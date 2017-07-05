Precious Metals - What Is Wrong?

At the end of Q2, precious metals were all still higher for 2017. At the end of the first six months of the year, gold was 7.84% higher than its end of December 2016 price, silver had gained 3.81%, palladium was up 23.07%, and even the laggard in the sector, platinum, posted a 1.98% gain. The second quarter was a period of price consolidation and back and forth trading for the precious metals. While gold, silver, and palladium moved to new highs for 2017 during the three month period, they all declined from their peaks by the end of the quarter.

The dollar reached its highest level since 2002 in the first trading sessions of 2017 when the dollar index reached 103.815. However, the U.S. currency spent the following six months falling and making lower highs and lower lows. By the end of Q2, the dollar index was trading 95.412, below technical support at the 95.80 level. The lower dollar was supportive for the prices of precious metals given the historical inverse trading relationship between the reserve currency of the world and precious metals. The third quarter and second half of 2017 began on Monday, July 3 and the dollar bounced from the Q2 closing price and closed above the 95.80 level which has become short-term technical resistance. When it comes to precious metals, they had a hard time shaking off the funk created by a flash crash on Monday, June 26 when 1.76 million ounces of gold hit the COMEX futures market in one minute at 4:00 AM EST. Gold and other precious metals spent the final week of Q2 digesting the selling. On the first day of trading in Q3, the price action in gold, silver, and platinum got ugly, and gold and silver fell to critical levels of support.

Ugly market action at the start of Q3 - Support levels

It was an ugly start to the third quarter of 2017 for precious metals bulls. The dollar bounced higher and back above the 95.80 level and bonds headed lower. A stronger dollar and higher interest rates were a double-bearish whammy for the prices of gold, silver, and platinum. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the price of the yellow metal fell by more than $20 per ounce to under $1221 on Monday, July 03. Gold traded to a low of $1218.50 on the session which was only 70 cents above the May 9 lows at $1217.80 per ounce. To keep the pattern of higher lows throughout 2017 intact, gold will now need to hold that May 9 low which is critical support. The price action in silver was even worse. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, July COMEX silver futures which are expiring and rolling to September traded down to lows of $16.03 on July 3. Silver traded 3 cents lower than the May 9 lows which were at $16.06 per ounce. Silver closed around the $16.055 level on Monday, and at $16.10 on the now active September COMEX futures contract. Critical support for silver now stands at the continuous contract lows at $15.70 per ounce dating back to mid-December 2016. Source: CQG

The daily chart of October NYMEX futures contract shows that the price dropped to $905.50 per ounce on July 3. Support stands at the early May lows at $894.50 and the December 2016 bottom at $888.70 per ounce.

Precious metals closed the first half of 2017 with gains in all three metals. The price action on the first day Q3 sent shivers down the spines of those long gold, silver, and platinum.

There are three reasons why this dip is a buy

I have traded in the commodities markets since the early 1980s and have managed international precious metals businesses over the course of my career. One of the most important lessons that I learned over the past almost four decades has been to carefully pick spots when it comes to going long or short precious metals and to know when to take profits and stand aside. Right now, I believe there are three reasons to consider beginning scale-down buying in gold, silver, and platinum as these metals are alternative assets that tend to do best during periods of uncertainty and fear. While a bounce in the dollar and higher rates of interest in the United States and Europe are traditionally bearish for the prices of these metals, I believe all three will find bottoms sooner rather than later and will move to the upside over the second half of 2017.

Reason one: Uncertainty on the political and economic landscapes

There are so many issues facing the world these days. The U.S. relationship with Russia is at a post-Cold War low over events in Syria and other regions around the world. Moreover, accusations of Russian interference in last year’s Presidential election have caused strained relations with the Putin government. In Asia, North Korea’s nuclear missile program and aggressive Chinese military action surrounding islands in the South China Sea pose risks for the world. When it comes to North Korea, the U.S. and rogue nation have been trading barbs, and the threat of war has not been as high since the 1950s. In the Middle East, Iran has continued to increase their influence in the region leading Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Egypt, and several other allied nations to blockade Qatar. The Saudis and their allies have accused Qatar of sponsoring terrorism, spreading propaganda through Al Jazeera, and moving too close to the theocracy in Iran. The land, sea, and air blockade of the tiny but wealthy nation in the Persian Gulf that is home to central command for the U.S. military in the Middle East has increased the temperature in an already politically hot and unstable area of the world.

The world continues to face many issues, each of which has the potential to explode in short order. Precious metals are likely to explode alongside any of these issues over the coming weeks and months if situations deteriorate.

Reason two: The rise of alternative means of exchange

At the end of 2016, Bitcoin was trading at $986 and Ethereum was $8. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

Bitcoin traded at over $3000 in June and was at $2570 on July 3. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

Ethereum was at $8 at the end of 2016 and rose to a high of over $300 in June. Ethereum was trading at over $275 on July 3.

The rise of digital currencies over the course of 2017 is a sign that the world is embracing means of exchange that are not fiat currencies. Gold, silver, and to a lesser extent platinum, are all metals that have a long history as stores of value and wealth that remain below the radar of governments around the world. There are many historical examples where these metals have served as flight capital and assets that held their value during times of political and economic instability. I believe the ascent of digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are signs that precious metals will attract buyers as the prices move to or below technical support.

Reason three: Limited upside in the dollar

The U.S. dollar traded at highs of 103.815 on January 3, 2017, which was the highest level since 2002. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the dollar has been falling since January. At the end of June, it fell below technical support at the 95.80 level on the index for the first time since November 2016. Critical support for the greenback stands at the May 2016 low which is at 91.88. Momentum on the monthly chart points to a bearish trend in the dollar, and the technical support level could act as a magnet for the dollar over coming weeks and months. Moreover, the recent hawkish language from the European Central Bank could mean that the central bank is on the verge of increasing interest rates and tapering their QE program. The dollar index took off from below 79 in May 2014 when they announced the same course. Recent pro-EU elections in France and the Netherlands provided support for the euro currency. The German election in September is likely to do the same. The path of least resistance for the euro appears higher which will weigh on the dollar. Even though the greenback bounced on Monday, June 3, it is likely that the upside is limited for the U.S. currency because of the ascent of the euro. A continuation of pressure on the dollar is supportive for the prices of precious metals.

Gold, silver, and platinum have all fallen to or below the bottom end of their collective trading ranges. Given the current state of the geopolitical and economic landscapes, the rise in popularity of alternative means of exchange around the world, and the prospects for the U.S. dollar, I believe that scale-down buying in all of the three major precious metals will yield positive results in the weeks and months ahead. I do not believe there is anything wrong with precious metals these days and the current slide is like a golden opportunity for those willing to buy the dip.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.