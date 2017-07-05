Bass Pro Shops Is About To Land Its Fish; Time To Buy Cabela's

The Final Countdown

Waiting for the FTC has never been harder. Not only has the agency been reduced to an unworkable 2 members (it is designed to be staffed with 5), but the recent decisions have all been decisively negative with two deal blocks and a third scrapped when they did not expect to receive approval. Add to the uncertainty, Cabela’s Inc. (CAB) extended the waiting period for the FTC to finish their work until July 5th. After already giving them 75 days after certifying compliance for a deal announced last year, people will start to wonder whether anything can get done until Trump appoints additional members.

With merger arbitragers coming off a heartbreaking loss with Rite Aid (RAD), people are questioning is Cabela’s next. The timelines are similar and both seem to be stuck in the FTC inaction. Unlike Rite Aid, the deal appears less controversial – of course, Rite Aid only appeared controversial if you excluded pharmacy channels in grocery stores and super centers; but that maybe worth a different article.

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are large specialty retailers – well large within their highly niche spaces. In the scheme of outdoor retailing, they trail greatly behind other players like Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Wal-Mart (WMT). So the question is, will they suffer the same fate as Rite Aid with a narrowly defined competition sub-group? Or will Bass Pro finally hook its catch?

It is all about the guns

The number of stores counts. Cabela’s has only 82 locations in the US and Canada. Bass Pro Shops has only 95 locations. Combined, the entity will have 177 locations compared to 610 locations for Dick’s Sporting Goods and 154 REI. Even Grander Mountain had 162 locations before filing for bankruptcy earlier this year. After liquidating inventory and closing stores, the company will still operate 70 locations under its new owner, Marcus Lemonis. These competitors don’t count individually owned mom-and-pop outdoor stores or the big behemoths – Wal-Mart and Amazon (AMZN).

Yes, Wal-Mart is a competitor. Just like it was a competitor for Rite Aid, Wal-Mart is a competitor for Cabela’s. The supercenter has a long history in the space and sells everything, including firearms, in 1,700 to 1,800 of their 4,000+ outlets. In fact, it is highly likely they are the largest firearms dealer in the United States. Hard to complain that Bass Pro and Cabela’s would be anti-competitive based on those numbers.

What about fishing and other outdoor gear? Well, Wal-Mart has them beat there as well. Nearly every Wal-Mart will include a selection of fishing rods and tackle. While they may not stock the specialty equipment sought after by the real professionals, Wal-Mart has an extensive array of rods and reels for the average customer who shops at Wal-Mart, Bass Pro Shop or Cabela’s. Competition matters and Wal-Mart does not need to have all the high-end equipment to still compete for the marginal Cabela’s or Bass Pro customer.

If you are not satisfied, there is yet another option for everything but the gun: Amazon. The online retailer of everything will offer you a selection unseen in any brick-and-mortar store. Pull out your phone and it will be shipped almost instantly. Even when people enter a Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shop, the stores will need to compete against Amazon. In the age of smartphones, it takes only a second to find something on Amazon after using Cabela’s as an unaffiliated show room. That is why retail is notoriously difficult and why Acting Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen will find it difficult to rule against simple retail mergers like this one.

World’s Foremost Bank almost ruined everything

While Bass Pro Shops was interested in the retail division, the riskiest part of the transaction was the World’s Foremost Bank subsidiary within Cabela’s. In fact, the sale of World’s Foremost Bank almost sank the entire deal when Capital One Financial (COF) ran into trouble with regulators.

Bass Pro has no interest in running a bank and follows most retailers in outsourcing their credit card programs. The retailer focuses on what it does best – retail. They help people understand different spinners, rods and other equipment. They do not want the headaches dealing with regulators in order to follow banking laws. To eliminate the banking subsidiary, Cabela’s and Bass Pro had arranged a separate transaction to sell the banking assets to Capital One – only both transactions relied on each other in order for the deal to go forward.

All sounded fine at the time, Capital One was a large financial institution with a history of aggressively acquiring other assets. Things stopped working in January when Capital One was caught up in an anti-money laundering probe that would prevent it from acquiring the World’s Foremost Bank before the expiration of the merger agreement.

With the original deal evaporating, the companies found a work around with a small regional player, Synovous Financial Corp. (SNV), which will buy the bank and sell the credit card portfolio to Capital One. The reworked transactions eliminates delays from the anti-money laundering review as bank regulators won't look at the purchase of the credit card receivables.

In order to pay for the work around, they filleted Cabela’s shareholders lowering the transaction to $61.50 (or $62.50 if the original transaction terms can be achieved) down from $65.50. While shareholders were hurt, the sell-off during the potential deal break suggests enough people will still vote for the deal at the July 11th meeting.

Source: Ycharts.com

Buy today, the deal will close soon

With everything lined up to close in the next few weeks, the Cabela’s is still trading at an attractive merger spread. At $59.50, the stock still trades at a 3.4% discount to the lower buyout price. Expecting the deal to close by the end of July, investors are looking at a 48% IRR.

For those investors willing to trade options, longer dated puts still offer some attractive pricing. As of July 3rd, the bid for the January 2019 $55 Put was still at $1.35 a contract. If the deal closes, those options will accelerate and become worthless. If the deal fails, put sellers would have a cost basis of $53.65 – approximately where the stock traded before announcing the Bass Pro transaction. For the Risk/Reward, the options seem better than buying the stock directly.

Of course, a better option would be to sell the longer dated contracts and hedge them with an August put. Option volume contracts are low, so it may be difficult to gain your protection and investors would need to live with the naked put. So the question an individual needs to ask himself is would you rather make $2 on the stock or sell a naked put and earn $1.35? If you plan on buying 1,000 shares, selling 10 contracts give a better result.

