bape because, well . . . hypebeast sh*t. Some cool stuff, for sure, but that's SIX years of resell relevance in under 250 words."

Adidas' share of the resell market reflected this – 1% in 2014 vs. Nike's 96%.

In 2014, something moved the needle for adidas – the ZX Flux Multi. Heard of it? I haven't either. Here's why – restocks.

(Source: Stock X)

A wasted opportunity indeed – adidas got greedy and decided to flood the market with supply to meet the excess demand (well proxied by the resell market). Here's what adidas didn't get then – if you kill resell, you win short-term profits, but you kill your premium shoe. And if you kill your premium shoe, you kill the opportunity to elevate your brand.

2014 could've been a stellar year for adidas, but they let an opportunity slip and it showed in its share of the resell market.

(Source: Stock X)

But in 2015, adidas got a second shot at the chalice with the Yeezys. And it didn't make the same mistake this time. By limiting Yeezy's supply, Yeezy resell prices skyrocketed so far and fast, resell margins were hitting 300-400%.

But by 2015, the resell market was a zero sum game overall and the share that Yeezy won had to come from somewhere. And it did – from Nike's Jordans.

(Source: Stock X)

According to StockX, the top reselling adidas on eBay - the adidas Yeezy 350 Turtledove sold over 7,100 pairs for a total of $4.9M while the top selling Jordan paled in comparison, selling over 12K pairs for only $3.1M.

Adidas built on this momentum with the NMDs, releasing a strong initial wave of colorways, patterns and classics. Typically, brands use the initial wave to create the buzz and then use that buzz to sell more of the sneakers. But adidas doubled down on its strategy and kept on going limited. Full limited.

How Nike Lost Its Cool

Nike, on the other hand, had a different strategy. While adidas saw an opportunity to gain share in the resell market at the expense of retail profits, Nike decided to go after the resell cash. In 2013, it certainly looked like a good strategy on paper.

Nike dominated the market through the Jordans with a ~96% share of the profits, but none of that was filtering through to the brand. That's an $800M opportunity for Nike.

(Source: Stock X)

There are three key principles by which Nike initially conducted its resell strategy – 1) Hold price constant, 2) Know demand and 3) Vary supply.

To steal a share of the resell pie, Nike had two options, both of which violated its key principles – 1) Increase prices and 2) Increase supply. As it turns out, Nike decided to do both, i.e., increase the price AND supply of its limited sneakers such as the Jordans.

Premium Jordan releases rose 4x from 4 to 16 in 2015.

(Source: Stock X)

But as Nike intentionally raised supply, it also raised prices.

Now, Nike arguably reaped the initial benefit from the strategy as sales rose pre-2015. But the increased supply destroyed reseller margins and drove sneakerheads out of the Jordan resell market.

(Source: Stock X)

At the brand/retail level pre-2015, no one thought sneakerhead/resell demand mattered. But they were wrong.

Why The Sneakerhead Actually Matters

There's a key demographic the market has been missing when analysing Nike and adidas – the sneakerhead.

Two core demographics make up this core group – the 14-22 year old hardcore sneakerhead who spends a disproportionate amount of his income on sneakers and the former hardcore sneakerheads in their 20s–30s who have cooler heads but a lot more disposable income.

This group is the reason why Nike's assumption about sneaker market demand was flawed. The fact is this – the sneaker resell market is leverage and it goes both ways. This creates a very different demand-supply dynamic to the one Nike probably envisioned.

(Source: Stock X)

As supply starts to exceed demand, the erosion of the secondary market (and thus retail sales) happens even quicker. The "Sneakerhead effect" if you will. By flooding the market with Jordans and LeBrons in an attempt to capture resell profits, Nike alienated the price inelastic sneakerheads in favour of a price and trend conscious retail consumer.

What the kinked demand curve has created is really a classic feedback loop. It starts in 2010-2011 when Nike attempted to capture resell margins, i.e., by 1) increasing supply. This leads to 2) more pairs filtering through to the resell market, which then 3) kills the secondary market. This then, 4) kills sneakerhead demand which leaves 5) Nike's core retail customer, i.e., non-sneakerhead demand driving overall demand.

There's a reason why adidas' limited releases coincided with its huge market share and sales gain in North America, and it has a lot to do with resell and sneakerheads. See, when Nike misstepped, it unwittingly experienced a double whammy in pursuit of higher profits at the expense of sneakerheads. It not only alienated a price inelastic core consumer base in the sneakerheads but also opened itself up to trend shifts, which swung toward fashion/casual which in turn, favoured adidas' line of footwear.

In effect, Nike underestimated the importance of generating hype through a limited release to in turn, drive shoe sales in its mass footwear lines.

It really shouldn't have. It has been doing it for over 30 years.

The Limited Exclusivity Strategy

Ironically, Nike was the pioneer of the limited exclusivity strategy and has been for the last 30+ years with the Jordans. If you look at the LeBrons in the 2012-2016 cycle, Nike began by releasing ~35 different versions and color ways in 2012 but kept 11-12 limited which drove resell, i.e., sneakerhead demand. But the other two-thirds caught the halo effect and also sold exceedingly well as a result despite their mass distribution. They even had considerable resell value – win-win.

But then Nike got greedy with the Lebrons, culminating in the Lebron 13s with ~43 different versions and colorways, none limited. As a result, we saw little resell value with the 13s and they underwhelmed at the retail level.

Then, you look at what adidas (which had never done a limited exclusivity type strategy before) did with the Yeezys and NMDs. It limited the Yeezys and NMDs and created massive excess demand. The sneakerhead buzz then filtered through to the retail level and took mind share away from Nikes.

While adidas kept things exclusive on one end, it rolled out a massive distribution strategy with its Superstar line, e.g., Stan Smiths. Can't get a Yeezy or NMD? Buy the Stan Smiths. Why? Because adidas got its customers into the brand mindset.

And it paid off.

Nike Will Take Back What’s Theirs

For the stock to go up near term, Nike really needs that halo effect back from adidas. It needs that brand cachet back around Nike and Jordan. And latest indications from the LeBron 14s are good – the first one was released straight to resell on StockX. The release was hyper-limited at only 600 pairs and now sell for a huge premium at $450. This is good – it indicates that Nike is finally going back to its roots.

And its not like it has lost its halo completely, its just declined to adidas' benefit. Little known fact – Nike's high end Red October Yeezys sell for a 38% premium over the adidas'. A theoretical Yeezy portfolio with 6 Nike Yeezys and 24 adidas would be valued around ~$45,000, but most importantly, the Nikes would make up 53% of the portfolio.

(Source: Stock X)

In conclusion, here's what the market is missing – sneakerheads. If you look at Nike's history, it has only lost share to adidas because it misstepped with its distribution strategy. All it has to do is roll back the supply of its limited releases and the buzz will come back. The innovation pipeline is already in place and it's far superior to adidas'.

And adidas didn't suddenly become an innovative machine overnight. Just take a trip down memory lane and recall how it ripped off the Flyknit with its own Primeknit release a few months after. Its current product is good, but it won't be as good as Nike's innovation machine.

The fact is this - it has only come back in the game because Nike has let it. Buy Nike.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.