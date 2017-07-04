Kamakura Reports A Decline In Corporate Credit Quality In June

Kamakura Corporation reported Monday that the Kamakura troubled company index ended June at 8.30%, an increase of 0.60% from the prior month. The index reflects the percentage of the Kamakura 39,000 public firm universe that has a default probability over 1.00%. An increase in the index reflects declining credit quality while a decrease reflects improving credit quality.

As of the end of June, the percentage of the global corporate universe with default probabilities between 1% and 5% was 6.76%, an increase of 0.41% from the prior month; the percentage of the universe with default probabilities between 5% and 10% was 1.08%, an increase of 0.10% from the prior month; the percentage between 10% and 20% was 0.37%, up 0.09%; while the percentage of companies with default probabilities over 20% was 0.09%, unchanged from the previous month. The index ranged from 7.59% on June 8 to 8.6% on June 27. Volatility increased from the prior month.

At 8.30%, the troubled company index declined to the 79 th percentile of historical credit quality (with 100 being best all time) over the period from January 1990 to the present. Among the ten riskiest rated firms in June, six were from the United States, two from Great Britain and one each from Australia and Singapore. During the month, there were 4 defaults in the coverage universe. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) became the riskiest rated firm with a one-year KDP of 27.59%, up 11.51% in the past month. Ascena is a national retailer offering apparel and accessories for women, notably under the Ann Taylor brand. It has 4800 stores in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. On June 13 they announced that they will be closing up to 667 stores.

Martin Zorn, President and Chief Operating Officer for Kamakura Corporation, said Wednesday, “For some time we have been pointing out that long-term default risk has been rising even as the short-term credit risk has remained low. There are many reasons for this, including historically low rates combined with low spreads masking the impact of increasing leverage. Leverage was the one of the leading causes of default in the last cycle, and these risks become more evident in the term structure of default.

In addition to the Expected Cumulative Default chart I have included a chart of the ten-year Kamakura Default Probability (KDP) of five of the highest rated US issuers – Apple (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Microsoft (MSFT) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). As you can see, the term default probabilities of these highly rated firms have been increasing over the past five years. Last month we talked about "Death by Amazon” and, given that the riskiest firm in our universe is Ascena Retail Group, a related question is “what real estate developers or REITS will be affected?” This is an example of why correlated risk is so critical to understand. Our founder and CEO, Dr. van Deventer described the current environment very well in a talk last month to National Association of Credit Manager’s 121st Credit Congress and Expo, ‘Be careful and Move Fast.’ Being nimble and incorporating best practices in portfolio management are always important, but they are essential in today’s environment.”

The Kamakura troubled company index measures the percentage of 39,000 public firms in 68 countries that have annualized 1 month default risk over one percent. The average index value since January 1990 is 14.67%. Beginning in November 2015, the Kamakura index has used the annualized one month default probability produced by the KRIS version 6.0 Jarrow-Chava reduced form default probability model, a formula that bases default predictions on a sophisticated combination of financial ratios, stock price history, and macro-economic factors. The KRIS version 6.0 models were developed using a database of more than 2.2 million observations and more than 2,600 corporate failures. A complete technical guide is provided to subscribers, which includes full model test results and parameters.

The KRIS service also includes a wide array of other default probability models that can be seamlessly loaded into Kamakura’s state of the art enterprise risk management software engine Kamakura Risk Manager. Models available include the non-public firm default model, the commercial real estate model, the U.S. bank model, and the sovereign model. Related data includes credit default swap trading volume by reference name, market implied credit spreads, and prices on all traded corporate bonds traded in the United States market.

Macro factor parameter subscriptions include Heath, Jarrow and Morton term structure models for government securities in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore. All parameters are derived in a no-arbitrage manner consistent with the seminal papers by Heath, Jarrow and Morton and Amin and Jarrow. A KRIS Macro Factor Scenario Service subscription includes both risk neutral and “real world” empirical scenarios for interest rates and macro factors.

The version 6.0 model was estimated over the period from 1990 to May, 2014, which includes the insights of the entirety of the recent credit crisis. The 68 countries currently covered by the index are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Nigeria, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.