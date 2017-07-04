What's Underpinning UPS's Shift From Pension Plans To The 401(K) Savings Plan?

While reducing future contributions is positive, part of the underlying impetus for this is likely associated with the changing shipping environment.

It was announced last week the United Parcel Service (UPS) is shifting its non-union employees (78,000) from a single-employer pension plan to its UPS 401((k)) savings plan by 2023. The Moody’s weekly credit outlook also provided an analysis of the action by UPS.

The move is viewed as credit positive by Moody’s. This is based upon the expectation that future contributions to the pension plan beyond 2023 will be lower due to service cost accruals no longer growing the pension obligation and reducing pressure on the plan’s funded status.

Pension service costs are anticipated to continue to accrue at current rates leading to potentially significant cash contributions, unless interest rates begin to rise at a much faster pace over the next five years. The shift to a defined contribution plan is expected to reduce cash outflows in the long-term. UPS will contribute between 5 and 8 percent of employee’s eligible compensation to their 401((k)) accounts, based on years of service.

As part of Moody’s analysis, UPS contributed about $10 billion to its pension plans, while spending $17.6 billion to repurchase shares between 2009 and 2016. During this same period, free cash flow was $16 billion and funded long-term debt increased by almost $6 billion.

Taking it a step further, during this same period, UPS invested $16.9 billion in capital expenditures and $2.7 billion in business acquisitions (Coyote Logistics being the largest deal). Capex as a percentage of revenues has increased from 3.4 to 4.9 percent. Not only has UPS had significant cash flows impacted by pension plans and share repurchases, but the company also paid out $17.5 billion in dividends.

The combined effects of this has been a substantial decline in both retained earnings and shareholders’ equity (including tangible equity), while accumulated other comprehensive losses have risen. The impetus to improve the company’s cash flow generation due to competitive pressures has never been more important than today.

As a comparison, FedEx Corporation (FDX) has spent $9.8 billion on share repurchases and contributed less than half of what UPS for its pension plans between 2009 and 2016 fiscal years. FedEx’s long-term debt has increased substantially by $13 billion, or more than twice UPS’s over the same period.

FedEx has invested nearly $34 billion in capital expenditures (double that of UPS) and $6.8 billion in business acquisitions (TNT Express being the largest deal). Capex as a percentage of revenues has increased from 7 to 8.5 percent. FedEx paid out $1.9 billion in dividends over the same period.

Clearly, FedEx has been investing in growing its business at a more rapid pace than UPS. In 2009, FedEx’s revenues were approximately 70 percent of UPS’s (UPS’s revenues were $14.5 billion higher at just below $50 billion). As of each company’s most recent trailing twelve-month (TTM) period, UPS and FedEx generated $61.8 and $60.3 billion. During this same period, FedEx’s GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share annual growth has substantially outperformed UPS.

Even with the substantial increase in leverage, FedEx’s current total debt trades at 1.9 times EBITDA on a gross basis, in-line with UPS; while the company’s enterprise value trades at 8.7 times EBITDA, a substantial discount to UPS’s 12 times EBITDA.

Right now, both companies have pricing power and have recently raised shipping rates. In addition, UPS is looking to invest more into technology to gain operating efficiencies, while FedEx continues to invest at a substantially higher rate.

Some may contest that UPS dividend yield is an important part of investor returns, and is far more superior than what one can get from FedEx. Without considering dividend reinvestment, FedEx has averaged around a 17 percent return per year since 2009, while UPS has been closer to 11 percent (both returns include annual dividend payouts, just not the reinvestment of dividends).

Summary

The straight forward benefit of reducing future pension plan cash contributions is a positive for UPS over the long-term. However, I view this move as part reactionary to the changing dynamics of the shipping world.

This is part from direct competition with FedEx in North America and globally, and Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) in Europe, Asia and other international markets. But is also a result of changes from Amazon.com (AMZN) through its leasing of air cargo freighters and third-party trucking services.

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) has attempted to further flex its muscle by making statements to its supply chain network companies that by using Amazon’s AWS service or being connected to Amazon’s supply chain as a carrier or logistics provider is to be avoided.

Based on the current environment, and near- and long-term future unknowns, it is in UPS best interest to improve its operating efficiencies to compete. Improving the company’s cash position over time is crucial to provide the capital to continue to make these efficiency improvements.

